The "Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market by Service (Emergency Department, Home Care Services), End User (Hospitals, Independent Clinics, Nursing Homes) Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market size was estimated at USD 8.50 billion in 2022, USD 9.00 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% to reach USD 13.58 billion by 2030.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market?

Market Dynamics Drivers Increasing demand for healthcare facilities and lack of skilled healthcare staff

Growing preference for per diem nursing attributed to a flexible work atmosphere

Rising number of geriatric population globally Restraints High cost of remuneration of these nurses compared to nurse staffing Opportunities Healthcare advancements such as medical informatics and telehealth

Increasing healthcare establishments worldwide Challenges Lack of skilled professionals and compliance concerns

Companies Mentioned

Accountable Healthcare Staffing

American Medical Staffing

AMN Healthcare, Inc.

ATC Healthcare Services, LLC

CareerStaff Unlimited

Cross Country Healthcare

Dedicated Nursing Associates, Inc.

Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc. by Acacium Group

Flexwise Health, Inc.

GHR Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare

GrapeTree Medical Staffing, Inc.

InGenesis, Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc.

Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.

Market Segmentation Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Service, the market is studied across Emergency Department and Home Care Services. The Emergency Department is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Hospitals, Independent Clinics, and Nursing Homes. The Independent Clinics is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East Africa.

