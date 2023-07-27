Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (FSE: X0V) ("M3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a mineral property option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") with Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge"), a TSX Venture Exchange listed company.

The Agreement grants Surge the option (the "Option") to earn up to an eighty (80%) percent interest in and to the M3M Lands (as shown in the map below and identified as the M3 Metals Claim Block) by Surge making the following payments to the Company:

to earn a fifty (50%) percent interest upon Closing in the M3M Lands, Surge must make a cash payment to the Company of $500,000 and must issue to the Company a total of 2,000,000 of Surge's common shares;





to earn an additional twenty (20%) percent interest in the M3M Lands, Surge must make a cash payment to the Company of $250,000, issue to the Company a total of 2,000,000 of Surge's common shares and make $250,000 in exploration expenditures; and





to earn an additional ten (10%) percent interest in the M3M Lands, Surge must make a cash payment to M3M of $500,000 and issue to the Company a total of 1,000,000 of Surge's common shares.

Upon earning a fifty (50%) percent interest in the M3M Lands, the Company may either continue to earn the additional twenty (20%) percent interest and ten (10%) percent interest in the M3M Lands or may require M3M to enter into a joint venture agreement with Surge for further exploration and development of the M3M Lands. Upon payment of the Full Option Exercise Price, M3M and Surge must enter into a joint venture agreement with industry customary terms including that the party with the greater interest in the M3M Lands will act as the Operator of the M3M Lands unless otherwise agreed between them.

Closing of the M3M Agreement is expected to occur within ten (10) days of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the M3M Agreement. The M3M Agreement and the Option have a term of five (5) years and require, upon their termination, that the parties enter into a joint venture provided that Surge has earned at least a fifty (50%) percent interest in the M3M Lands.

No finder's fees are payable in connection with the M3M Agreement and M3M and Surge are not related parties for the purposes of MI 61-101 or otherwise subject to it.

The M3M Agreement, and the performance of the Company's obligations thereunder, are conditional upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The properties comprising the M3M Lands were staked by the Company in April of 2023 prior to the Company entering into the Lakshmi Property Agreement (as described below). The M3M Lands that were staked by the Company are comprised of 253 claims in Elko County Nevada and are located approximately 40km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada and 73km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada.

LAKSHMI PROPERTY UPDATE

On May 9, 2023 the Company announced that it had entered into a mineral property option agreement (the "Lakshmi Property Agreement") to acquire an interest in the Lakshmi Property, a mineral property prospective for lithium. The Lakshmi Property is expected to be the focus of the Company's exploration and development efforts on a going forward basis. The Lakshmi Property Agreement is subject to its approval by the Exchange. Approval requires the Company to submit a technical report on the Laskshmi Property which the Company anticipates will be completed, and submitted to the Exchange, shortly. More complete information on the Lakshmi Property can be found in the Company's news release of May 9, 2023 under the Company's Issuer Profile on sedar.com.

ABOUT M3 METALS CORP.

M3 Metals Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in North America. For additional information please visit M3 Metals website at www.m3metalscorp.com. You may also email info@m3metalscorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

M3 METALS CORP.

"Kosta Tsoutsis"

Kosta Tsoutsis, CEO

