GRI in North America: GRI Joins Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council for Collaborative Impact in Procurement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / GRI has recently become a member of the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC), an organization conformed by purchasers, suppliers, advocates, and experts committed to driving positive impact through the power of procurement. SPLC connects members to sustainable procurement know-how and provides subject matter proficiency in the design and execution of sustainable procurement strategies to hundreds of organizations globally.

With GRI's attention on Sustainability in the supply chain, cooperation with SPLC is a natural alliance. In addition, GRI is excited to participate in SPLC's Assessment Working Group, where we can lend our expertise in reporting to the development of a Sustainability Assessment tool offered by SPLC.

In support of this burgeoning partnership, we wish to emphasize the forthcoming 2023 SPLC Summit and extend our invitation to all those engaged in Procurement to attend.In 2023, procurement and supply chain management will be front and center in driving sustainability. Jumpstart your sustainable procurement program and evolve from good intentions to real impact at the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council Summit 2023, August 14-16, in Atlanta, GA. With panels on Scope 3 Climate strategy, interactive workshops on strategic program development, program development training tracks, and expert private, public, and higher ed leaders sharing their experiences and practical insights, the SPLC Summit offers a wealth of learning, proven strategies to follow, and supportive connections for your sustainable procurement journey.

Secure your spot today: summit23.sustainablepurchasing.org

If you would like to learn more about GRI's focus on supply chain, including the implementation of a global Innovation Lab focused on supply chain and other critical aspects of running a sustainable business, please contact us directly at northamerica@globalreporting.org.

