Strong increase in sales: resilient volumes across almost all cement markets and higher selling prices
? Recovery in profitability, especially with the gradual ramp-up in the Ragland plant's new kiln
? Tight grip on debt with the leverage ratio falling over the past year to 2.6x
? FY 2023 EBITDA is expected to rise towards a level appreciably above that recorded in 2021
Condensed income statement approved by the Board of Directors on 25 July 2023
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
Change
Consolidated sales
1,912
1,755
+9.0%
+16.5%
EBITDA
314
269
+17.0%
+21.6%
Margin (%)
16.4%
15.3%
Recurring EBIT
166
128
+29.4%
+34.4%
Margin (%)
8.7%
7.3%
Consolidated net income
109
88
+24.5%
+17.8%
Margin (%)
5.7%
5.0%
Net income, Group share
94
78
+20.9%
+14.0%
Cash flow from operations
239
218
+9.5%
+10.1%
Guy Sidos, the Group's Chairman and CEO commented:
"The Vicat Group recorded a solid set of first-half 2023 results. Demand for cement remained broadly favourable across all our markets, with pricing levels offsetting the cumulative effects of cost inflation, especially higher energy prices. Profitability moved higher in line with our expectations, with the ramp-up in the Ragland plant's new kiln in the United States, which will continue during the second half. However, the Group has not yet returned to its pre-crisis margins rates.
I'd like to thank all our teams for their unwavering commitment enabling us to reach our industrial, financial and climate targets. The Group has reduced its specific carbon emissions by 3.6% from the level of 591 kg CO2 net per tonne of cement equivalent of a year ago and is on pace to reach its climate roadmap goal of 497 kg CO2 net per tonne of cement equivalent by 2030."
Disclaimer:
- In this press release, and unless indicated otherwise, all changes are stated on a year-on-year basis (2023/2022), and at constant scope and exchange rates.
- The alternative performance measures (APMs), such as "at constant scope and exchange rates", "operational sales", "EBITDA", "EBIT", "net debt", "gearing" and "leverage" are defined in the appendix to this press release.
- This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's annual report available on its website (www.vicat.fr). These statements do not reflect the future performance of the Company, which may differ significantly. The Company does not undertake to provide updates on these statements.
Further information about Vicat is available from its website (www.vicat.fr).
The Group's consolidated sales grew in the first six months of 2023. This increase chiefly reflected:
- growth in Cement volumes to an extent varying from market to market, with a slowdown in certain developed markets (France, Switzerland) and positive momentum in the Mediterranean and, to a lesser extent, in Africa;
- an increase in selling prices across almost all Vicat's markets in an inflationary environment resulting mainly from energy costs.
Overall, the Group's consolidated sales totalled €1,912 million,up from €1,755 million in the first six months of 2023, representing a +9.0% rise on a reported basis. These trends reflected:
- organic growth of +16.5% at constant scope and exchange rates;
- an unfavourable currency effect of -7.5%, representing a negative impact of -€131 million over the period. Appreciation in the US dollar and Swiss franc against the euro offset only to a very limited extent the impact of depreciation in the Turkish lira and Egyptian pound against the euro;
- negligible changes in the scope of consolidation over the period.
The Group's operational sales totalled €1,938 million over the period, up +9.0% on a reported basis and up +16.3% at constant scope and exchange rates. Each of the Group's businesses contributed to this positive trend.
The Group's consolidated EBITDA came to €314 million in the first half of 2023, up +17.0% on a reported basis and up +21.6% at constant scope and exchange rates compared to the first half of 2022. The EBITDA margin on consolidated sales came to 16.4%, an increase of +110 basis points year-on-year. The trend in reported EBITDA reflects an unfavourable currency effect of -€12 million.
At constant scope and exchange rates, the EBITDA increase flowed from a year-on-year price-cost differential that was favourable owing to:
- the ramp-up in the Ragland plant's new kiln, whereas start-up operations had adversely affected results in the first half of 2022;
- the impact of price increases introduced across almost all Group markets, which tempered the increase in variable costs, especially energy. In the first half of 2023, energy costs grew +12% at constant volume to €327 million, up from €293 million in the first half of 2022;
- greater use of alternative fuels, which rose by +4.1 points relative to the same period of 2022, replacing fossil fuels;
- Lastly, the basis of comparison for EBITDA was made more favourable with a return to normal levels in maintenance costs in France.
Compared with the first half of 2021, EBITDA moved +4.8% higher on a reported basis, in line with the outlook given by the Group at the beginning of the year. Nonetheless, the EBITDA margin was 280 basis points below the 19.2% level recorded in the first six half of 2021. Selling price increases offset the impact of cumulative higher costs but have not yet restored the Group's margins to their previous levels.
Recurring EBIT totalled €166 million in the first half of 2023 compared with €128 million in the same period of 2022. That represented an increase of +29.4% on a reported basis and of +34.4% at constant scope and exchange rates. The recurring EBIT margin on consolidated sales came to 8.7%, a year-on-year increase of +140 basis points.
The Group's operating income totalled €161 million, representing a rise of +25.7% on a reported basis and of +30.6% at constant scope and exchange rates.
The -€32 million movement during the first half of 2023 in net financial income (expense) relative to 2022 was attributable to:
- the -€22 million year-on-year increase in the cost of the net debt, including:
a -€11 million increase in interest expense, offset partially by €6 million in hedging gains;
the change in the method used to account for caps (designated as hedges from December, leading to a -€20 million impact relative to the first half of 2022).
- a negative currency effect of -€7 million (-€4 million increase compared with 2022), predominantly as a result of depreciation in the euro against the Egyptian pound and Turkish lira;
Tax expense declined €20 million compared with 2022. The effective tax rate was 12.4%, far lower than the first-half 2022 rate of 29.6%. A key factor was the cancellation of a €26 million non-recurring tax liability owing to a merger between entities in Brazil.
Consolidated net income totalled €109 million in the first half of 2023, up +17.8% at constant scope and exchange rates and up +24.5% on a reported basis relative to the same period of 2022.
Net income, Group share rose +14.0% at constant scope and exchange rates and +20.9% on a reported basis to €94 million. Non-controlling interest rose €5 million in the first half of 2023 related to the non-recurring deferred tax income resulting from the reorganisation in Brazil.
Cash flow from operations came to €239 million, up +9.5% on a reported basis and up +10.1% at constant scope and exchange rates.
1. Income statement analysed by geographical region
1.1. Income statement, France
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
(reported)
Change
Consolidated sales
630
606
+4.0%
+4.0%
EBITDA
106
80
+31.7%
+31.7%
Recurring EBIT
58
31
+85.8%
+85.8%
The Group's sales in France were mixed during the first half of 2023, with cement volumes contracting slightly and a more significant slowdown in concrete and aggregates. Even so, the Group raised its selling prices, which offset the impact of the higher production costs, especially those linked to energy price inflation (up +12% in the first half of 2023 relative to the same period of 2022). As a result, EBITDA rose +31.7% in the first half of 2023. Although first-half EBITDA was slightly above its 2021 level, the EBITDA margin still lagged behind previous levels (16.8% in 2023 versus 18.5% in 2021).
- Cement Operational sales rose +15.9% at constant scope. The selling price increases introduced since 2022 to curb the effects of inflation enabled to offset the slight decline in production volumes in France (lower residential construction and stable level of public works);
- Concrete Aggregates Operational sales declined -2.2% at constant scope. This performance was the product of lower concrete and aggregates volumes as a result of the slowdown in residential construction and roadworks sectors, partially offset by the hikes in selling prices to make up for the effects of inflation in the cost of raw materials and transport costs on margins. As a result, EBITDA generated in the period moved up +1.3% at constant scope.
- Other Products Services - Operational sales edged up +0.5% at constant scope over the period. The EBITDA recorded by the business climbed +5.0% over the period.
1.2 Income statement for Europe (excluding France)
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
(reported)
Change
Consolidated sales
195
184
+6.4%
+2.1%
EBITDA
46
41
+11.6%
+7.7%
Recurring EBIT
29
25
+16.0%
+11.3%
Sales in Europe (excluding France) rose in the first half of 2023, supported by favourable pricing conditions, which more than made up for the volume contraction in Switzerland. EBITDA moved up +11.6% during the period on a reported basis and up +7.7% at constant scope and exchange rates with the Swiss franc's appreciation against the euro.
In Switzerland, the Group's consolidated sales were stable at constant scope and exchange rates (up +4.7% on a reported basis). EBITDA rose +7.3% at constant scope and exchange rates. The EBITDA margin on operational sales improved in the first half of 2023 to 24.3%.
- Cement Operational sales grew +5.4% at constant scope and exchange rates in the first six months of 2023. This evolution reflects a small contraction in demand during the period, largely offset by a solid increase in selling prices. The EBITDA generated by the business rose +17.8% at constant scope and exchange rates.
- Concrete Aggregates - Operational sales declined -7.0% at constant scope and exchange rates amid weaker demand in both concrete and aggregates. Selling prices moved higher, especially in concrete, but this rise was not sufficient to fully offset the inflationary pressures affecting inputs. As a result, the EBITDA generated by this business fell -20.6% at constant scope and exchange rates.
- Other Products Services Operational sales moved up +8.1% at constant scope. The EBITDA generated by the business grew.
In Italy, consolidated sales rose +24.6% at constant scope and exchange rates. Volumes rose and selling prices moved significantly higher. EBITDA grew +12.3% owing to the impact of the inflation in production costs.
1.3 Income statement for the Americas
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
(reported)
Change
Consolidated sales
450
401
+12.3%
+11.0%
EBITDA
84
55
+52.6%
+50.7%
Recurring EBIT
45
22
+102.1%
+99.6%
Business grew across the Americas, with sales moving up +11.0% at constant scope and exchange rates, supported by a steady increase in selling prices and delivery volumes. The region benefited from the ramp-up in production and commercial operations at the Ragland plant's new kiln. As a result, EBITDA in the Americas rose +50.7% at constant scope and exchange rates in the first half of 2023 by comparison with the same period in 2022.
In the United States, the industry environment remained broadly positive, but performance varied from market to market, California was affected by heavy rainfall, which had an impact on the construction market for most of the period, while the South-East US region achieved strong growth, as the ramp-up in the Ragland plant's new kiln enabled the Group to capitalise on supportive market conditions. Price increases were introduced in the first half to offset the effects of inflation. Consolidated sales totalled €318 million, up +15.1% at constant scope and exchange rates. As a result of these factors and the low basis of comparison linked to the Ragland kiln's start-up in 2022, EBITDA totalled €56 million, up +59.5% at constant scope and exchange rates.
- Cement Operational sales grew +19.2% at constant scope and exchange rates in the first six months of 2023. A significant increase in selling prices and the ramp-up in the Ragland's new kiln were the main drivers behind this increase. EBITDA rose +27.9% at constant scope and exchange rates.
- Concrete Aggregates Operational sales moved up +11.2% at constant scope and exchange rates, with mixed performance across the region as a whole. Torrential rain dampened demand in California, while the concrete business was boosted by the greater availability of cement in Alabama with the ramp-up in the Ragland plant's new kiln. Selling prices moved higher in both the Group's markets. As a result, EBITDA soared +189% over the period.
In Brazil, consolidated sales totalled €132 million, up +2.0% at constant scope and exchange rates. Sales were held back by the slowdown in the Brazilian economy, but the hike in prices to offset the higher production costs made a positive contribution. As a result, EBITDA rose +35.5% at constant scope and exchange rates to €28 million in the first half of 2023.
- Cement - Operational sales were €103 million in the first half of 2023, in line with 2022 at constant scope and exchange rates. The increase in selling prices and improved industrial performance offset the impact of higher production costs and volume contraction. As a result, EBITDA rose +46.9% at constant scope and exchange rates.
- Concrete Aggregates business Operational sales came to €46 million, an increase of +12.8% at constant scope and exchange rates, supported by higher selling prices. EBITDA rose +2.7% at constant scope and exchange rates.
1.4 Asia (India and Kazakhstan)
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
(reported)
Change
Consolidated sales
233
249
-6.5%
-1.2%
EBITDA
32
52
-39.2%
-36.0%
Recurring EBIT
15
35
-56.1%
-54.0%
In India, consolidated first-half 2023 sales came to €201 million, stable compared with 2022 at constant scope and exchange rates, but down -6.0% on reported basis. Amid robust demand and aggressive competition, especially in southern India, the Group introduced price increases, but these only partially offset the still high level of input costs in the first six months, especially energy costs. Volumes remained stable over the period.
EBITDA came to €26 million in the first half of 2023, down -27.4% at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the first half of 2022.
Consolidated sales in Kazakhstan came to €32 million, down -10.2% at constant scope and exchange rates.
This performance reflects a contraction in delivery volumes towards the beginning of the year given the severe logistics disruption to the Kazakh rail operator and lower prices.
EBITDA came to €6 million, down -58.4% in the first half of 2023 at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the first half of 2022.
1.5 Mediterranean (Turkey and Egypt) income statement
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
(reported)
Change
Consolidated sales
196
145
+34.9%
+126.0%
EBITDA
21
16
+26.9%
+110.0%
Recurring EBIT
12
9
+24.9%
+105.9%
Volumes picked up in the Mediterranean region, and selling prices achieved healthy momentum in local currency amid high inflation. However, performance was held back by the significant depreciation in the Turkish lira and Egyptian pound against the euro during the period.
In Turkey, the market grew sharply during the first six months thanks to an upbeat construction sector and better weather conditions at the beginning of the year. Hyperinflation and the strong depreciation in the Turkish lira against the euro were again the main factors influencing the macroeconomic environment. The Group maintained its strategy of firm support for prices to offset the effects of inflation on production costs. As a result, consolidated sales totalled €124 million in the first half of 2023, up +123% at constant scope and exchange rates and up +36.6% on a reported basis.
EBITDA moved higher in the first six months of 2023, totalling €17 million, despite a negative currency impact of -€11 million.
- Cement - The Group recorded a strong increase in volumes owing to the combined impact of favourable weather conditions and supportive demand from the construction sector despite the hyperinflationary environment. As a result, the Group's operational sales rose +128% at constant scope and exchange rates and +39.6% on a reported basis to reach €90 million. EBITDA also rose +90.5% at constant scope and exchange rates.
- Concrete Aggregates business - Operational sales rose +102% at constant scope and exchange rates to €56 million thanks to growth in concrete and aggregates volumes. Significant price hikes were introduced, following the Cement business' lead. EBITDA moved up +81.9% at constant scope and exchange rates.
In Egypt, consolidated sales totalled €72 million, up +130% at constant scope and exchange rates and up +32.0% on a reported basis as the depreciation in the Egyptian pound against the euro had a negative impact. Amid sluggish conditions in the domestic market, business was boosted by an opportunity to export clinker. In the domestic market, where the market regulation agreement introduced by the authorities remains in place, selling prices continued to improve, which almost completely offset the impact of higher input costs. As a result, the EBITDA generated in Egypt recovered further in the first six months of 2023, almost reaching €4 million despite a negative currency impact of -€3 million.
1.6 Africa (Senegal, Mali, Mauritania) income statement
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
(reported)
Change
Consolidated sales
208
170
+22.2%
+21.7%
EBITDA
26
24
+11.0%
+10.3%
Recurring EBIT
7
6
+21.8%
+20.0%
In Africa, the Group continued to reap the benefit of positive sector demand trends, especially with the sharp recovery in the Malian market after the political crisis, which had significantly cut deliveries to the country during the first six months of 2022 and the resumption of government projects in Senegal.
- Cement - Operational sales in the Africa region grew +20.3% at constant scope and exchange rates. The increase in capacity currently underway will enable to reduce production costs and meet strong market demand. In Mali, the Group benefited from a favourable basis of comparison because of the closure of Mali's borders, which had impacted sales in the first half of 2022. Prices rose in Senegal with the increase in government cement price cap in September 2022. As a result, EBITDA moved up +16.1% over the period.
- Aggregates - In Senegal, aggregates sales were again underpinned by the public works sector as major projects went ahead. Operational sales climbed +19.7% at constant scope and exchange rates to €21 million. Selling prices remained stable over the period as a result of an unfavourable mix effect. EBITDA moved -13.4% lower at constant scope and exchange rates in the first half of 2023.
2. Changes in the Group's financial position at 30 June 2023
At 30 June 2023, the Group's financial structure remained solid, with a strong equity base and net debt under control. Consolidated equity totalled €2,853 million at that date, compared with €2,896 million at 30 June 2022.
(€ million)
30 June 2023
31 December 2022
30 June 2022
Gross financial debt
2,055
2,070
2,153
Cash
-463
-504
-481
Net financial debt
1,592
1,567
1,670
EBITDA (12-month rolling)
616
570
588
Leverage ratio (x)
2.59
2.75
2.84
Medium- to long-term borrowings are subject to special clauses (covenants) requiring certain financial ratios to be met. Given the level of Group's net debt and balance sheet liquidity, the bank covenants do not pose a risk for the Group's financial position.
The average interest rate on gross debt at 30 June 2023 was 3.6% stable compared with at 31 December 2022. The average maturity of the Group's debt was 4.7 years at 30 June 2023.
3. Capital expenditure and free cash flow
Capital expenditure totalled €144 million in the first six months of 2023, up from €178 million in the equivalent period of 2022. These include amounts linked to the Group's strategic investments, including the Ragland plant's new kiln and the new kiln in Senegal.
Free cash flow amounted to €71 million, versus -€203 million in the first half of 2022. This improvement in free cash flow derived from the increase in EBITDA during the first six months of 2023 and a normalisation in the change in working capital requirement.
4. Climate performance
In February 2023, the Vicat Group announced a significantly more ambitious 2030 carbon emission reduction target: Vicat now aims to reduce its emissions to 497 kg CO2 net per tonne of cement equivalent by 2030 (versus the previous target 540 kg CO2 net per tonne of cement equivalent), with a specific target for the Europe region of 430 kg CO2 net per tonne of cement equivalent.
By the mid-point of 2023, Vicat is in line with its 2030 target, recording average Group-wide emissions of 591 kg net CO2 per tonne of cement equivalent, which represents an improvement of -3.6% on the first-half 2022 level and -2.8% on the second-half 2022 level.
This performance was achieved through implementation of the Group's climate roadmap. Notable achievements included the 4.1-point increase in use of alternative fuels to 31.5% and a -0.5-point reduction in the clinker rate to 77.4%.
5. Recent events
With effect from 1 October 2023, Gianfranco Tantardini has been appointed Executive Vice-President in charge of the Asia and Mediterranean regions.
Pierre Pedrosa has been appointed as Director of Financial Communications and Investor Relations.
Pierre Pedrosa has joined the Vicat Group as Director of Financial Communications and Investor Relations in June 2023. He reports directly to Hugues Chomel, Executive Vice-President and Group Chief Financial Officer. An engineer by training, Pierre began his career in industry in operational roles. He has over 10 years' experience in finance, gained in institutional asset management and investor relations.
6. Outlook for 2023
In 2023, the Group is targeting further significant sales growth, with its markets overall expected to display resilience and reflect the full benefit of the price hikes in selling prices implemented in 2022 and the fresh increases introduced in 2023. In addition, performance in 2023 will reap the benefit of:
- the full impact of the new kiln at the Ragland plant in the United States;
- elimination of the non-recurring costs incurred in 2022;
- a stabilisation in energy costs.
Taking these factors into account, the Group's 2023 EBITDA is expected to rise towards a level appreciably above that recorded in 2021.
Previously (3 May 2023): "towards a level at least equivalent to that recorded in 2021"
In 2023 and 2024, the Group plans to scale back its capital expenditure outlays to around €350 million in 2023 followed by another reduction in 2024. Over the period as a whole, this capital expenditure will focus on:
- completion of the construction work on the new kiln in Senegal;
- investment projects to meet the carbon footprint reduction targets; and
- maintenance capex.
The Group does not plan to launch any further strategic growth capex projects until the leverage ratio has been brought down below 2.0x.
Outlook for 2023 by country:
- in France, demand may tail off slightly during the year, with conditions affected by inflation and interest rate hikes. Selling prices are expected to rise further, however, to offset cost inflation, particularly in energy costs;
- in Switzerland, the market is expected to contract over the full year, stabilising progressively in the second half. As in France, selling prices are expected to move higher, after the increases introduced at the beginning of the year;
- in the United States, business trends are expected to remain strong and favour logistics over office real estate. In the South-East, the Group will reap the benefit of the commercial ramp-up in the new industrial facility, which is expected to continue in the second half and favourable price conditions. To recap, sales in the second and third quarters of 2022 were impacted in the South-East US region by the start-up of the Ragland plant's new kiln;
- in Brazil, business levels in the markets in which the Group operates may decline slightly over the year amid persistently fierce competition. The strong industrial performance should help bring down cost prices;
- In India, the macroeconomic environment is expected to remain favourable, with demand strengthening. Amid still aggressive competition, prices are expected to remain volatile, with energy prices set to head lower in the second part of the year;
- In Kazakhstan, despite a persistently high basis for comparison and fiercer competition, market conditions are expected to remain favourable provided efficient rail logistics are restored;
- in Turkey, amid a still uncertain macroeconomic environment, the Group will mobilise its production facilities to meet demand arising from the reconstruction drive and will continue to pursue a pricing policy geared to the hyperinflationary environment;
- In Egypt, the economic and monetary effects of the Ukrainian crisis have caused the overall outlook and the country's currency to deteriorate. With the sector agreement in force since July 2021 expected to remain in place, the Group anticipates stable demand and further improvement in selling prices, which will curb the effects of inflation. It also foresees further clinker export opportunities;
- in West Africa, trends in Cement are expected to remain dynamic as a result of a favourable sector environment, especially after the recent reopening of the border with Mali. With cement price controls still in place in Senegal, the full impact of cost increases is unlikely to be offset. Infrastructure project-led growth in the Aggregates business in Senegal is expected to continue.
About Vicat
The Vicat Group has close to 9,500 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €3.642 billion in 2022. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. The Vicat Group, a family-owned group, is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.
Vicat Group?-?Financial data?-?Appendix
Definition of alternative performance measures (APMs):
- Performance at constant scope and exchange rates is used to determine the organic growth trend in P&L items between two periods and to compare them by eliminating the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and changes in the scope of consolidation. It is calculated by applying exchange rates and the scope of consolidation from the prior period to figures for the current period.
- A geographical (or a business) segment's operational sales are the sales posted by the geographical (or business) segment in question less intra-region (or intra-segment) sales.
- EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation): sum of gross operating income and other income and expenses on ongoing business.
- EBIT: (earnings before interest and tax): EBITDA less net depreciation, amortisation, additions to provisions and impairment losses on ongoing business.
- Cash flow from operations: net income before net non-cash expenses (i.e., predominantly depreciation, amortisation, additions to provisions and impairment losses, deferred taxes, gains and losses on disposals and fair value adjustments).
- Free cash flow: net operating cash flow after deducting capital expenditure net of disposals.
- Net debt represents gross debt (consisting of the outstanding amount of borrowings from investors and credit institutions, residual financial liabilities under finance leases, any other borrowings and financial liabilities excluding options to sell and bank overdrafts), net of cash and cash equivalents, including remeasured hedging derivatives and debt.
- Gearing is a ratio reflecting a company's financial structure calculated as net debt/consolidated equity.
- Leverage is a ratio based on a company's profitability, calculated as net debt/consolidated EBITDA.
Income statement by business
Cement
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
(reported)
Change
Volume (thousands of tonnes)
13,967
13,457
3.8%
Operational sales
1,236
1,095
12.9%
23.5%
Consolidated sales
1,058
937
12.9%
24.1%
EBITDA
224
192
16.8%
22.0%
EBIT
130
105
23.9%
28.6%
Concrete Aggregates
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
(reported)
Change
Concrete volumes (thousands of m3
4,696
4,957
-5.3%
Aggregates volumes (thousands of tonnes)
11,810
12,049
-2.0%
Operational sales
708
675
4.8%
9.1%
Consolidated sales
691
659
4.9%
9.1%
EBITDA
74
63
17.6%
21.6%
EBIT
28
18
58.2%
67.6%
Other Products Services
(€ million)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Change
(reported)
Change
Operational sales
232
226
2.6%
4.5%
Consolidated sales
163
158
2.9%
2.4%
EBITDA
16
14
15.7%
16.1%
EBIT
8
6
39.6%
37.4%
Principal H1 2023 financial statements
The full set of consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2023, together with the notes, are now available on the Company's website at: www.vicat.fr.
Consolidated income statement
(in thousands of euros)
Notes
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Revenue
4
1 912 294
1 754 520
Raw materials and consumables used
(1 296 329)
(1 202 784)
Employees expenses
5
(279 802)
(260 382)
Taxes
(34 621)
(35 688)
Other operating income (expenses)
6
12 926
13 217
EBITDA
314 469
268 883
Net charges to operating depreciation, amortization and provisions
6
(148 227)
(140 389)
Recurring EBIT
166 243
128 495
Other non-operating income (expenses)
7
(4 842)
116
Net charges to non-operating depreciation, amortization and provisions
7
(352)
(540)
Operating profit (loss)
161 049
128 071
Cost of net financial debt
(24 523)
(2 333)
Other financial income
20 916
16 677
Other financial expenses
(38 055)
(24 074)
Financial income (expenses)
8
(41 662)
(9 730)
Share of profit (loss) of associates
4 706
4 439
Profit (loss) before tax
124 093
122 780
Income tax
9
(14 771)
(34 971)
Consolidated net income
109 322
87 810
Portion attributable to minority interests
15 274
10 027
Portion attributable to the Group
94 048
77 783
Earnings per share (in euros)
Basic and diluted earnings per share
2.09
1.73
Comprehensive income
(in thousands of euros)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Consolidated net income
109 322
87 810
Other items not recycled to profit and loss:
Remeasurement of defined benefit
(2 690)
89 612
Tax on non-recycled items
665
(18 579)
Other items recycled to profit and loss:
Changes in currency translation adjustments
(65 128)
106 490
Cash flow hedge instruments
9 551
(1 776)
Tax on recycled items
1 208
505
Other comprehensive income (after tax)
(56 394)
176 252
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
52 928
264 062
Portion attributable to minority interests
10 107
18 909
Portion attributable to the Group
42 821
245 153
Consolidated statement of financial position
ASSETS
(in thousands of euros)
Notes
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Goodwill
10.1
1 197 466
1 204 814
Other intangible assets
10.2
180 917
183 066
Property, plant and equipment
10.3
2 500 127
2 504 926
Right of use related to leases
10.4
184 848
193 122
Investment properties
31 949
32 124
Investments in associated companies
82 426
80 804
Deferred tax assets
118 166
126 212
Receivables and other non-current financial assets
11
264 512
269 651
Total non-current assets
4 560 411
4 594 719
Inventories and work-in-progress
12.1
542 553
560 795
Trade and other receivables
12.2
567 007
464 216
Income tax receivables
3 609
45 201
Other current assets
207 645
204 690
Assets held for sale
17 133
21 780
Cash and cash equivalents
13
462 723
503 597
Total current assets
1 800 670
1 800 279
TOTAL ASSETS
6 361 080
6 394 998
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands of euros)
Notes
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Share capital
179 600
179 600
Additional paid-in capital
11 207
11 207
Treasury shares
(41 654)
(47 097)
Consolidated reserves
3 035 292
3 003 393
Translation reserves
(603 259)
(558 838)
Shareholders' equity, Group share
2 581 186
2 588 265
Minority interests
272 102
274 529
Total shareholders' equity
14
2 853 288
2 862 794
Provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits
15.1
87 766
86 355
Other provisions more than 1 year
15.2
128 832
123 413
Financial debts and put options more than 1 year
16.1
1 563 520
1 672 772
Lease liabilities
16.1
155 296
161 045
Deferred tax liabilities
9
287 910
325 188
Other non-current liabilities
20 755
21 594
Total non-current liabilities
2 244 079
2 390 367
Other provisions less than 1 year
15.2
12 108
12 570
Financial debts and put options at less than one year
16.1
342 258
242 161
Lease liabilities at less than one year
16.1
45 135
47 537
Trade and other accounts payable
17
528 350
540 374
Income tax payables
20 776
14 814
Other liabilities
315 085
284 381
Total current liabilities
1 263 713
1 141 837
Total liabilities
0
3 507 791
3 532 204
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
6 361 080
6 394 998
Cash flows
(in thousands of euros)
Notes
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
109 322
87 810
Share of profit (loss) of associates
(4 706)
(4 439)
Dividends received from associated companies
2 465
2 345
Elimination of non-monetary items:
depreciation, amortization and provisions
154 010
140 124
deferred taxes
(27 316)
1 315
net gain (loss) on disposal of assets
(2 559)
(1 959)
unrealized fair value gains (losses)
1 976
(12 662)
other non-monetary items (1)
5 578
5 445
Cash flows from operating activities
238 766
217 979
Changes in working capital
(24 086)
(242 102)
Net cash flows from operating activities (2)
18.1
214 680
(24 123)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash-out related to acquisitions of non-current assets:
tangible and intangible assets
(147 159)
(182 507)
financial investments
(9 480)
(21 481)
Cash-in related to disposals of non-current assets:
tangible and intangible assets
3 329
4 031
financial investments
0
1 463
Changes in consolidation scope
(346)
(40 034)
Net cash flows from investing activities
18.2
(153 656)
(238 528)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends paid
(86 250)
(78 820)
Increases/decreases in share capital
Proceeds from borrowings
16
182 725
373 269
Repayments of borrowings
16
(158 931)
(33 129)
Repayment of lease liabilities
16
(24 987)
(28 815)
Purchase of treasury shares
(7 274)
(11 525)
Disposals on treasury shares
9 943
13 346
Net cash flows from financing activities
(84 773)
234 326
Currency translation effect on net cash and cash equivalents
(11 622)
2 475
Change in cash position
(35 372)
(25 850)
Net cash and cash equivalents opening balance
13.2
471 347
430 442
Net cash and cash equivalents closing balance
13.2
435 977
404 700
|
(1): Including the effect of the application of IAS 29 (2.3) millions as at June 30, 2023.
(2): Including cash flows from income taxes: (23.8) million as of June 30, 2023 and (45.2) million as June 30, 2022.
- Cash flows from interests paid and received: (22.5) million as of June 30, 2023 including (4.9) million for financial
Statement of changes in consolidated shareholder's equity
(in thousands of euros)
Share
Additional
Treasury
Consolidated
Translation
Shareholders'
Minority
Total shareholders'
At January 1st, 2022
179 600
11 207
(52 018)
2 800 579
(579 950)
2 359 418
246 681
2 606 099
Half year net income
0
0
0
77 783
0
77 783
10 027
87 810
Other comprehensive income (1)
0
0
0
61 511
105 859
167 370
8 882
176 252
Total comprehensive income
0
0
0
139 294
105 859
245 153
18 909
264 062
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
(72 613)
0
(72 613)
(8 981)
(81 594)
Net change in treasury shares
0
0
3 154
(1 378)
0
1 776
0
1 776
Change in consolidation scope and additional acquisitions
0
0
0
(6 889)
0
(6 889)
(3 170)
(10 059)
Application of IAS29
0
0
0
85 201
0
85 201
10 894
96 095
Other changes
0
0
0
4 149
0
4 149
15 566
19 715
At December 31, 2022
179 600
11 207
(48 864)
2 948 343
(474 091)
2 616 195
279 899
2 896 094
At January 1st, 2023 published
179 600
11 207
(47 097)
3 003 393
(558 838)
2 588 265
274 529
2 862 794
Net income
0
0
0
94 048
0
94 048
15 274
109 322
Other comprehensive income (1)
0
0
0
(6 805)
(44 422)
(51 227)
(5 167)
(56 394)
Total comprehensive income
0
0
0
87 243
(44 422)
42 821
10 107
52 928
Dividends paid
0
0
0
(73 233)
0
(73 233)
(15 033)
(88 266)
Net change in treasury shares
0
0
5 443
(2 832)
0
2 611
0
2 611
Changes in scope of consolidation and additional acquisitions
0
0
0
(306)
0
(306)
81
(225)
Application of IAS29
0
0
0
20 251
0
20 251
2 454
22 705
Other changes
0
0
0
777
0
777
(36)
741
At June 30, 2023
179 600
11 207
(41 654)
3 035 293
(603 260)
2 581 186
272 102
2 853 288
(1) Breakdown by nature of other comprehensive income:
