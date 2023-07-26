Facile.it, a leading Italian online brokerage and price comparison platform, helping customers save time and money by comparing prices on key areas of their household spending, today announces the appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as new CEO effective as of October 1, 2023.

Maurizio has 25 years of experience within the insurance and banking industries, most recently as CEO of Genertel and GenertelLife where he successfully led a digital transformation generating significant value for customers and other stakeholders. He started his career as a consultant at Accenture before transitioning to leadership roles at Aviva, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Generali with an emphasis on driving growth and innovation across digital business models.

Tobias Stuber, who during his tenure as CEO has played a fundamental role in the continued remarkable growth trajectory and development of Facile.it, making it the second unicorn in Italy, will remain in his current role until September 2023.

Maurizio Pescarini commented: "I have been very impressed by Facile.it and how it has established itself as a leading Italian consumer brand over the past years with an entrepreneurial spirit and a clear value proposition for its customers. I strongly believe in the future potential of the company and I am delighted to be joining this exceptional team as it pursues its next phase of growth."

Christian Lucas, Facile.it Chairman and Co-Head of EMEA at Silver Lake, commented: "We are very excited to be partnering with Maurizio, who is a dynamic and accomplished executive who will bring tremendous leadership experience to the company. His excellent track record and demonstrated ability to drive growth in digital consumer facing businesses makes him an excellent fit for the company during a period of continued investment to accelerate growth. At the same time, we would like to thank Tobias for all of his important contributions to Facile.it and his role in laying the groundwork for its strong position today."

Tobias Stuber, CEO of Facile.it, commented: "It has been a great pleasure to lead Facile.it over the past years and to work with an outstanding team dedicated to our mission of helping customers take better decisions every day. I would also like to thank the majority shareholder Silver Lake, and Oakley Capital, for their outstanding partnership during my tenure and I wish all the best to Maurizio in his new role."

About Facile.it

Facile.it is a leading Italian online brokerage and price comparison platform, helping over 4 million customers every month to save time and money by comparing prices across key areas of their household spend. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Milan, the company has built a leading brand and a scaled omni-channel distribution network based on a market-leading tech platform.

