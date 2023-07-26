DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2023 / 21:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 26-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1132.3921 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 261051 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 260423 EQS News ID: 1689275 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 26, 2023 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)