JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Two Virtual Investor Spotlight Events on Thursday, July 27th

Live video webcasts with moderated interactive discussion with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) and GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI), respectively

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host two Virtual Investor Spotlight events on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET and 1:00 PM ET. (Details below). To access the events, visit www.virtualinvestorco.com.

In addition to the moderated discussions, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during each event. The participating companies will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

The event details are as follows:

Thursday, July 27

11:00 AM ET: Virtual Investor Spotlight on Advanced Magnet Lab

As part of the event, Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer and Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) and Mark Senti, Chief Executive Officer and Wade Senti, Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. ("AML") will discuss their rare earth oxide offtake agreement to provide AML high-purity raw rare earth elemental feedstock for their advanced, domestic magnet production.

A live video webcast will be available on the Events section of the Investors page of American Resources' website (www.americanresourcescorp.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

1:00 PM ET: Virtual Investor - The GRI Opportunity Spotlight Event

As part of the event, Marc Hertz, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Agro, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Vipin Kumar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of GRI Bio (NASDAQ: GRI) will discuss its approach to fundamentally changing the way inflammatory disease is treated by targeting NKT immune cells earlier in the inflammatory chain than the current standard of care, to interrupt disease progression more effectively.

A live video webcast will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of GRI Bio's website (www.gribio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

