Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
26.07.2023 | 19:14
TBS Dental Introduces Revolutionary rezSHARP Hygiene Instrument Line

Resiliently Sharp Line of Scalers and Curettes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / TBS Dental, a leading innovator in dental instrumentation, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking rezSHARP line of Scalers and Curettes. With cutting-edge technology and superior materials, rezSHARP instruments are designed to transform the dental hygiene experience, providing a sharper, longer-lasting edge while prioritizing user comfort and patient experience.

rezSHARP Launch Photo

rezSHARP Launch Photo
rezSHARP line of Scalers and Curettes by TBS Dental

The Power of Superior Steel: Cryogenically Treated Aerospace Grade Stainless Steel

At the heart of the rezSHARP advantage lies TBS Dental's proprietary cryogenically-treated aerospace-grade stainless steel. This exceptional material ensures outstanding durability and superior sharpness retention. With rezSHARP, dental professionals can say goodbye to frequent sharpening, as our instruments stay sharp longer than competitors, maintaining top-notch quality throughout extended use.

Unmatched Sharpness: Stay SHARPER LONGER Than Competitors

rezSHARP instruments stand out with their unparalleled sharpness. Through an advanced grinding and honing process, TBS Dental has perfected the art of creating scalers and curettes that provide heightened tactile sensitivity, making it easier to detect and remove even the most tenacious calculus.

The Innovative TWIST Handle: Comfort and Control Redefined

TBS Dental's rezSHARP instruments lead the way in comfort and control with the revolutionary TWIST handle. This unique design offers effortless grip and maneuverability, allowing dental professionals to navigate around teeth with ease during scaling procedures.

With the TWIST handle, dental professionals experience a new level of control, enhanced by its vertical, horizontal, and oblique leverage. The knurling pattern on the TBS handle ensures a secure grip without discomfort or pain, making it ideal for long procedures that prioritize the comfort of both patients and clinicians.

Elevate Your Dental Practice with rezSHARP

TBS Dental invites dental professionals to experience the transformative power of the rezSHARP line of Scalers and Curettes, where innovation meets precision. Embrace sharper, longer-lasting instruments that prioritize comfort and clinical excellence, revolutionizing your dental hygiene instrumentation.

TBS Dental's Commitment to Social Responsibility: Supporting Wounded Warrior Project

TBS Dental believes that making a positive impact extends beyond the world of dentistry. As a socially responsible company, TBS Dental is proud to support our nation's heroes through their partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project. The Wounded Warrior Project is dedicated to empowering and honoring our nation's wounded veterans, helping them transition into civilian life, and providing critical support to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. By choosing TBS Dental's rezSHARP instruments, you not only elevate your clinical practice but also contribute to a cause that supports the well-being and rehabilitation of our brave heroes.

For more information about rezSHARP and TBS Dental's commitment to excellence and social responsibility, please visit tbsdental.com

Contact Information

Christian Skarli
Multimedia Specialist
christian@tbsdental.com

SOURCE: TBS Dental

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770476/TBS-Dental-Introduces-Revolutionary-rezSHARP-Hygiene-Instrument-Line

