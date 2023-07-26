Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance Recognized as a Microsoft Designated Solutions Partner for Security

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Abacode - announces its advancement as a Microsoft Designated Solutions Partner for Security, further highlighting the firm's growing presence throughout the cybersecurity industry.

Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance, a dedicated provider of Unified Cybersecurity & Compliance Services, is pleased to share its new recognition from Microsoft as a Designated Solutions Partner for Security. This achievement places Abacode Inc. in a unique group of innovative Microsoft partners to achieve this status, reinforcing the company's consistent commitment to excellence within the cybersecurity sector.

The Solutions Partner Designation enables Abacode to benefit from the extensive resources, advanced technologies, and specialized training provided by Microsoft. This recognition is a testament to Abacode's technical expertise and successful customer solutions within the Microsoft Azure Cloud ecosystem.

Greg Chevalier, Senior Vice President Partner Programs at Abacode, comments: "Achieving this status involved significant commitment and effort from the Abacode team. The rigorous training, education, and certification requirements attest to our dedication to delivering superior value to our end-user clients and partners, including Microsoft."

About Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance

Abacode services combined with advanced Microsoft security technologies help companies predict and prevent modern, sophisticated cyber threats while preparing them for strict compliance mandates. The combination of Microsoft security technology solutions and our compliance process enables our Security Operations Center to extend EDR and MDR coverage, Leveraging Microsoft Defender against threats to include full detection, response, and compliance reporting. At Abacode, our mission has always been to empower organizations with the knowledge, tools, and support necessary to defend against cyber adversaries. This new accolade reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and our promise to deliver industry-leading security solutions.

