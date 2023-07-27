Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2023) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company"), the high-growth operator with a portfolio of assets across key Colombian hydrocarbon basins, is pleased to announce that Mr. Ian Langley had accepted a position on the Board of Directors which will become effective on 1 August 2023.

Mr. Langley brings to the Board more than 35 years of experience as both an executive and director in various businesses in the UK and abroad. Mr. Langley attended the PACE Program at Manchester Business School and completed the Certificate and Diploma in Industrial Management courses at Wolverhampton University. Prior to this he completed a four-year engineering apprenticeship with British Rail Engineering Limited ("BREL"). From there Mr. Langley founded, ran and directed numerous private equity backed companies including Airswift, where Mr. Langley currently sits as the Chairman of the Board, and EPI Group where Mr. Langley sits as a non-Executive Chairman. Currently, Mr. Langley also sits as the non-Executive Director of the Berry Group and Boston Energy Ltd.

Mr. Langley has received industry recognition in these roles and won awards for his work including the BVCA Management Team of the Year, Sunday Times Fast Track, Top Track and Buyout. Track, EY EofY nominations and others.

Marshall Abbott, CEO of Arrow commented:

"From a business and finance perspective, Mr. Langley brings to Arrow both broad, practical experience with a variety of public and private companies, and an in-depth expertise in financial regulations and processes. He is highly respected in his field, and we look forward to working with him in meeting our corporate strategic goals."

Further information in relation to the Director appointment

Ian Michael Langley (aged 61) has confirmed that, other than the information disclosed below, there are no matters to be disclosed under Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

As at the date of appointment, Ian Langley does not hold any Common Shares of Arrow.

Current Directorships

AIRSWIFT GLOBAL LIMITED (13357471) - Appointed June 2016

AIR ENERGI NEWCO LIMITED (09890678) - Appointed Jan 2016

AIRSWIFT HOLDINGS LIMITED (09913704) - Appointed Jan 2016

BERRY RECRUITMENT GROUP LTD. (09200786) - Appointed Sept 2014

EPI GLOBAL LTD (08938405) - Appointed June 2014

E P I LIMITED (04458520) - Appointed June 2014

EPI AMERICAS LTD (08966711) - Appointed June 2014

EPI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (08960180) - Appointed June 2014

AIR ENERGI GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (08166518) - Appointed Oct 2012

BERRY RECRUITMENT LIMITED (07036111) - Appointed Oct 2009

Previous Directorships

THE BLACK DRESS COMPANY (UK) LIMITED (03879220) - Mar 14 to July 2022 (Dissolved)

WOVEN RUGS LIMITED (09124470) - Mar 2015 to Jul 2021

POCKIT LIMITED (07157877) - May 2014 to Oct 2019

AIR RESOURCES LIMITED (01427732) - Oct 1991 to Apr 2016

AIR ENERGI INVESTMENTS LIMITED (06849405) - July 2009 to Apr 2016

AIR ENERGI GROUP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (08167461) - Oct 2012 to Apr 2016

AIR ENERGI HOLDINGS LIMITED (06849455) - Jul 2009 to Apr 2016

AIR ENERGI GROUP LIMITED (05509548) - Aug 2005 to Apr 2016

BELLEVUE RESOURCES LIMITED (03566040) - June 1998 to Apr 2016

MARCHFIELD HOLDINGS LIMITED (03353386) - Jul 1997 to Apr 2016

Mr. Ian Langley was a director of The Black Dress Company (UK) Limited from March 2014 to July 2022. The Black Dress Company (UK) Limited entered into a creditors' voluntary liquidation on 21 July 2020, with the Company subsequently dissolved on 29 July 2022. At the time of the dissolution the Statement of Affairs showed £574k of claims to unsecured creditors that were not paid, as well as £658k of outstanding creditors that had not filed claims / were not paid out.

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Mr. Langley.

