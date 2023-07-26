Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported net income of $84.6 million, or $0.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $99.7 million, or $0.46 per share, for the first quarter of 2023. Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $759 million, compared to $792 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, include pretax charges totaling $11.7 million, which are comprised of $7.9 million of merger and integration expenses and $3.8 million of impairment charges in our E&P business.

Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer of Patterson-UTI Energy, commented, "Our contract drilling business performed very well during the second quarter, with sequential increases in both revenues and margins. Contract renewals favorably impacted our average revenue and adjusted margin on a per day basis, offsetting a slight decline in our rig count. The improvement in contract drilling revenues and margins during the second quarter met our expectation, and our rig count outperformed the broader industry decrease. The decline in industry activity had a more significant impact on our pressure pumping business, with volatility and whitespace impacting results.

"We continued to return capital to shareholders during the second quarter through a combination of dividends and share buybacks. During the second quarter, we repurchased 1.8 million shares, which brings the total repurchases under our share repurchase program through the first six months of 2023 to 7.4 million shares. Including $33.5 million of dividends, we have returned approximately $126 million of cash to shareholders through the first six months of 2023. At June 30, 2023, $281 million remained under our share repurchase authorization.

"Commodity price volatility during June led to some customers deciding to release rigs and/or spreads. For us, the decrease in frac activity occurred much faster than the slight decrease in our second quarter rig count. As such, we believe our pressure pumping activity has already reached a trough in July, while we expect additional rig releases over the next few weeks. For the third quarter, we expect our average rig count in the United States will average approximately 119 rigs. With the recent strength in oil prices, along with natural gas futures prices in contango, we believe the industry rig count is near a bottom and both rig count and frac activity will improve later in the year and in 2024.

"Based on our outlook for the second half of the year, we are lowering our 2023 capex forecast to $485 million. This forecast is comprised of approximately $280 million of capex for contract drilling, $140 million for pressure pumping, $20 million for directional drilling, and $45 million for our other businesses and general corporate purposes."

Mr. Hendricks continued, "During the second quarter, contract drilling revenues and margins improved, due primarily to the renewal of drilling rig contracts at higher rates. In the United States, on a sequential basis, our average rig revenue per day increased $1,190 to $35,940 and average rig operating cost per day increased $160 to $19,040. As a result, average adjusted rig margin per day in the United States reached $16,910, reflecting a $1,030 increase from the previous quarter.

"As of June 30, 2023, we had term contracts for drilling rigs in the United States providing for future dayrate drilling revenue of approximately $760 million. Based on contracts currently in place in the United States, we expect an average of 71 rigs operating under term contracts during the third quarter of 2023 and an average of 44 rigs operating under term contracts over the four quarters ending June 30, 2024.

"In pressure pumping, increased whitespace in the calendar and lower pricing, primarily on spot market work, contributed to a sequential decrease in revenues and margins. Second quarter pressure pumping revenues were $250 million, with an adjusted gross margin of $53.8 million. Based on current activity levels, we stacked a Tier-2 diesel spread in order to accelerate its conversion to Tier-4 dual fuel. When this conversion is complete, 10 of our 12 spreads will be dual-fuel capable, including four spreads that will be Tier-4 dual fuel.

"For the third quarter, we plan to operate 11 spreads. We have had substantial whitespace in July, but we expect improving utilization through the remainder of the quarter. Maintaining enough crews for the increasing work will negatively impact margins in the third quarter. Accordingly, for the third quarter pressure pumping revenues are expected to be approximately $230 million with an adjusted gross margin of $37 million. We expect our pumping activity to increase in the fourth quarter to 12 spreads and our increasing number of dual fuel spreads better positions us to take advantage of what we expect to be even further increasing completion activity in 2024.

"In our directional drilling segment, revenues and margins decreased due primarily to lower activity levels. Directional drilling revenues for the second quarter were $55.1 million, with an adjusted gross margin of $7.8 million."

Mr. Hendricks concluded, "We are constructive on the overall U.S. onshore market. With current commodity prices, operators should see significant improvement in their well economics.

"As well, we are very excited about the recently announced transactions to strengthen our position as a leading provider of drilling and completions services in the United States and the timing could not be better with the potential for increasing activity going into next year. The merger with NexTier Oilfield Solutions will bring together two top-tier and technology driven drilling and well completions businesses, creating a leading platform at the forefront of innovation. Similarly, Ulterra's leading position in the North American PDC drill bit business will expand our operational and technology platform, expand our data portfolio, and broaden our geographic footprint through strong relationships with key international customers, especially in the Middle East. With the combined companies we will continue to commit to returning 50% of free cash flow to shareholders. We continue to work toward closing these transactions and look forward to welcoming employees from both NexTier and Ulterra to the Patterson-UTI team."

The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share, payable on September 21, 2023, to holders of record as of September 7, 2023.

For purposes of the shareholder return target, the Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The shareholder return target, including the amount and timing of any dividend payments and/or share repurchases are subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors and will depend upon business conditions, results of operations, financial condition, terms of the Company's debt agreements and other factors.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Patterson-UTI's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budgeted," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "potential," "project," "pursue," "should," "strategy," "target," or "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Patterson-UTI's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Patterson-UTI's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. The statements include, without limitation, projections as to the anticipated benefits of the proposed NexTier and Ulterra transactions, the impact of the proposed transactions on Patterson-UTI's, NexTier's and Ulterra's businesses and future financial and operating results, the amount and timing of synergies from the proposed transactions, the combined company's projected revenues, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow, accretion, business and employee opportunities, capital return policy, and the closing date for the proposed transactions, are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Patterson-UTI's control. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to: adverse oil and natural gas industry conditions; global economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and risks of economic downturns or recessions in the United States and elsewhere; volatility in customer spending and in oil and natural gas prices that could adversely affect demand for Patterson-UTI's services and their associated effect on rates; excess availability of land drilling rigs, pressure pumping and directional drilling equipment, including as a result of reactivation, improvement or construction; competition and demand for Patterson-UTI's services; the impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine; strength and financial resources of competitors; utilization, margins and planned capital expenditures; liabilities from operational risks for which Patterson-UTI does not have and receive full indemnification or insurance; operating hazards attendant to the oil and natural gas business; failure by customers to pay or satisfy their contractual obligations (particularly with respect to fixed-term contracts); the ability to realize backlog; specialization of methods, equipment and services and new technologies, including the ability to develop and obtain satisfactory returns from new technology; the ability to retain management and field personnel; loss of key customers; shortages, delays in delivery, and interruptions in supply, of equipment and materials; cybersecurity events; synergies, costs and financial and operating impacts of acquisitions; difficulty in building and deploying new equipment; governmental regulation; climate legislation, regulation and other related risks; environmental, social and governance practices, including the perception thereof; environmental risks and ability to satisfy future environmental costs; technology-related disputes; legal proceedings and actions by governmental or other regulatory agencies; the ability to effectively identify and enter new markets; public health crises, pandemics and epidemics; weather; operating costs; expansion and development trends of the oil and natural gas industry; ability to obtain insurance coverage on commercially reasonable terms; financial flexibility; interest rate volatility; adverse credit and equity market conditions; availability of capital and the ability to repay indebtedness when due; our return of capital to stockholders; stock price volatility; and compliance with covenants under Patterson-UTI's debt agreements. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Patterson-UTI's, NexTier's and Ulterra's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the proposed transactions; the risk associated with Patterson-UTI's and NexTier's ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by their shareholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in Patterson-UTI's SEC filings. Patterson-UTI's filings may be obtained by contacting Patterson-UTI or the SEC or through Patterson-UTI's website at http://www.patenergy.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at http://www.sec.gov. Patterson-UTI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June, 30 June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 758,885 $ 791,802 $ 622,238 $ 1,550,687 $ 1,131,613 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Direct operating costs 488,085 512,659 446,900 1,000,744 830,112 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 126,814 128,180 121,553 254,994 238,491 Selling, general and administrative 33,257 30,566 26,079 63,823 53,540 Merger and integration expenses 7,940 - 182 7,940 2,045 Other operating income, net (1,793) (5,566) (9,238) (7,359) (10,456)

Total costs and expenses 654,303 665,839 585,476 1,320,142 1,113,732

OPERATING INCOME 104,582 125,963 36,762 230,545 17,881

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 1,212 1,240 14 2,452 29 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized (9,738) (8,826) (10,658) (18,564) (21,223) Other 2,323 1,486 (2,452) 3,809 (870)

Total other expense (6,203) (6,100) (13,096) (12,303) (22,064)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 98,379 119,863 23,666 218,242 (4,183)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE 13,765 20,185 1,780 33,950 2,708

NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 84,614 $ 99,678 $ 21,886 $ 184,292 $ (6,891)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 0.10 $ 0.88 $ (0.03) Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.46 $ 0.10 $ 0.87 $ (0.03)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 207,839 212,089 216,165 209,952 215,718 Diluted 208,984 215,866 219,676 211,188 215,718 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.08

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Contract Drilling: Revenues $ 432,375 $ 419,026 $ 304,586 $ 851,401 $ 561,226 Direct operating costs $ 231,420 $ 230,358 $ 196,269 $ 461,778 $ 372,975 Adjusted gross margin (1) $ 200,955 $ 188,668 $ 108,317 $ 389,623 $ 188,251 Other operating (income) expenses, net $ 12 $ 22 $ (2) $ 34 $ 2 Selling, general and administrative $ 1,968 $ 1,450 $ 1,694 $ 3,418 $ 2,765 Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 85,633 $ 86,866 $ 84,905 $ 172,499 $ 166,928 Operating income $ 113,342 $ 100,330 $ 21,720 $ 213,672 $ 18,556

Operating days - U.S. (2) 11,669 11,751 11,015 23,420 21,377

Average revenue per operating day - U.S. $ 35.94 $ 34.76 $ 25.90 $ 35.35 $ 24.56 Average direct operating costs per operating day - U.S. $ 19.04 $ 18.88 $ 16.50 $ 18.96 $ 16.24 Average adjusted gross margin per operating day - U.S. (3) $ 16.91 $ 15.88 $ 9.39 $ 16.39 $ 8.32 Average rigs operating - U.S. (2) 128 131 121 129 118

Capital expenditures $ 74,464 $ 80,149 $ 50,165 $ 154,613 $ 101,875

Pressure Pumping: Revenues $ 250,241 $ 293,268 $ 238,376 $ 543,509 $ 427,966 Direct operating costs $ 196,473 $ 220,116 $ 191,455 $ 416,589 $ 348,923 Adjusted gross margin (1) $ 53,768 $ 73,152 $ 46,921 $ 126,920 $ 79,043 Selling, general and administrative $ 2,488 $ 2,695 $ 2,117 $ 5,183 $ 4,033 Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 25,976 $ 26,025 $ 24,713 $ 52,001 $ 48,498 Operating income $ 25,304 $ 44,432 $ 20,091 $ 69,736 $ 26,512

Average active spreads (4) 12 12 11 12 11 Fracturing jobs 137 147 142 284 270 Other jobs 162 153 146 315 323 Total jobs 299 300 288 599 593

Average revenue per fracturing job $ 1,797.79 $ 1,959.10 $ 1,654.75 $ 1,881.29 $ 1,557.35 Average revenue per other job $ 24.35 $ 34.51 $ 23.30 $ 29.28 $ 23.16 Average revenue per total job $ 836.93 $ 977.56 $ 827.69 $ 907.36 $ 721.70 Average costs per total job $ 657.10 $ 733.72 $ 664.77 $ 695.47 $ 588.40 Average adjusted gross margin per total job (5) $ 179.83 $ 243.84 $ 162.92 $ 211.89 $ 133.29

Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenues (5) 21.5% 24.9% 19.7% 23.4% 18.5%

Capital expenditures $ 29,640 $ 21,425 $ 34,554 $ 51,065 $ 68,016

Directional Drilling: Revenues $ 55,141 $ 56,263 $ 54,825 $ 111,404 $ 98,159 Direct operating costs $ 47,365 $ 48,046 $ 45,438 $ 95,411 $ 82,392 Adjusted gross margin (1) $ 7,776 $ 8,217 $ 9,387 $ 15,993 $ 15,767 Selling, general and administrative $ 1,921 $ 1,938 $ 1,500 $ 3,859 $ 2,748 Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 4,514 $ 4,171 $ 3,859 $ 8,685 $ 7,203 Operating income $ 1,341 $ 2,108 $ 4,028 $ 3,449 $ 5,816

Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenues (6) 14.1% 14.6% 17.1% 14.4% 16.1%

Capital expenditures $ 7,331 $ 9,074 $ 4,036 $ 16,405 $ 7,002

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Other Operations: Revenues $ 21,128 $ 23,245 $ 24,451 $ 44,373 $ 44,262 Direct operating costs $ 12,827 $ 14,139 $ 13,738 $ 26,966 $ 25,822 Adjusted gross margin (1) $ 8,301 $ 9,106 $ 10,713 $ 17,407 $ 18,440 Selling, general and administrative $ 739 $ 692 $ 610 $ 1,431 $ 1,199 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment $ 9,557 $ 7,579 $ 6,803 $ 17,136 $ 13,200 Operating income (loss) $ (1,995) $ 835 $ 3,300 $ (1,160) $ 4,041 Capital expenditures $ 8,031 $ 5,279 $ 7,189 $ 13,310 $ 13,391 Corporate: Selling, general and administrative $ 26,141 $ 23,791 $ 20,158 $ 49,932 $ 42,795 Depreciation $ 1,134 $ 3,539 $ 1,273 $ 4,673 $ 2,662 Merger and integration expenses $ 7,940 - $ 182 $ 7,940 $ 2,045 Other operating (income) expenses, net $ (1,805) $ (5,588) $ (9,236) $ (7,393) $ (10,458) Capital expenditures $ 12,928 $ 1,674 $ 426 $ 14,602 $ 914 Total Capital Expenditures $ 132,394 $ 117,601 $ 96,370 $ 249,995 $ 191,198

Adjusted gross margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense). See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to adjusted gross margin by segment. A rig is considered to be operating if it is earning revenue pursuant to a contract on a given day. Average rigs operating is defined as operating days divided by the number of days in the period. Average adjusted gross margin per operating day is defined as adjusted gross margin divided by operating days. Average active spreads is the average number of spreads that were crewed and actively marketed during the period. For Pressure Pumping, average adjusted gross margin per total job is defined as adjusted gross margin divided by total jobs. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as adjusted gross margin divided by revenues. For Directional Drilling, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as adjusted gross margin divided by revenues.

June 30, December 31, Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited, in thousands): 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,288 $ 137,553 Current assets $ 801,327 $ 829,419 Current liabilities $ 454,321 $ 550,966 Working capital $ 347,006 $ 278,453 Long-term debt $ 822,408 $ 830,937

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1) : Net income (loss) $ 84,614 $ 99,678 $ 21,886 $ 184,292 $ (6,891) Income tax expense 13,765 20,185 1,780 33,950 2,708 Net interest expense 8,526 7,586 10,644 16,112 21,194 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 126,814 128,180 121,553 254,994 238,491 Adjusted EBITDA $ 233,719 $ 255,629 $ 155,863 $ 489,348 $ 255,502

Total revenues $ 758,885 $ 791,802 $ 622,238 $ 1,550,687 $ 1,131,613 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.8% 32.3% 25.0% 31.6% 22.6%

Adjusted EBITDA by Operating Segment: Contract drilling $ 198,975 $ 187,196 $ 106,625 $ 386,171 $ 185,484 Pressure pumping 51,280 70,457 44,804 121,737 75,010 Directional drilling 5,855 6,279 7,887 12,134 13,019 Other operations 7,562 8,414 10,103 15,976 17,241 Corporate (29,953) (16,717) (13,556) (46,670) (35,252) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 233,719 $ 255,629 $ 155,863 $ 489,348 $ 255,502

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus income tax expense, net interest expense, and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Gross Margin

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Contract Drilling: Revenues $ 432,375 $ 419,026 $ 304,586 $ 851,401 $ 561,226 Less direct operating costs (231,420) (230,358) (196,269) (461,778) (372,975) Less depreciation, amortization and impairment (85,633) (86,866) (84,905) (172,499) (166,928) GAAP gross margin 115,322 101,802 23,412 217,124 21,323 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 85,633 86,866 84,905 172,499 166,928 Adjusted gross margin (1) $ 200,955 $ 188,668 $ 108,317 $ 389,623 $ 188,251

Pressure Pumping: Revenues $ 250,241 $ 293,268 $ 238,376 $ 543,509 $ 427,966 Less direct operating costs (196,473) (220,116) (191,455) (416,589) (348,923) Less depreciation, amortization and impairment (25,976) (26,025) (24,713) (52,001) (48,498) GAAP gross margin 27,792 47,127 22,208 74,919 30,545 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 25,976 26,025 24,713 52,001 48,498 Adjusted gross margin (1) $ 53,768 $ 73,152 $ 46,921 $ 126,920 $ 79,043 Directional Drilling: Revenues $ 55,141 $ 56,263 $ 54,825 $ 111,404 $ 98,159 Less direct operating costs (47,365) (48,046) (45,438) (95,411) (82,392) Less depreciation, amortization and impairment (4,514) (4,171) (3,859) (8,685) (7,203) GAAP gross margin 3,262 4,046 5,528 7,308 8,564 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 4,514 4,171 3,859 8,685 7,203 Adjusted gross margin (1) $ 7,776 $ 8,217 $ 9,387 $ 15,993 $ 15,767 Other Operations: Revenues $ 21,128 $ 23,245 $ 24,451 $ 44,373 $ 44,262 Less direct operating costs (12,827) (14,139) (13,738) (26,966) (25,822) Less depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (9,557) (7,579) (6,803) (17,136) (13,200) GAAP gross margin (1,256) 1,527 3,910 271 5,240 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 9,557 7,579 6,803 17,136 13,200 Adjusted gross margin (1) $ 8,301 $ 9,106 $ 10,713 $ 17,407 $ 18,440

We define "Adjusted gross margin" as revenues less direct operating costs (excluding depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense). Adjusted gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forecasted Pressure Pumping Adjusted Gross Margin

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Forecasted revenues $ 230,000 Less forecasted direct operating costs (193,000) Less forecasted depreciation, amortization and impairment (24,000) Forecasted GAAP gross margin 13,000 Forecasted depreciation, amortization and impairment 24,000 Forecasted adjusted gross margin (1) $ 37,000

We define "Forecasted adjusted gross margin" as forecasted revenues less forecasted direct operating costs (excluding forecasted depreciation, amortization and impairment expense). Forecasted adjusted gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a useful indicator of our operating performance.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Free Cash Flow (1): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 397,206 $ 85,017 Less capital expenditures (249,995) (191,198) Free cash flow $ 147,211 $ (106,181)

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We present free cash flow as a supplemental disclosure because we believe that it is an important liquidity measure and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company, that could be available for financing cash flows, such as dividend payments, share repurchases and/or repurchases of long-term indebtedness. Our computations of free cash flow may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flows from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

