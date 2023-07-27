



BOSTON, Massachusetts, July 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Erez Capital is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Anita Gupta to its esteemed team of Venture Partners. Dr. Gupta, a global leader in healthcare innovation, is renowned for her ground-breaking contributions to the medical field and her exceptional expertise in anesthesiology and pain management.With an illustrious career and a portfolio of remarkable accomplishments, Dr. Anita Gupta has made a significant impact on healthcare innovation and patient advocacy. As a World Economic Forum Member Expert, she has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Women of Influence in healthcare by Fierce Healthcare. Her educational background includes prestigious institutions such as Princeton and Harvard Business School, further solidifying her position as an award-winning executive and an exceptional leader in her field.Throughout her career, Dr. Gupta's dedication to healthcare innovation has led her to spearhead pioneering initiatives in the United States. Notably, her advocacy at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resulted in the expansion of naloxone for frontline use in combatting overdoses, addressing the drug crisis head-on. Dr. Gupta's vigilance also played a crucial role in identifying and mitigating the impact of synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, in the Philadelphia drug trade.In recognition of her exceptional expertise, Dr. Anita Gupta has been appointed as a member of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Global Forum on Innovation. Her distinguished title of Distinguished Fellow member at the National Academies of Practice further emphasizes her impact in the medical community.Dr. Gupta's remarkable contributions have not gone unnoticed, earning her features in renowned publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Forbes, CNN, MSNBC, The Huffington Post, and the Milken Power of Ideas. Her leadership and expertise have been acknowledged through numerous prestigious awards, including the Patient Advocacy Award by the National Academies, being named one of the Top 100 Most Inspiring Leaders by PharmaVoice, and being recognized as one of the Top 10 Healthcare Business Leaders in Philadelphia. Additionally, Dr. Gupta has been honored as one of the Top 10 Emerging Leaders by Pharmaceutical Executives and as a Goldman Sachs 10K Small Business Scholar, among other esteemed accolades.Dr. Anita Gupta's addition to Erez Capital reinforces the firm's commitment to collaborating with top-tier professionals and industry leaders to foster innovation and make a lasting impact in the healthcare sector.About Erez Capital: https://ErezCapital.ioErez Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm in Boston, investing in seed-stage startup companies at the forefront of digital transformation.Contact:Noah Ente, Erez CapitalNoah@erezcapital.ioSource: Erez CapitalCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.