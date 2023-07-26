Leading global financial services institutions and retailers are turning to JRNI to provide exceptional customer experiences that drive revenue during uncertain economic conditions

JRNI, the leading provider of AI-powered enterprise customer engagement solutions for scheduling appointments, facilitating events, and managing virtual and in-person queues, today announced it closed out the first half of 2023 with record growth in both new customer acquisition and customer expansion. Driven by the industry's commitment to innovation and digital transformation as well as the demand for technology to improve customer experiences, the world's leading financial services and retail companies are turning to JRNI to support their revenue and customer retention goals.

"I am thrilled to witness our business growth. It is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our employees, the unwavering support of our valued customers, and the limitless potential of the industries that we serve," said Phil Meer, CEO of JRNI. "Uncertain economic conditions are impacting brands across the globe. Our customers recognize that increasing high quality customer engagement is a brand differentiator that increases revenue and commercial velocity."

First Half 2023 Highlights:

Exceeded 30% Growth Bookings YoY

New customer growth in US, Europe, Middle East, and APAC, including: Top five largest US-based golf retailer Top three leading Australian bank High-end Australian luxury retailer Leading retail franchise operator in the Middle East



Existing customer expansion growth: Continued expansion of global top ten bank with launch into two additional countries Global warehouse retail chain signed a new, long term partnership while increasing investment by 20% Leading beauty brand and retailer added functionality with JRNI Events and Event-to-Appointment Automation, growing their investment by over 50% World's largest high-end jewelry retailer increased long term commitment to JRNI by over 50% with the addition of JRNI Events and Events-to-Appointments automation



Platform Innovation

Launched AI-Powered Automation, a revolution in customer engagement technology, making JRNI the first and only global enterprise solution to integrate AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) into email, chat, and other communication channels, automating event management and appointment scheduling

Initiated platform upgrades across the customer base to deliver new features such as JRNI's new Customer Journeys, Journey Builder, and Branding Theme Builder

About JRNI

JRNI is the leading enterprise engagement platform for scheduling accelerating successful experiences across the entire customer JRNI, at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an industry-leading analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency. JRNI is backed by AKMAZO CAPITAL. To learn more, visit www.jrni.com.

About Akmazo Capital

AKMAZO CAPITAL is an investment firm focused on building market-leading SaaS and recurring revenue businesses. The firm was founded by a multidisciplinary team of successful SaaS executives with more than 150 years of collective experience growing and scaling software companies, leading to successful outcomes and delivering outsized returns. The firm's Active Advisor model establishes a working partnership with portfolio company management teams and gives them access to the partners' guidance in all functional operating roles, extensive former employee and customer networks, and a proven, repeatable, and disciplined operating model refined across multiple success stories. To learn more, visit www.AkmazoCapital.com.

