Slowdown in the electronics market

Long-term outlook confirmed

Consolidated data (in €m) H1 2023 H1 2022 Revenue 22.9 28.1

Baikowski®, a global specialist in the manufacture of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, oxides and composites, is reporting consolidated revenue of €22.9 million for the first half of 2023, down -18.4% (-18.6% at constant exchange rates and scope) compared with a record first half of 2022 (+26,8% at constant exchange rates and scope compared with the first half of 2021).

This temporary decline in revenue is attributable chiefly to the pronounced slowdown in the electronics market in Q2. After a period of significant purchases by households in 2022 (computers and mobile phones), the market has entered a cycle trough. However, the less favorable pace will not have a significant impact on the Japanese subsidiary.

The Group's other main markets remain strong:

sales to the automotive market are holding up well, buoyed by the strength of the sector's product offering,

applications in the aerospace and technical ceramics sectors, which are long-term markets, continue to be driven by innovation.

While underlying trends in Group's main markets remain positive, with a recovery expected in the electronics market in the coming months, persistent inflation and the likelihood of further tightening of monetary policy by central banks point to more muted momentum in all markets in the second half, which will not affect the quality of the Group fundamentals.

Baikowski remains positioned on long cycles and continues to develop promising projects supporting the energy transition.

About Baikowski®: Baikowski® has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski® products enables the Group to serve a wide range of high-tech markets (lighting, watchmaking and telephony, microelectronics, automotive, defense and medical).

