Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
26.07.23
18:02 Uhr
298,50 Euro
-7,50
-2,45 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
298,50299,0018:37
298,50299,0018:36
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2023 | 17:26
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rockwell Automation: Innovation Creates 100% Recyclable Packaging

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Together, Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and Pagès Group are accelerating the shift from plastic packaging to more sustainable materials. The video above explains how it's done.

Pagès Group, a gold-level member of Rockwell's PartnerNetwork, provides automaton solutions for the packaging industry. The France-based company is an industry innovator known for pioneering In-Mold Labeling technology, an injection-mold process used for plastic packaging.

With an increase in sustainability requirements and consumer demand, Pagès customers wanted more sustainable packaging. New packaging materials require new solutions to accommodate high-volume line speeds, varying package sizes, and label adhesion regardless of fiber type and surface.

Using Rockwell technology-including drives, integrated robotic control, and Independent Cart Technology (ICT)-Pagès Group created Molded Fiber Labeling (MFL) to create molded fiber packaging material made with a mix of wood and water that's 100% compostable and recyclable. The paper labels are glue-free and can be affixed to complex shapes or rough surfaces on various package sizes.

Rockwell helps machine and equipment builders like Pagès Group meet their customers' flexibility and performance requirements with advanced technologies and services that drive smart, integrated manufacturing.

"We listened to our customers to see how we could help them transition from plastic to something more sustainable," said Yann Palanchon, vice president, North America & Global Services, Pagès Group. "It would make no sense for our customers to work on the quality of their product without working on the packaging itself."

Learn more about this latest innovation in sustainable packaging.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770448/Innovation-Creates-100-Recyclable-Packaging

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.