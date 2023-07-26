GoDaddy: Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Learn: Meet Katy Cooperstein

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / GoDaddy



Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do at GoDaddy?

I'm a Senior Software Engineer on the Payments Hub team within the Commerce division. I have been at GoDaddy for a little over two years now, coming from the Poynt acquisition that happened shortly after I graduated and started full-time. I was an intern for a year and a half on the same team that I'm with now. It has been really cool to see some of the projects I worked on as an intern, such as Pay Links and Invoicing, reaching so many people! Outside of work, I love to travel, cook, and go fishing.

What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing that you've worked on at GoDaddy?

I would have to say helping build Payments Hub from the ground up. I didn't know any React at the time and had barely worked in TypeScript. So, it was definitely a challenge to pick up a brand new tech stack, with an approaching deadline for launch. I learned so much through the process of building an app, learning the nuances, and making sure the code was scalable to the amount of merchants. It was extremely rewarding to see Payments Hub launch. Then, witness the amount of individuals that were using a product that my team and I put so much hard work into.

You are a part of GD Next. Do you mind telling us a little bit about the ERG, and how it's impacted your experience at GoDaddy?

I joined GD Next right when I started at GoDaddy. I was a new grad and also coming from a smaller acquired company. Especially during COVID times, I wanted to form connections with others in the same boat. GD Next provides many resources and support for not only new grads, but also for interns, helping create bonds between interns and full-time employees. I've been an intern buddy both summers as well as was a bootcamp mentor. Not only do I love the connections I've made, but believe that both programs have been extremely beneficial for all parties.

What advice would you give other individuals, starting out at GoDaddy?

My piece of advice is: don't be afraid to ask for help and ask questions! Remember that no single person knows everything. It's okay to not know something, especially when you are first starting off. The culture at GoDaddy is very inviting. Everyone is willing to help if they can or will point you in the right direction. On top of that, I truly believe that you can learn something from everyone you talk to here!

What's your motto or personal mantra?

Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.

