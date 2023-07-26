Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2023 | 16:26
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. to Announce Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) anticipates issuing its fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings results Thursday, August 3, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on August 3, 2023 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 726353. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/48718. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 48718. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/48718.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business through its wholly owned subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. The business consists of hauling liquid and dry bulk commodities throughout the southeastern United States.

Contact:

Matt McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770432/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-to-Announce-Results-for-the-Third-Quarter-of-Fiscal-Year-2023

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.