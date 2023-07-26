AMG Critical Materials N.V.: AMG's Lithium Operations Continue to Drive Record Earnings with the Fourth Straight Quarter Exceeding $100 Million of EBITDA

Amsterdam, 26 July 2023(Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported second quarter 2023 revenue of $439 million, a 4% increase versus the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 EBITDA of $107 million was 32% higher than the second quarter of 2022.



In 000's US dollars Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Change Revenue $439,319 $424,094 4% EBITDA (1) 107,453 81,126 32% Cash from operating activities 59,975 39,505 52% Net income attributable to shareholders 42,763 29,631 44% EPS - Fully diluted 1.28 0.91 Return on Capital Employed 35.7% 25.5%

(1) EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.





Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "This is the fourth straight quarter in which AMG has exceeded $100 million of EBITDA. The $26 million, or 32%, EBITDA increase over the second quarter of 2022 was driven largely by our Clean Energy Materials segment, specifically AMG Lithium's Brazilian operation with an EBITDA contribution of $89 million.

AMG's liquidity as of June 30, 2023 was $586 million, with $391 million of unrestricted cash and $195 million of revolving credit availability. The Company will pay an interim 2023 dividend of €0.40 per ordinary share on or around August 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2023.

AMG Engineering signed $167 million in new orders during the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong orders of remelting and induction furnaces, representing a 2.48x book to bill ratio. AMG's order backlog of $337 million as of June 30, 2023, which is the highest in AMG's history. This is largely driven by the US aerospace market. Our second quarter 2023 US order intake has essentially doubled from our second quarter 2022 US order intake.

We continue to drive our lithium strategy forward and are pleased to announce that we have signed a mandate letter with KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH and with Citi to structure and arrange the financing for the construction of our proposed technical-grade lithium chemical plant in Brazil. The financing structure is expected to cover all the funding requirements and be supported by Euler Hermes (the German Export Credit Agency representing its government) under its Untied Loan Guarantee program for projects which deliver critical raw materials into Germany. This proposed financing is a cornerstone of our lithium strategy to be the premier supplier of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe, and another important step towards an independent and sustainable lithium supply chain for Europe. In addition, this project conforms with AMG Brazil's commitment to upgrade its operations to produce a higher value product, while significantly contributing to reducing CO 2 emissions by lowering total volumes shipped."

Strategic Highlights

Lithium

The lithium concentrate production expansion project in AMG Brazil is progressing as planned.





AMG signed a mandate letter with KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH and Citi to structure and arrange the financing for the construction of our proposed technical-grade lithium chemical plant in Brazil. The financing structure is expected to cover all the funding requirements and be supported by Euler Hermes (the German Export Credit Agency representing its government) under its Untied Loan Guarantee program for projects which deliver critical raw materials into Germany. This proposed financing is a cornerstone of our strategy to be the premier supplier of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe.





AMG Lithium's hydroxide refinery in Bitterfeld, Germany, Europe's first, is expected to start commissioning for the first 20,000-ton module expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.





AMG Lithium signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") in May 2023 with Fortum Battery Recycling Oy ("Fortum"), a Nordic clean energy provider. Fortum's new commercial scale hydrometallurgical plant is able to efficiently recover valuable metals from old electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. The lithium product recovered by Fortum will be delivered to AMG Lithium for further processing.





Vanadium

The new vanadium spent catalyst recycling facility in Zanesville, Ohio, is currently running at full capacity and targeting full run rate production for the second half of 2023.





AMG's innovative lithium vanadium battery ("LIVA") projects for industrial power management applications outlined at our Capital Markets Day are under various stages of construction.





In January 2023, AMG started building a vanadium electrolyte plant at its subsidiary, AMG Titanium, in Nuremberg, Germany. The target capacity is 6,000 m³ vanadium electrolyte, which will serve the electricity storage market. Production is expected to start at the end of this year.





Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. ("SARBV") project development in the Middle East are progressing. The Supercenter project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is completing the FEL3 feasibility study later this year.





Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 4% to $439 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $424 million in the second quarter of 2022.





EBITDA was $107 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 32% versus the second quarter 2022 EBITDA of $81 million.





Annualized return on capital employed was 35.7% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 25.5% for the same period in 2022.





Cash from operations was $60 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $40 million in the second quarter of 2022, driven by the high profitability of AMG Lithium in Brazil.





Net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $43 million, yielding $1.28 diluted earnings per share compared to $0.91 in the same period in 2022.





AMG's liquidity as of June 30, 2023 was $586 million, with $391 million of unrestricted cash and $195 million of revolving credit availability.





AMG declares an interim dividend of €0.40 per ordinary share, to be paid in the third quarter of 2023.





Key Figures

In 000's US dollars Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Change Revenue $439,319 $424,094 4% Gross profit 127,534 102,240 25% Gross margin 29.0% 24.1% Operating profit 78,167 65,246 20% Operating margin 17.8% 15.4% Net income attributable to shareholders 42,763 29,631 44% EPS - Fully diluted 1.28 0.91 41% EBIT (1) 93,780 69,763 34% EBITDA (2) 107,453 81,126 32% EBITDA margin 24.5% 19.1% Cash from operating activities 59,975 39,505 52%

Operational Review

AMG Clean Energy Materials

Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Change Revenue $208,487 $159,762 30% Gross profit 95,985 60,821 58% Operating profit 74,378 49,704 50% EBITDA 95,974 58,232 65%

AMG Clean Energy Materials' revenue increased 30% compared to the second quarter of 2022, to $208 million, driven mainly by increased sales volumes and increased prices in lithium concentrates.

Gross profit for the quarter increased 58% compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the higher sales volumes across the segment as well as higher lithium pricing.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were higher than the same period in 2022 at $21 million, mainly driven by the increase in headcount related to the lithium and vanadium expansion projects, as well as higher employee benefit costs.

The second quarter 2023 EBITDA increased 65%, to $96 million, from $58 million in the second quarter of 2022, due to the improved gross profit as noted above.

AMG Vanadium's production was negatively impacted by a defective fan provided by a supplier at our new Zanesville facility. AMG has commenced an arbitration claim seeking compensatory damages, which include costs incurred and lost profitability.

During the second quarter of 2023, a total of 28,870 dry metric tons ("dmt") of lithium concentrates was sold. The second quarter experienced increased sales volumes due to shipping schedule variances which will negatively impact the third quarter. The average realized sales price was $3,633/dmt CIF China for the quarter. The average cost per ton for the quarter was $547/dmt CIF China. The cost per ton is higher than the first quarter due to lower volumes and pricing in tantalum concentrate in the quarter. The additional lithium concentrate shipments and slightly higher costs in tantalum concentrate resulted in quarterly EBITDA for AMG Brazil of $89 million.

AMG Critical Minerals

Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Change Revenue $57,271 $103,416 (45%) Gross profit 7,806 14,028 (44%) Operating profit 169 7,086 (98%) EBITDA 1,532 9,069 (83%)

AMG Critical Minerals' revenue for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 45%, to $57 million, mainly due to lower volumes across the segment largely driven by the silicon metal plant operating one furnace during the quarter, as discussed in detail below. The segment also suffered from a slowdown in the European industrial economy.

Gross profit of $8 million in the second quarter was 44% lower compared to the second quarter of 2022, largely due to the lower volumes in the current quarter.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 8%, to $8 million, compared to the same period in 2022. This was largely driven by higher professional fees in the current quarter.

The second quarter 2023 EBITDA decreased 83% compared to the same period in 2022, to $2 million, due to the lower gross profit as noted above.

AMG Silicon operated one of four furnaces throughout the second quarter and plans to operate one furnace for the remainder of 2023. The operational parameters of the silicon business will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Due to the noted interruptions in silicon operations, the financial impact of the business will be excluded from EBITDA during this period of abnormal operations. However, AMG Silicon generated $9 million in cash flow from operating activities during the quarter driven by the receipt of energy sales made in the fourth quarter of 2022.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies

Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Change Revenue $173,561 $160,916 8% Gross profit 23,743 27,391 (13%) Operating profit 3,620 8,456 (57%) EBITDA 9,947 13,825 (28%)

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' second quarter 2023 revenue increased by $13 million, or 8%, compared to the same period in 2022. This improvement was driven by strong revenues in our engineering unit, as well as higher sales volumes of titanium alloys and chrome metal, partially offset by lower chrome metal pricing.

SG&A expenses increased by 8% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, due to additional personnel at AMG Engineering and AMG LIVA corresponding to the record order backlog and business development, respectively.

AMG Critical Materials Technologies' EBITDA was $10 million during the quarter compared to $14 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower chrome prices in the second quarter of 2023 partially offset by higher profitability in Engineering and Titanium.

AMG Engineering signed $167 million in new orders during the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong orders of remelting and induction furnaces, representing a 2.48x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $337 million as of June 30, 2023, the highest in AMG's history.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $27 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $23 million in the same period in 2022. This variance was mainly driven by higher profitability in AMG Lithium at its Brazil operation, offset by US tax expense and movements in the Brazilian real. The effects of the Brazilian real caused a $2 million tax benefit in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a $4 million tax expense in the same period in 2022. Fluctuations in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company's net deferred tax positions related to our operations in Brazil.

AMG paid taxes of $35 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to tax payments of $9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The higher cash taxes in the current quarter were a result of tax payments tracking the consistent upward trend in Brazil results.

Exceptional Items

AMG's second quarter 2023 gross profit includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 are below:

Exceptional items included in gross profit

Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Change Gross profit $127,534 $102,240 25% Inventory cost adjustment 3,678 - N/A Restructuring expense 626 41 1427% Silicon's partial closure (1,011) - N/A Strategic project (reversal) expense (55) 833 N/A Gross profit excluding exceptional items 130,772 103,114 27%

AMG Vanadium had a $3.7 million non-cash expense during the second quarter of 2023. This is a result of inventory cost adjustments associated with declining prices and inventory specification issues due to the acquisition and testing of global refinery waste which has been adjusted in EBITDA.

SG&A

AMG's second quarter 2023 SG&A expenses were $49 million compared to $37 million in the second quarter of 2022, with the increase largely attributable to higher personnel costs driven by increased hiring in our Lithium, Engineering, and LIVA businesses. It was also driven by a one-time pension expense of $6.7 million due to the restructuring of executive employee benefit plans.

Liquidity

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change Senior secured debt $338,505 $348,622 (3%) Cash & cash equivalents 391,251 346,043 13% Senior secured net (cash) debt (52,746) 2,579 N/A Other debt 14,987 14,959 -% Net (cash) debt excluding municipal bond (37,759) 17,538 N/A Municipal bond debt 319,124 319,244 -% Restricted cash 1,440 6,920 (79%) Net debt 279,925 329,862 (15%)

AMG ended the second quarter in a $280 million net debt position. This decrease versus year-end 2022 was mainly due to higher cash balances from strong operating cash flow.

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the second quarter. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $391 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $195 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $586 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2023.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's second quarter 2023 net finance cost was $7 million compared to $12 million in the second quarter of 2022. This variance was mainly driven by higher interest income earned, due to the overall increase in global interest rates, and an increase in cash and cash equivalents balances as well as foreign exchange losses in the prior period. Additionally, in today's rising rate environment, AMG continues to benefit from its low-cost fixed-rate debt facilities. AMG has an average interest rate charge across its two main debt instruments of 5%.

Outlook

Given the global economic uncertainty and the slowdown in China, current spot prices across AMG's critical materials portfolio are significantly below the prices we experienced when we announced our initial guidance for 2023 in November 2022. The price of lithium carbonate in November 2022, the date of our $400 million EBITDA guidance, has now almost halved and our other relevant portfolio prices are down an average of 25%.

Therefore, we have changed our full year EBITDA guidance for 2023 from "exceeding $400 million in EBITDA" to "a range between $350 million to $380 million in EBITDA." An EBITDA in this range represents the highest EBITDA in the history of AMG.

As previously disclosed, third quarter profitability will be negatively impacted by lower volumes associated with the spodumene expansion project. Volumes will recover in the fourth quarter as the project begins to ramp up.

Regarding our long-term guidance, we are extremely pleased with the advancement of our strategic projects. We are moving forward with our lithium concentrate expansion in Brazil. We've signed a mandate letter to fund the chemical upgrader in Brazil, and our lithium hydroxide refinery in Bitterfeld, Germany, is under construction, with commissioning for the first 20,000-ton module expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

These transformational projects in lithium, our newly complete ferrovanadium spent catalyst recycling facility in Ohio, and the continued ramp-up in our AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment will drive increased volumes across our Clean Energy Materials segment and confirm our confidence in our long-term guidance. Our long-term guidance therefore remains unchanged at an EBITDA level of $650 million, or more, in 5 years, or earlier.



Profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Profit for the period $43,573 $29,879 Income tax expense 26,552 23,156 Net finance cost 7,282 12,211 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,495 1,372 Restructuring expense 626 41 Pension adjustment 6,700 - Silicon's partial closure (362) - Inventory cost adjustment 3,678 - Strategic project expense (1) 3,476 3,107 Share of loss of associates 760 - Others - (3) EBIT 93,780 69,763 Depreciation and amortization 13,673 11,363 EBITDA 107,453 81,126

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 439,319 424,094 Cost of sales (311,785) (321,854) Gross profit 127,534 102,240 Selling, general and administrative expenses (49,420) (37,034) Other income, net 53 40 Net other operating income 53 40 Operating profit 78,167 65,246 Finance income 5,550 2,081 Finance cost (12,832) (14,292) Net finance cost (7,282) (12,211) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (760) - Profit before income tax 70,125 53,035 Income tax expense (26,552) (23,156) Profit for the period 43,573 29,879 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 42,763 29,631 Non-controlling interests 810 248 Profit for the period 43,573 29,879 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 1.33 0.93 Diluted earnings per share 1.28 0.91

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 889,909 827,957 Cost of sales (622,533) (650,523) Gross profit 267,376 177,434 Selling, general and administrative expenses (89,780) (74,496) Other income, net 594 122 Net other operating income 594 122 Operating profit 178,190 103,060 Finance income 11,026 2,380 Finance cost (24,925) (23,510) Net finance cost (13,899) (21,130) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (1,792) (500) Profit before income tax 162,499 81,430 Income tax expense (62,479) (21,667) Profit for the period 100,020 59,763 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 98,984 58,746 Non-controlling interests 1,036 1,017 Profit for the period 100,020 59,763 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 3.08 1.84 Diluted earnings per share 3.01 1.81

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2023 Unaudited December 31, 2022 Assets Property, plant and equipment 851,805 797,611 Goodwill and other intangible assets 41,235 41,404 Derivative financial instruments 31,839 33,042 Equity-accounted investees 16,147 - Other investments 31,339 29,324 Deferred tax assets 37,924 37,181 Restricted cash 381 5,875 Other assets 10,445 8,612 Total non-current assets 1,021,115 953,049 Inventories 252,435 277,311 Derivative financial instruments 2,412 3,516 Trade and other receivables 179,727 162,548 Other assets 117,828 121,834 Current tax assets 6,627 7,289 Restricted cash 1,059 1,045 Cash and cash equivalents 391,251 346,043 Total current assets 951,339 919,586 Total assets 1,972,454 1,872,635

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2023 Unaudited December 31, 2022 Equity Issued capital 853 853 Share premium 553,715 553,715 Treasury shares (10,730) (14,685) Other reserves (39,334) (44,869) Retained earnings (deficit) 90,543 (4,461) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 595,047 490,553 Non-controlling interests 35,185 27,296 Total equity 630,232 517,849 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 658,722 661,270 Lease liabilities 43,912 44,224 Employee benefits 127,827 117,160 Provisions 12,969 12,361 Deferred revenue 20,000 20,000 Other liabilities 3,931 15,009 Derivative financial instruments 191 284 Deferred tax liabilities 18,515 27,269 Total non-current liabilities 886,067 897,577 Loans and borrowings 5,778 15,164 Lease liabilities 4,892 4,710 Short-term bank debt 8,116 6,391 Deferred revenue 14,533 28,277 Other liabilities 71,088 69,917 Trade and other payables 245,889 240,101 Derivative financial instruments 2,711 7,746 Advance payments from customers 51,947 51,054 Current tax liability 38,778 23,548 Provisions 12,423 10,301 Total current liabilities 456,155 457,209 Total liabilities 1,342,222 1,354,786 Total equity and liabilities 1,972,454 1,872,635

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from operating activities Profit for the period 100,020 59,763 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 62,479 21,667 Depreciation and amortization 26,640 21,890 Asset impairment reversal (767) - Net finance cost 13,899 21,130 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 1,792 500 Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 35 33 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 2,964 2,752 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants 8,104 (2,917) Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments1 3,901 (63,774) Cash generated from operating activities 219,067 61,044 Finance costs paid, net (9,716) (12,153) Income tax paid (55,981) (13,040) Net cash from operating activities 153,370 35,851 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 26 93 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (69,291) (82,608) Investments in associates and joint ventures (17,939) (500) Use of restricted cash 5,480 51,252 Interest received on restricted cash 30 76 Capitalized borrowing cost paid (8,366) (8,321) Other (1) 8 Net cash used in investing activities (90,061) (40,000)

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Cash used in financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 2,041 152 Repayment of borrowings (12,755) (8,437) Net repurchase of common shares (6,960) (1,523) Dividends paid (14,087) (10,098) Payment of lease liabilities (2,659) (2,588) Advanced contributions 14,000 - Net cash used in financing activities (20,420) (22,494) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,889 (26,643) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 346,043 337,877 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 2,319 (10,476) Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 391,251 300,758

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG's recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG's leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

