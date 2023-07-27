Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2023) - Freename proudly announces the launch of a revolutionary feature, facilitating seamless crypto payments for Unstoppable, ENS, and Freename Domains through leading wallets such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet. This release marks a pivotal milestone, heralding an open ecosystem where users can effortlessly utilize their Freename, Unstoppable, and ENS domains to send and receive tokens across diverse wallets. Leveraging the cutting-edge Freename Browser Extension, now available on Chrome and Brave browsers, users can navigate to the 'payments' section, elegantly selecting their preferred domain for transaction purposes. The extension then presents a seamless wallet selection process, featuring prominent choices like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and others, ensuring swift and secure token transfers. By democratizing domain utility, Freename is poised to serve a vast audience, encompassing over 68 million wallets worldwide.





Freename Enables Crypto Payments for Unstoppable, ENS and Freename Domains

Revolutionizing Web3 Domains. The integration of Web3 domains into the crypto payment landscape has historically relied on the intricate integration of the Web3 Registrar with specific Centralised Exchanges (CEX). This method gave rise to enclosed ecosystems, limiting transactional capabilities solely to CEX-registered users, thereby restricting access for external users. In a pioneering move, Freename has formed strategic integrations, including MetaMask and others through Wallet Connect, ushering in a new paradigm of possibilities. Irrespective of wallet preferences, all Web3 users can now harness the potential of their blockchain-mined domains to facilitate seamless payments.

Market data. Freename's remarkable traction within the Web3 domain landscape is intrinsically tied to the diverse spectrum of utilities it offers. Presently, Freename domains empower users to conduct payments across various wallets (with over 68 million on the market), initiate Web3 and Web2 emails (serving over 4 billion mailboxes worldwide), access conventional Internet sites (over 1 billion), and construct decentralized Internet sites using IPFS technology. This seamless convergence between the Web3 and Web2 worlds epitomizes Freename's commitment to promoting mass-market adoption of Web3 domain technology, extending its accessibility to a broader audience.

Davide Vicini - Freename's CEO - said: "This feature marks an important milestone for the integration between Web3 domains and the leading wallets in the market. We have successfully simplified the experience of sending tokens with Web3 domains, ensuring ease of use for all users. It was truly remarkable to witness the enthusiastic response from the community as customers exchanged tokens effortlessly and with pleasure. This achievement marks a significant milestone in addressing one of the major challenges of the Web3 realm: improving the overall user experience."

About Freename: Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 TLDs and Domains. Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

