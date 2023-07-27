Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Half-Year Results 2023 Continued good demand for intralogistics solutions, bookings up by around 6%

Net revenues up by roughly 30% in the first half of the year

Stabilization of the availability of components leads to increased efficiency in the supply chain

Kardex and Kardex Remstar return to the upper range of their financial targets

The first half of 2023 was marked by a certain normalization of business activity following the severe turbulences of previous years. The increasing demand for intralogistics solutions continued in all market regions despite economic slowdown trends in various industries. Even more important, however, was the easing of the situation within the supply chain, particularly at Kardex Remstar. Even though the procurement market was and is still volatile, orders were able to be processed more efficiently than in the previous year. This led to a strong boost in net revenues and a significant improvement in profitability, and thus to a return to the upper range of the communicated financial targets. The continuing positive dynamics of demand for intralogistics solutions combined with Kardex' strong market position is reflected in bookings, which at EUR 339.1 million were again 5.8% higher than in the same period of the previous year. Despite a noticeable slowdown in the decision-making processes of customers especially in the context of larger projects and thus effecting mainly Kardex Mlog, the strong demand for automation continued across all industry segments and regions served by Kardex. In particular, the first effects of reshoring and increased inventory levels are materializing in North America and Europe. Bookings in New Business increased by 5.1% compared to last year, and in Life Cycle Services by 7.4%. As of 30 June 2023, the order backlog represented EUR 510.0 million, on the same level as at the beginning of the year despite the strong net revenue growth and 16.6% higher than a year ago. Net revenues increased by 29.9% year on year to EUR 334.5 million, due to the improved situation on the procurement markets and the gradual normalization within Kardex Remstar's supply chain. Of the net revenues generated, 74.4% (69.7%) came from New Business and 25.6% (30.3%) from Life Cycle Services. Although cost increases continued, particularly in relation to personnel and electronic components, the price increases of the previous year and the achieved efficiency gains were reflected in an improvement of the gross profit margin, which rose from 31.7% in the prior-year period to 33.2%. Operating costs of EUR 67.8 million increased under-proportionately by 17.5%. This resulted in a strongly improved operating result and an EBIT margin of 12.9% (9.2%), which marks a return to the range of the financial goals. EBIT in the first half of the year amounted to EUR 43.1 million, an increase of 81.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. The result for the period (net profit) increased by 105.1% to EUR 32.4 million. Kardex Remstar returns to the old strength

Kardex Remstar continues to benefit from sustained demand in all markets, especially in North America. At EUR 272.5 million, the strong bookings of the prior-year period were again exceeded by 7.0%, with bookings of Life Cycle Services once more outpacing New Business. The order backlog at the end of the period was 7.0% higher than at the beginning of the year, although order processing has picked up significantly. The supply chain bottlenecks and constraints have improved considerably but are still far from a normalized situation. Missing parts still lead to costly inefficiencies. In contrast, the difficulties of the ramp-up at the plant in the US have eased considerably. With net revenues of EUR 245.3 million (EUR 200.2 million), Kardex Remstar achieved a 22.5% increase. In the wake of these improvements, Kardex Remstar's EBIT increased by 73.1% compared with the weak prior-year period to strong EUR 41.2 million. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 16.8% which is at the upper end of the financial target range. Kardex Mlog shows stable developments

Despite some delays in order placements by customers, Kardex Mlog continues to report bookings on the level of previous year and can look at a full sales funnel. Through the inclusion of Rocket Solution's portfolio in the own offering, the market position of Kardex Mlog in the lightgoods business has strengthened. Although bookings at EUR 52.5 million were slightly down on the same period last year (EUR 54.7 million), the order backlog at EUR 129.7 million was at the same level as at the beginning of the year. Net revenues increased by 5.8% compared to last year to EUR 53.3 million in the year's first half. The EBIT of EUR 2.1 million was slightly below the previous year's period (EUR 2.8 million), but is expected to regain momentum with the closing of large profitable projects in the second half of the year. Kardex AutoStore is growing rapidly and is profitable

The encouraging development of Kardex AutoStore continues in Europe and North America. In addition, the first orders from the APAC region are expected in the second half of the year. Bookings increased by 23.9% to EUR 14.1 million. Net revenues generated in the year's first half amounted to EUR 35.9 million, resulting in a positive operating result in the mid single digit range for the first time, despite the continuing investments into the geographic expansion. Positive free cash flow and ROIC trend

Due to the improvement in the supply situation for raw materials and components, safety stock levels were continuously increased in order to remain able to deliver. As a result, net working capital increased substantially compared to a year ago. Free cash flow was positive at EUR 12.2 million due to the good result and despite the ongoing investment activities, and return on invested capital (ROIC) increased again significantly to around 38% (32.5%). Jens Hardenacke has been appointed as CEO

As of 01 June 2023, Jens Hardenacke has taken over as the new CEO of Kardex. The Board of Directors is pleased to have found a new CEO who, in addition to his industry expertise, brings a great deal of management experience from Kardex' growth markets in North America and APAC (Asia Pacific). The Chairman of the Board, Felix Thöni, who has led the Company as CEO on an interim basis since 01 March 2023, has returned to his core responsibilities. Outlook

The flattening of inflation and the easing of tension in the procurement market are positive growth drivers, but contrast with the significant cooling of growth expectations worldwide. However, the Board of Directors and Management are confident that Kardex' customers will continue to invest in intralogistics solutions to maintain or strengthen their competitiveness. In addition, many companies are experiencing increasing difficulty finding suitable skilled workers and are therefore investing increasingly in automated solutions. Kardex is well positioned to continue to benefit from these megatrends and therefore expects to continue to develop in line with the communicated financial targets.

Key figures in EUR million 01.01. - 30.06. 2023 (%) 2022 (%) (+/-%) Bookings 339.1 101.4% 320.5 124.5% 5.8% Order backlog (30.06.) 510.0 152.5% 437.4 169.9% 16.6% Net revenues 334.5 100.0% 257.5 100.0% 29.9% Gross profit 110.9 33.2% 81.5 31.7% 36.1% Operating expenses (OPEX) 67.8 20.3% 57.7 22.4% 17.5% EBITDA 47.6 14.2% 28.0 10.9% 70.0% Operating result (EBIT) 43.1 12.9% 23.8 9.2% 81.1% Result for the period (net profit) 32.4 9.7% 15.8 6.1% 105.1% Free cash flow 12.2 -9.2 232.6% ROIC 37.5% 32.5% 30.06.2023 (%) 30.06.2022 (%) (+/-%) Net working capital 97.4 62.4 56.1% Net cash1 86.6 108.4 -20.1% Equity/Equity ratio 206.0 54.1% 180.5 54.2% 14.1% Employees (FTE) 2'205 2'062 6.9%

1 Definition according Alternative Performance Measures (APM) see notes.

Interim Report

A PDF version of the Interim Report 2023 of Kardex is available on our website .

