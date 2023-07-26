Rockwell Automation: Innovation Creates 100% Recyclable Packaging

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Together, Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and Pagès Group are accelerating the shift from plastic packaging to more sustainable materials. The video above explains how it's done.

Pagès Group, a gold-level member of Rockwell's PartnerNetwork, provides automaton solutions for the packaging industry. The France-based company is an industry innovator known for pioneering In-Mold Labeling technology, an injection-mold process used for plastic packaging.

With an increase in sustainability requirements and consumer demand, Pagès customers wanted more sustainable packaging. New packaging materials require new solutions to accommodate high-volume line speeds, varying package sizes, and label adhesion regardless of fiber type and surface.

Using Rockwell technology-including drives, integrated robotic control, and Independent Cart Technology (ICT)-Pagès Group created Molded Fiber Labeling (MFL) to create molded fiber packaging material made with a mix of wood and water that's 100% compostable and recyclable. The paper labels are glue-free and can be affixed to complex shapes or rough surfaces on various package sizes.

Rockwell helps machine and equipment builders like Pagès Group meet their customers' flexibility and performance requirements with advanced technologies and services that drive smart, integrated manufacturing.

"We listened to our customers to see how we could help them transition from plastic to something more sustainable," said Yann Palanchon, vice president, North America & Global Services, Pagès Group. "It would make no sense for our customers to work on the quality of their product without working on the packaging itself."

Learn more about this latest innovation in sustainable packaging.

