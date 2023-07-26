Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Heather Ring Named as One of Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) is pleased to announce that Heather Ring, managing partner of the firm's Academic, Non-Profit, Social Enterprise & Culture Practice, has been named as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto 2023 by Women We Admire.

The accomplished women on this year's list play a crucial role in shaping the organizations they serve, fostering collaboration, driving sustainable growth, and promoting a more equitable society. Their dedication within the workplace and through volunteerism is helping break barriers and spark change for future generations of women in leadership.

"I was thrilled to learn that Heather was named as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto - a designation she has truly earned," said John Wallace, CEO of Caldwell. "We are fortunate to benefit from Heather's extensive industry experience and the drive and dedication she has consistently shown to her clients and candidates alike. Having completed over 500 searches, she is an expert in guiding organizations through the process of leadership transition and is especially adept when committees are involved."

Working across North America, Heather Ring focuses primarily on leadership roles in education, arts and culture, social services, foundations, associations, healthcare, and government agencies. A founding member of Caldwell's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, she has been instrumental in the development of Caldwell's inclusive search process. Her work with boards and committees and her research experience have earned her a reputation for careful listening and a passion for reaching a deep understanding of the organization and its culture. Following an early career in academic publishing, Heather joined Caldwell from the Research Department of Dean Witter Reynolds (now Morgan Stanley). A graduate of Western University, Heather served eight years on the board of The Arthritis Society (Ontario), including three years as Chair. Passionate about the performing arts, she is a Governors' Council member of The Shaw Festival.

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire is a membership organization comprising the most accomplished women executives and leaders across the U.S. and Canada. Member benefits include monthly virtual events to learn from senior executives, networking events to meet other members, and platform messaging, among other benefits. The organization also provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential.

