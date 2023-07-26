Lenovo Receives Top-Score As Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Lenovo, a global technology powerhouse and employer of 77,000 workers around the world has been recognized as a best place to work for disability inclusion by the Disability Equality Index (DEI), the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001. The robust analysis engaged experts across Lenovo's Human Resources, Real Estate, Marketing, Security and Supplier Diversity teams to measure workplace inclusion. This is the third consecutive year that Lenovo has been ranked as a best place to work for disability inclusion, and the second year the company received a 100% score on the index.

In 2023, 485 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100, 207 Fortune 500, and 249 Fortune 1000 utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts, with 'best place to work' reserved for those that scored 80 or higher on the index.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability: IN.

In 2020, Lenovo set a goal to expand its disability strategy to eight markets by 2025. Today, Lenovo's diversity and inclusion team has already met this goal while growing Lenovo's understanding of disability in its workforce, including notable efforts for disability inclusion in its Brazil and India, in addition to employee resource groups for people with disabilities and their allies in Europe and the United States. Lenovo also supports organizations that promote accessibility through its global philanthropy.

"I'm proud to see Lenovo's continued investment in accessibility, from the growth of our employee resource groups to disability inclusion in our marketing efforts," commented Calvin J. Crosslin, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer and Lenovo Foundation President at Lenovo. "We're committed to disability inclusion in our workforce, and inclusion in the DEI from Disability: IN signals to all of our teams that we're on the right track."

In addition to this recognition, Lenovo has recently been awarded for its workplace inclusion by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a Best Employer for Diversity. You can learn more about Lenovo's efforts to provide an inclusive workplace and innovate for inclusion on Lenovo StoryHub.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

