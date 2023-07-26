HeyAuto Inc.: Empowering Dealers Across Canada: HeyAuto Launches it's Game-Changing Dealer Portal

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / HeyAuto, Canada's digital automotive ecosystem, introduces Dealer Portal, an all-in-one digital automotive platform for boosting sales, streamlining operations, and enhancing customer satisfaction. HeyAuto is Canada's go-to platform for automotive - providing the industry with innovative tools to stay ahead of the curve and connected to their customers. Launching the Dealer Portal adds to the comprehensive suite of tools and innovations to enhance dealership operations and sales success with HeyAuto.

"At HeyAuto, your success is our drive, and Dealer Portal will have an immense impact on overall operational efficiency, profit growth, and customer satisfaction for dealers," says HeyAuto President, Brett Jones "Dealers can quickly implement our "à la carte" style solution and start reaping the benefits without disrupting their current operations, adding value to their businesses in an instant".

HeyAuto is an automotive ecosystem made up of a suite of products and services to help dealers stay better connected to their customers and help car owners take control of their automotive ownership experience.

HeyAuto Dealer Portal features include:

TeamProfiles - Provides the ability to assign customers to sales representatives, team management tools, and streamlined sales processes for business success.

InventoryPro - Organizes inventory in a user-friendly, always accessible format making it easy for dealerships to integrate.

Spotlight - Designed to put dealers and their businesses on the map, increase visibility, attract more customers and maximize profits.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - Consolidates and organizes customer data and provides dealerships with access to unlimited leads, allowing dealers to expand their reach and find new customers.

AutoTrusted - Dealers can verify reviews as they come in, ensuring accurate and real feedback, creating trust with potential customers.

KeysForTrees - Combining the power of HeyAuto's Glovebox and the global impact of OneTreePlanted, KeysForTrees is the easiest way for dealers to show their commitment to sustainability and differentiate themselves.

Glovebox - Offers a suite of tools that allow dealers to further their customer relationships past the point of sale with communication through personalized offers. Glovebox also allows dealerships to target specific customer segments and track customer behavior and preferences, enabling data-driven decisions to improve profitability and market share.

AutoBids - Connects dealers with private sellers to populate their inventory and deliver high-quality leads.

AutoCleared - Through the power of Privacy4Cars®, HeyAuto offers dealers the patented technology to clear data from vehicles to protect privacy, provide peace of mind and boost profit.

Chat - Allows dealers to stay in contact with their customers with user-friendly and real-time chat.

Dealer Portal will enable dealerships to fully customize their subscription by hand-picking the services they need. From inventory management and marketing tools to loyalty retention and environmental initiatives, dealers can tailor their experience to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and increase loyalty. The launch of the Dealer Portal consolidates dealer responsibilities and customer relationships into one easy-to-use, must-have multi-tool. With this launch, HeyAuto is excited to help dealerships use innovative tech solutions to drive more business and success.

Learn more about Dealer Portal and request a demo here: https://dealer.heyauto.com/

ABOUT HEYAUTO

HeyAuto is an automotive technology ecosystem, offering "à la carte" style micro-services that dealerships can plug and play to offer a more connected experience for their customers. For consumers, HeyAuto enables a "Full-Service" car ownership experience that greatly enhances the overall consumer journey. HeyAuto is transforming the overall customer experience for both consumers and dealerships. Learn more at https://heyauto.com/

CONTACT

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

Phone: 1 (833) 947-5227

Email: caroline@irlabs.ca

Amie-Lynn Mitchell

Product Marketing Manager

Phone: 1 (844) 439-2886

Email: amie@vividtheory.com

SOURCE: HeyAuto Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770347/Empowering-Dealers-Across-Canada-HeyAuto-Launches-its-Game-Changing-Dealer-Portal