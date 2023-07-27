Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Media information - Half-Year Results 2023
Zurich, 27 July 2023
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Half-Year Results 2023
The continuing positive dynamics of demand for intralogistics solutions combined with Kardex' strong market position is reflected in bookings, which at EUR 339.1 million were again 5.8% higher than in the same period of the previous year. Despite a noticeable slowdown in the decision-making processes of customers especially in the context of larger projects and thus effecting mainly Kardex Mlog, the strong demand for automation continued across all industry segments and regions served by Kardex. In particular, the first effects of reshoring and increased inventory levels are materializing in North America and Europe. Bookings in New Business increased by 5.1% compared to last year, and in Life Cycle Services by 7.4%. As of 30 June 2023, the order backlog represented EUR 510.0 million, on the same level as at the beginning of the year despite the strong net revenue growth and 16.6% higher than a year ago.
Net revenues increased by 29.9% year on year to EUR 334.5 million, due to the improved situation on the procurement markets and the gradual normalization within Kardex Remstar's supply chain. Of the net revenues generated, 74.4% (69.7%) came from New Business and 25.6% (30.3%) from Life Cycle Services.
Although cost increases continued, particularly in relation to personnel and electronic components, the price increases of the previous year and the achieved efficiency gains were reflected in an improvement of the gross profit margin, which rose from 31.7% in the prior-year period to 33.2%. Operating costs of EUR 67.8 million increased under-proportionately by 17.5%. This resulted in a strongly improved operating result and an EBIT margin of 12.9% (9.2%), which marks a return to the range of the financial goals. EBIT in the first half of the year amounted to EUR 43.1 million, an increase of 81.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. The result for the period (net profit) increased by 105.1% to EUR 32.4 million.
Kardex Remstar returns to the old strength
Kardex Mlog shows stable developments
Kardex AutoStore is growing rapidly and is profitable
Positive free cash flow and ROIC trend
Jens Hardenacke has been appointed as CEO
Outlook
in EUR million
1 Definition according Alternative Performance Measures (APM) see notes.
Kardex Corporate Profile
Disclaimer
Privacy policy
Recipients of our communications have the option at any time of revoking their registration for ad hoc communications for the future or requesting information from Kardex Holding AG about their own personal data that has been processed or their deletion. Please send us an e-mail to investor-relations@kardex.com.
Additional features:
File: Kardex Holding AG: Media information - Half-Year Results 2023
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kardex Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 40
|8050 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)44 419 44 79
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@kardex.com
|Internet:
|www.kardex.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100837282
|Valor:
|100837282
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1688959
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1688959 27-Jul-2023 CET/CEST