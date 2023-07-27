Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2023 | 00:14
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GRI in North America: GRI Joins Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council for Collaborative Impact in Procurement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / GRI has recently become a member of the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC), an organization conformed by purchasers, suppliers, advocates, and experts committed to driving positive impact through the power of procurement. SPLC connects members to sustainable procurement know-how and provides subject matter proficiency in the design and execution of sustainable procurement strategies to hundreds of organizations globally.

With GRI's attention on Sustainability in the supply chain, cooperation with SPLC is a natural alliance. In addition, GRI is excited to participate in SPLC's Assessment Working Group, where we can lend our expertise in reporting to the development of a Sustainability Assessment tool offered by SPLC.

In support of this burgeoning partnership, we wish to emphasize the forthcoming 2023 SPLC Summit and extend our invitation to all those engaged in Procurement to attend.In 2023, procurement and supply chain management will be front and center in driving sustainability. Jumpstart your sustainable procurement program and evolve from good intentions to real impact at the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council Summit 2023, August 14-16, in Atlanta, GA. With panels on Scope 3 Climate strategy, interactive workshops on strategic program development, program development training tracks, and expert private, public, and higher ed leaders sharing their experiences and practical insights, the SPLC Summit offers a wealth of learning, proven strategies to follow, and supportive connections for your sustainable procurement journey.

Secure your spot today: summit23.sustainablepurchasing.org

If you would like to learn more about GRI's focus on supply chain, including the implementation of a global Innovation Lab focused on supply chain and other critical aspects of running a sustainable business, please contact us directly at northamerica@globalreporting.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GRI in North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GRI in North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gri-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GRI in North America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770563/GRI-Joins-Sustainable-Purchasing-Leadership-Council-SPLC-for-Collaborative-Impact-in-Procurement

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.