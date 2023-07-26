Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Six and Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

MUNSTER, Ind., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the "Bancorp"), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that net income available to common stockholders was $4.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $6.6 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Bancorp's net income totaled $2.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, as compared to $4.4 million, or $1.04 per share, for the three months ending June 30, 2022. Selected performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:



Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Six months ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Return on equity 7.05% 6.42% 12.96% 13.65% 12.45% 6.74% 8.40% Return on assets 0.46% 0.43% 0.78% 0.88% 0.85% 0.45% 0.65% Noninterest income / average assets 0.57% 0.50% 0.56% 0.51% 0.56% 0.54% 0.60% Noninterest expense / average assets 2.66% 2.75% 3.07% 2.90% 2.91% 2.71% 3.11% Efficiency ratio 82.11% 82.35% 79.63% 74.54% 75.15% 82.23% 80.89%

"Business conditions have stabilized significantly over the second quarter, for both Peoples Bank and the industry more broadly. The Bank's deposits were largely stable, although we did see continued movement of customers' deposits from lower-cost to higher-cost deposit accounts. We have maintained a defensive liquidity position, and in this environment it is possible to generate some marginal income while we maintain our cash position. With that in mind, like many banks, we are focused on serving our core customers and communities with our capital and liquidity, and loan yields are starting to show some momentum," said Benjamin Bochnowski, Chairman and CEO. "Our team has remained disciplined with operating expenses and we are serving our customers more efficiently and effectively. We anticipate that we could be at the top of the rate cycle for some time, and with that in mind, we are also highly focused on credit quality. We have been selective and diligent in our underwriting while we have reduced our number of non-performing loans."

Highlights of the year-to-date period include:

Net interest margin: The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was 2.98%, compared to 3.50% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The tax-adjusted net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was 3.13%, compared to 3.70% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decreased net interest margin is primarily the result of the increase in short-term interest rates relative to long-term interest rates as part of the Federal Reserve's response to high inflation. We anticipate the compression seen in the first six months of the year could continue, unless target rates decrease, and our interest-bearing liabilities are able to be repriced at those lower rates. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tax-adjusted net interest margin to the GAAP net interest margin.

Funding: On June 30, 2023, deposits totaled $1.80 billion, compared to $1.78 billion on December 31, 2022, an increase of $20.1 million or 1.1%. As of June 30, 2023, core deposits totaled $1.3 billion, compared to $1.4 billion on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $121.5 million or 8.6%. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 71.9% of the Bancorp's total deposits at June 30, 2023. Through the first six months of 2023, balances for checking and savings accounts decreased, as balances migrated into higher yielding accounts. On June 30, 2023, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $504.7 million, compared to $363.1 million on December 31, 2022, an increase of $141.6 million or 39.0%. The decrease in core deposits and increase in certificate of deposit balances is related to customer preferences for higher yielding deposits, along with efforts by the Bank to manage future deposit costs. In addition, on June 30, 2023, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $196.4 million, compared to $135.5 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $60.9 million or 44.9%. The increase in short-term borrowings was the result of cyclical inflows and outflows of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities. As of June 30, 2023, 71% of our deposits are fully FDIC insured, and another 9% are further backed by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund. The Bancorp's liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit customer relationships, excess cash, debt securities, and access to diversified borrowing sources. The Bancorp has available liquidity of $693 million including borrowing capacity from the FHLB and Federal Reserve facilities.

On June 30, 2023, deposits totaled $1.80 billion, compared to $1.78 billion on December 31, 2022, an increase of $20.1 million or 1.1%. As of June 30, 2023, core deposits totaled $1.3 billion, compared to $1.4 billion on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $121.5 million or 8.6%. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 71.9% of the Bancorp's total deposits at June 30, 2023. Through the first six months of 2023, balances for checking and savings accounts decreased, as balances migrated into higher yielding accounts. On June 30, 2023, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $504.7 million, compared to $363.1 million on December 31, 2022, an increase of $141.6 million or 39.0%. The decrease in core deposits and increase in certificate of deposit balances is related to customer preferences for higher yielding deposits, along with efforts by the Bank to manage future deposit costs. In addition, on June 30, 2023, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $196.4 million, compared to $135.5 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $60.9 million or 44.9%. The increase in short-term borrowings was the result of cyclical inflows and outflows of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities. As of June 30, 2023, 71% of our deposits are fully FDIC insured, and another 9% are further backed by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund. The Bancorp's liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit customer relationships, excess cash, debt securities, and access to diversified borrowing sources. The Bancorp has available liquidity of $693 million including borrowing capacity from the FHLB and Federal Reserve facilities. Unrealized losses on the securities portfolio: Accumulated other comprehensive losses were $60.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $64.3 million on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.1 million or 6.4%. The yield on the securities portfolio improved on a year-to-date basis to 2.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, up from 2.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The effective duration of the securities portfolio was 6.6 years as of June 30, 2023. Management continues to actively manage the securities portfolio and does not currently anticipate the need to realize losses from sales in the securities portfolio, as losses are currently driven by the interest rate environment and management expects such losses to be fully recoverable. Further, it remains unlikely the Bancorp will be required to sell the investments in the portfolio before recovery of their amortized cost basis, which may be at maturity.

Gain on sale of loans: Lack of existing housing inventory and increases in mortgage rates have slowed the sale of fixed rate mortgage loans into the secondary market. As a result, gains from the sale of loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $537 thousand, down from $898 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank originated $19.3 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $29.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank originated $17.4 million in new mortgage loans retained in its portfolio, compared to $50.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total mortgage originations for the three month period ending June 30, 2023, totaled $22.7 million, an increase of $8.7 million from the three month period ending March 31, 2023's total of $14.0 million. This increase was primarily driven by seasonal demand for mortgages peaking in the spring and summer months. These retained loans are primarily construction loans and adjustable-rate loans with a fixed-rate period of 7 years or less, and the Bank continues to sell longer-duration fixed rate mortgages into the secondary market.

Lack of existing housing inventory and increases in mortgage rates have slowed the sale of fixed rate mortgage loans into the secondary market. As a result, gains from the sale of loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $537 thousand, down from $898 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank originated $19.3 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $29.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank originated $17.4 million in new mortgage loans retained in its portfolio, compared to $50.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total mortgage originations for the three month period ending June 30, 2023, totaled $22.7 million, an increase of $8.7 million from the three month period ending March 31, 2023's total of $14.0 million. This increase was primarily driven by seasonal demand for mortgages peaking in the spring and summer months. These retained loans are primarily construction loans and adjustable-rate loans with a fixed-rate period of 7 years or less, and the Bank continues to sell longer-duration fixed rate mortgages into the secondary market. Commercial lending: The Bank's aggregate loan portfolio totaled $1.53 billion on June 30, 2023, compared to $1.51 billion on December 31, 2022, an increase of $20.5 million or 1.4%. The increase is the result of organic loan portfolio growth. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank originated $136.9 million in new commercial loans, compared to $196.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The loan portfolio represents 76.6% of earning assets and is comprised of 62.7% commercial related credits. At June 30, 2023, the Bancorp's held loan balances in commercial real estate owner occupied properties of $215.4 million or 14.1% of total loan balances and commercial real estate non-owner occupied properties of $286.4 million of 18.7% of total loan balances. Of the $286.4 million in commercial real estate non-owner occupied properties balances, loans collateralized by office build represented $39.7 million or 2.5% of total loan balances.

Commercial lending: The Bank's aggregate loan portfolio totaled $1.53 billion on June 30, 2023, compared to $1.51 billion on December 31, 2022, an increase of $20.5 million or 1.4%. The increase is the result of organic loan portfolio growth. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank originated $136.9 million in new commercial loans, compared to $196.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The loan portfolio represents 76.6% of earning assets and is comprised of 62.7% commercial related credits. At June 30, 2023, the Bancorp's held loan balances in commercial real estate owner occupied properties of $215.4 million or 14.1% of total loan balances and commercial real estate non-owner occupied properties of $286.4 million of 18.7% of total loan balances. Of the $286.4 million in commercial real estate non-owner occupied properties balances, loans collateralized by office build represented $39.7 million or 2.5% of total loan balances.

At June 30, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $12.3 million, compared to $18.4 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $6.1 million or 32.9%. The Bank's ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.80% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2022. The Bank's ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.62% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.94% at December 31, 2022. The decrease in non-performing loans is primarily the result of management's strategic non-performing asset management which includes proactive relationship management and note sales. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses (ACL) totaled $19.5 million and is considered adequate by management. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $579 thousand. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.27% at June 30, 2023, and the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 158.3% at June 30, 2023. On January 1, 2023, the Bancorp adopted ASU No. 2016-13 resulting in an implementation entry of $8.3 million, increasing the ACL by $5.2 million and unfunded commitment liability of $3.1 million, and also resulting in retained earnings decreasing $6.1 million and generating a deferred tax asset of $2.2 million. The majority of the implementation entry is related to including acquired loan portfolios in the model and the addition of using economic forecasts in estimating future losses. In addition, $1.0 million of non-accretable credit loan discounts on purchase credit impaired loans now classified as purchase credit deteriorated were reallocated to the ACL. Optimizing the banking center footprint: During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank sold two banking centers held for sale, resulting in a gain of $276 thousand for the period. Each banking center closure and sale is expected to result in approximately $250 thousand in operational expense reduction, excluding personnel expenses. The Bank's remaining 26 locations are being analyzed for footprint optimization opportunities, with additional locations showing the potential for reducing operating overhead over the next 12 months. These efforts are reducing fixed costs and allowing for redeployment of a portion of occupancy expenses into building a digital-forward foundation to better meet the needs of the customers and communities the Bancorp serves.

Optimizing the banking center footprint: During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank sold two banking centers held for sale, resulting in a gain of $276 thousand for the period. Each banking center closure and sale is expected to result in approximately $250 thousand in operational expense reduction, excluding personnel expenses. The Bank's remaining 26 locations are being analyzed for footprint optimization opportunities, with additional locations showing the potential for reducing operating overhead over the next 12 months. These efforts are reducing fixed costs and allowing for redeployment of a portion of occupancy expenses into building a digital-forward foundation to better meet the needs of the customers and communities the Bancorp serves.

: Management continues to look for efficiency in personnel and has netted a reduction of 21 full time equivalents, or 7%, through the six months ended June 30, 2023. Capital Adequacy: As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets ratio totaled 7.6%, which is within all regulatory capital requirements, and continues to be considered well capitalized. The Bancorp's tangible book value per share was $25.64 at June 30, 2023, up from $25.41 as of December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). Tangible common equity to total assets was 5.11% at June 30, 2023, down from 5.27% as of December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). The decrease is due to increased average assets compared to year-ended December 31, 2022. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share decreased to $39.62 as of June 30, 2023, from $40.36 as of December 31, 2022 (a non-GAAP measure). The decrease is related to a reduction of retained earnings of $6.1 million due to the impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 and the payment of dividends of $2.7 million. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other losses, tangible capital as a percentage of tangible assets, and tangible capital as a percentage of tangible assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses to the related GAAP ratios.



Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release the Bancorp also is providing certain financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP. The Bancorp's management believes that the non-GAAP information, which consists of tangible common equity, tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other losses, tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other losses, tangible common equity/total assets, adjusted net interest margin, and efficiency ratio, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Bancorp believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Table 1 - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this document for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp's common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank's products and services, and Finward Bancorp's investor relations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: difficulties and delays in integrating the Bancorp's and Royal's businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the merger; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; further deterioration in the market value of securities held in the Bancorp's investment securities portfolio, whether as a result of macroeconomic factors or otherwise; customer acceptance of the Bancorp's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Bancorp's reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters attributable to the Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, The Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.

In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Six months ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Return on equity 7.05% 6.42% 12.96% 13.65% 12.45% 6.74% 8.40% Return on assets 0.46% 0.43% 0.78% 0.88% 0.85% 0.45% 0.65% Yield on loans 4.91% 4.67% 4.66% 4.34% 4.18% 4.79% 4.17% Yield on security investments 2.36% 2.39% 2.44% 2.30% 2.23% 2.38% 2.12% Total yield on earning assets 4.43% 4.22% 4.21% 3.88% 3.68% 4.33% 3.59% Cost of deposits 1.36% 0.92% 0.45% 0.19% 0.08% 1.14% 0.08% Cost of repurchase agreements 3.78% 2.65% 2.06% 0.98% 0.46% 3.39% 0.40% Cost of borrowed funds 4.53% 4.74% 5.19% 2.52% 1.10% 4.64% 0.83% Total cost of funds 1.57% 1.15% 0.65% 0.22% 0.09% 1.36% 0.09% Noninterest income / average assets 0.57% 0.50% 0.56% 0.51% 0.56% 0.54% 0.60% Noninterest expense / average assets 2.66% 2.75% 3.07% 2.90% 2.91% 2.71% 3.11% Net noninterest margin / average assets -2.09% -2.25% -2.52% -2.39% -2.36% -2.17% -2.51% Efficiency ratio 82.11% 82.35% 79.63% 74.54% 75.15% 82.23% 80.89% Effective tax rate 3.86% 12.53% 1.12% 11.14% 11.70% 8.22% 11.60% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.62% 1.02% 0.94% 0.58% 0.53% 0.62% 0.53% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.80% 1.34% 1.21% 0.73% 0.68% 0.80% 0.68% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 158.26% 96.15% 70.18% 122.64% 133.78% 158.26% 133.78% Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.27% 1.29% 0.85% 0.89% 0.91% 1.27% 0.91% Foreclosed real estate to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Basic earnings per share $0.57 $0.52 $0.93 $1.07 $1.04 $1.09 $1.60 Diluted earnings per share $0.57 $0.51 $0.93 $1.07 $1.04 $1.09 $1.59 Net worth / total assets 6.33% 6.66% 6.59% 5.75% 6.50% 6.33% 6.50% Book value per share $31.77 $32.47 $31.73 $27.46 $31.80 $31.77 $31.80 Closing stock price $22.00 $29.10 $36.20 $34.01 $37.49 $22.00 $37.49 Price per earnings per share $9.59 $14.10 $9.70 $7.92 $8.97 $10.10 $11.73 Dividend declared per common share $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.62 $0.62 Non-GAAP Performance Ratios Quarter ended, Six months ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.03% 3.23% 3.73% 3.84% 3.78% 3.13% 3.63% Tangible book value per diluted share $25.64 $26.24 $25.41 $20.99 $25.24 $25.64 $25.24 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for AOCI $39.62 $39.23 $40.36 $39.57 $38.69 $39.62 $38.69 Tangible common equity to total assets 5.11% 5.38% 5.27% 4.39% 5.16% 5.11% 5.16% Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for AOCI 7.89% 8.05% 8.38% 8.28% 7.91% 7.89% 7.91%

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 44,916 $ 582 5.18 $ 25,679 $ 45 0.70 Federal funds sold 1,709 19 4.45 1,388 2 0.58 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,078 15 5.57 1,625 3 0.74 Securities available-for-sale 373,280 2,206 2.36 438,309 2,449 2.23 Loans receivable* 1,523,244 18,694 4.91 1,457,625 15,221 4.18 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,547 97 5.93 3,038 20 2.63 Total interest earning assets 1,950,774 $ 21,613 4.43 1,927,664 $ 17,740 3.68 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 21,195 21,435 Allowance for credit losses (19,943 ) (13,399 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 152,623 149,339 Total assets $ 2,104,649 $ 2,085,039 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,799,915 $ 6,105 1.36 $ 1,884,712 $ 389 0.08 Repurchase agreements 34,909 330 3.78 22,618 26 0.46 Borrowed funds 100,556 1,139 4.53 9,851 27 1.10 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,935,380 $ 7,574 1.57 1,917,181 $ 442 0.09 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 31,001 25,443 Total liabilities 1,966,381 1,942,624 Total stockholders' equity 138,268 142,415 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,104,649 $ 2,085,039 Return on average assets 0.46% 0.85% Return on average equity 7.05% 12.45% Net interest margin (average earning assets) 2.88% 3.59% Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.03% 3.78% Net interest spread 2.87% 3.59% Net interest margin** 2.88% 3.59% Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.01x 1.01x Year-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS ' ' Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 30,140 $ 765 5.08 $ 24,032 $ 53 0.44 Federal funds sold 1,275 27 4.24 4,683 2 0.09 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,762 31 3.52 1,674 6 0.72 Securities available-for-sale 373,413 4,440 2.38 474,016 5,024 2.12 Loans receivable* 1,516,689 36,320 4.79 1,366,900 28,507 4.17 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,547 166 5.07 3,530 42 2.38 Total interest earning assets 1,929,826 $ 41,749 4.33 1,874,835 $ 33,634 3.59 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 18,523 20,821 Allowance for loan losses (16,569 ) (13,383 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 154,227 138,343 Total assets $ 2,086,007 $ 2,020,616 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,788,925 $ 10,192 1.14 $ 1,813,254 $ 726 0.08 Repurchase agreements 26,635 451 3.39 21,013 42 0.40 Borrowed funds 103,465 2,399 4.64 7,982 33 0.83 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,919,025 13,042 1.36 1,842,249 $ 801 0.09 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 28,066 22,029 Total liabilities 1,947,091 1,864,278 Total stockholders' equity 138,916 156,338 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,086,007 $ 2,020,616 Return on average assets 0.45% 0.65% Return on average equity 6.74% 8.40% Net interest margin (average earning assets) 2.98% 3.50% Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.13% 3.70% Net interest spread 2.97% 3.50% Net interest margin** 2.98% 3.50% Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.01x 1.02x

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Total assets $ 2,161,218 $ 2,098,592 $ 2,070,339 $ 2,052,986 $ 2,101,485 Cash & cash equivalents 115,673 54,781 31,282 38,296 79,302 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions - 2,452 2,456 2,214 1,482 Securities - available for sale 368,136 377,901 370,896 359,035 400,466 Loans receivable: Commercial real estate $ 501,759 $ 484,564 $ 486,431 $ 452,852 $ 420,735 Residential real estate 480,791 476,899 484,595 471,565 459,151 Commercial business 95,796 100,652 93,278 95,372 103,649 Construction and land development 123,655 116,308 108,926 134,301 153,422 Multifamily 240,647 252,633 251,014 258,377 248,495 Home equity 43,153 39,877 38,978 37,578 35,672 Manufactured homes 32,669 34,027 34,882 35,866 37,693 Government 10,646 10,646 9,549 9,649 8,081 Consumer 667 723 918 827 1,673 Total loans $ 1,529,783 $ 1,516,329 $ 1,508,571 $ 1,496,387 $ 1,468,571 Deposits: Core deposits: Noninterest bearing checking $ 315,671 $ 330,057 $ 359,092 $ 386,137 $ 370,567 Interest bearing checking 350,931 363,237 396,285 422,559 384,689 Savings 339,434 365,176 402,365 427,505 436,203 Money market 284,406 276,236 254,157 269,110 327,360 Total core deposits 1,290,442 1,334,706 1,411,899 1,505,311 1,518,819 Certificates of deposit 504,705 471,404 363,118 327,653 398,396 Total deposits $ 1,795,147 $ 1,806,110 $ 1,775,017 $ 1,832,964 $ 1,917,215 Borrowings and repurchase agreements $ 196,402 $ 128,423 $ 135,503 $ 78,140 $ 24,536 Stockholder's equity 136,750 139,736 136,393 118,023 136,654

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter ended, Six Months Ended, (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans $ 18,694 $ 17,626 $ 17,504 $ 16,122 $ 15,221 $ 36,320 $ 28,507 Securities & short-term investments 2,919 2,510 2,358 2,417 2,519 5,429 5,127 Total interest income 21,613 20,136 19,862 18,539 17,740 41,749 33,634 Interest expense: Deposits 6,105 4,087 2,007 871 389 10,192 726 Borrowings 1,469 1,381 1,046 161 53 2,850 75 Total interest expense 7,574 5,468 3,053 1,032 442 13,042 801 Net interest income 14,039 14,668 16,809 17,507 17,298 28,707 32,833 Provision for credit losses 514 488 - - - 1,002 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,525 14,180 16,809 17,507 17,298 27,705 32,833 Noninterest income: Fees and service charges 1,832 1,311 1,823 1,570 1,560 3,143 2,864 Wealth management operations 626 614 523 407 588 1,240 1,183 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 274 263 126 344 291 537 898 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 201 179 182 183 193 380 445 (Loss) gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net (15 ) - 16 - - (15 ) - (Loss) gain on sale of securities, net (48 ) - - 23 258 (48 ) 639 Other 136 241 169 103 6 377 11 Total noninterest income 3,006 2,608 2,839 2,630 2,896 5,614 6,040 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,098 7,538 6,587 7,498 7,538 14,636 14,905 Occupancy and equipment 1,636 1,690 1,752 1,804 1,729 3,326 3,229 Data processing 1,407 973 1,238 1,212 1,246 2,380 4,300 Federal deposit insurance premiums 572 465 279 350 380 1,037 599 Marketing 159 255 284 587 385 414 1,036 Impairment charge on assets held for sale - - 1,232 - - - - Net loss recognized on sale of premises and equipment - - 49 254 - - - Other 3,123 3,306 4,224 3,305 3,898 6,429 7,376 Total noninterest expense 13,995 14,227 15,645 15,010 15,176 28,222 31,445 Income before income taxes 2,536 2,561 4,003 5,127 5,018 5,097 7,428 Income tax expenses 98 321 45 571 587 419 862 Net income $ 2,438 $ 2,240 $ 3,958 $ 4,556 $ 4,431 $ 4,678 $ 6,566

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Asset Quality (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Nonaccruing loans $ 12,071 $ 19,473 $ 18,128 $ 8,943 $ 8,813 Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days 255 878 248 1,982 1,208 Securities in non-accrual 1,075 1,017 1,048 1,027 1,030 Foreclosed real estate 61 60 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 13,462 $ 21,428 $ 19,424 $ 11,952 $ 11,051 Allowance for credit losses (ACL): ACL specific allowances for impaired loans $ 717 $ 1,075 $ 338 $ 749 $ 731 ACL general allowances for loan portfolio 18,790 18,493 12,559 12,649 12,675 Total ACL $ 19,507 $ 19,568 $ 12,897 $ 13,398 $ 13,406 (Unaudited) June 30, Required 2023 To Be Well Actual Ratio Capitalized Capital Adequacy Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.0% 6.5% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.0% 8.0% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.0% 10.0% Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 7.6% 5.0%

Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Measures (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended (unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Calculation of tangible common equity Total stockholder's equity $ 136,750 $ 139,736 $ 136,393 $ 118,023 $ 136,654 $ 136,750 $ 136,654 Goodwill (22,395 ) (22,395 ) (22,395 ) (22,615 ) (22,615 ) (22,395 ) (22,615 ) Other intangibles (4,015 ) (4,402 ) (4,794 ) (5,188 ) (5,588 ) (4,015 ) (5,588 ) (A) Tangible common equity $ 110,340 $ 112,939 $ 109,204 $ 90,220 $ 108,451 $ 110,340 $ 108,451 Calculation of tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) (A) Tangible common equity $ 110,340 $ 112,939 $ 109,204 $ 90,220 $ 108,451 $ 110,340 $ 108,451 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 60,185 55,895 64,300 79,839 57,781 60,185 57,781 (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 170,525 $ 168,834 $ 173,504 $ 170,059 $ 166,232 $ 170,525 $ 166,232 Calculation of tangible book value per share (A) Tangible common equity $ 110,340 $ 112,939 $ 109,204 $ 90,220 $ 108,451 $ 110,340 $ 108,451 Shares outstanding 4,303,766 4,304,026 4,298,401 4,297,900 4,296,949 4,303,766 4,296,949 Tangible book value per diluted share $ 25.64 $ 26.24 $ 25.41 $ 20.99 $ 25.24 $ 25.64 $ 25.24 Calculation of tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 170,525 $ 168,834 $ 173,504 $ 170,059 $ 166,232 $ 170,525 $ 166,232 Diluted average common shares outstanding 4,303,766 4,304,026 4,298,401 4,297,900 4,296,949 4,303,766 4,296,949 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 39.62 $ 39.23 $ 40.36 $ 39.57 $ 38.69 $ 39.62 $ 38.69 Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets (A) Tangible common equity $ 110,340 $ 112,939 $ 109,204 $ 90,220 $ 108,451 $ 110,340 $ 108,451 Total assets 2,161,218 2,098,592 2,070,339 2,052,986 2,101,485 2,134,808 2,101,485 Tangible common equity to total assets 5.11% 5.38% 5.27% 4.39% 5.16% 5.17% 5.16% Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) $ 170,525 $ 168,834 $ 173,504 $ 170,059 $ 166,232 $ 170,525 $ 166,232 Total assets 2,161,218 2,098,592 2,070,339 2,052,986 2,101,485 2,161,218 2,101,485 Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income) 7.89% 8.05% 8.38% 8.28% 7.91% 7.89% 7.91% Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin Net interest income $ 14,039 $ 14,668 $ 16,809 $ 17,507 $ 17,298 $ 28,707 $ 32,833 Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans 748 756 791 817 930 1,504 1,896 Adjusted net interest income 14,787 15,424 17,600 18,324 18,228 30,211 34,729 Total average earning assets 1,950,774 1,908,647 1,886,596 1,910,722 1,927,664 1,929,826 1,874,835 Tax adjusted net interest margin 3.03% 3.23% 3.73% 3.84% 3.78% 3.13% 3.70% Efficiency ratio Total non-interest expense $ 13,995 $ 14,227 $ 15,645 $ 15,010 $ 15,176 $ 28,222 $ 31,445 Total revenue 17,045 17,276 19,648 20,137 20,194 34,321 38,873 Efficiency ratio 82.11% 82.35% 79.63% 74.54% 75.15% 82.23% 80.89%

