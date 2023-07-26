International WELL Building Institute: Nucleus Office Parks Joins the WELL at Scale Commitment and Becomes the Largest Real Estate Portfolio Globally To Achieve the WELL Performance Rating

MUMBAI, INDIA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Nucleus Office Parks, the operating platform for Blackstone Real Estate's wholly owned offices in India, announced today its commitment to the WELL at Scale Initiative and received the prestigious WELL Performance Rating at 15 of its properties, making it the largest real estate portfolio globally to achieve the WELL Rating. WELL at scale is the scalable application of WELL Building Standard (WELL) strategies across an organisation or a real estate portfolio. WELL is developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority on healthy buildings and organizations, to help companies measure and improve health performance.

Nucleus was awarded the WELL Performance Rating following the successful completion of third-party performance review, including on site testing, sensor monitoring and/or occupant surveys, confirming the properties had met the feature specific intents and requirements. The WELL Performance Rating serves as a roadmap for organizations to demonstrate excellence in occupant experience and building performance across key indoor environmental quality (IEQ) indicators related to air quality, water quality, thermal comfort, acoustics and lighting.

Quaiser Parvez, CEO at Nucleus Office Parks said, "Prioritizing the well-being of employees and tenants is crucial for creating a healthy and productive work environment. Being recognized as the largest real estate portfolio globally for our WELL Performance Rating is a significant achievement for us at Nucleus Office Parks. By maintaining a strong focus on well-being, we aspire to create a thriving and successful community within our real estate portfolio."

"We applaud Blackstone and Nucleus Office Parks for achieving the WELL Performance Rating across the Nucleus portfolio." said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "Through this significant achievement, one that exemplifies global leadership and a deep commitment to people-first places, Nucleus Office Parks is promoting healthier, more productive workplaces by deploying WELL's evidence-based strategies to support and sustain their employees' health and well-being."

Some of the initiatives to promote well-being at Nucleus Office Parks include implementing an advanced filtration system, sourcing clean water, and designing the lighting system to replicate natural light.

"The WELL Performance Rating leverages dynamic human and building performance metrics to enhance the experience of the people inside," said Prateek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, IWBI. "Achieving the WELL Performance Rating communicates to employees across Nucleus Office Parks that their buildings are working to prioritize their well-being and meeting the leadership benchmark for health established by WELL, the world's premier healthy building standard.

By participating in WELL at scale, Nucleus joins global brands leading the charge to prioritize, deliver and benchmark health and well-being impacts across their entire organization. To date, thousands of companies in more than 120 countries, including many of Fortune 500, use WELL as an evidence-based roadmap.

About Nucleus Office Parks

Nucleus Office Parks is the operating platform for Blackstone Real Estate's wholly owned offices in India. Nucleus Office Parks' current portfolio includes 20 million square feet of Grade-A commercial spaces spread across Mumbai, Bangalore, NCR, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Performance Rating, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

