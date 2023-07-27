Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.07.2023 | 10:18
Syskit Mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® Guidance Framework for Managing External Sharing in Microsoft 365

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syskit, a leading management and governance platform provider for Microsoft 365, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Gartner "Guidance Framework for Managing External Sharing in Microsoft 3651" report. The report, authored by Max Goss and Chris Jackson, provides valuable insights and evaluation criteria for organisations seeking to manage external sharing in their Microsoft 365 environment effectively.

Syskit Logo

"We are honoured to be recognised by Gartner in their Guidance Framework for Managing External Sharing in Microsoft 365 report," said Frane Borozan, President of the Board at Syskit. "This acknowledgement serves as a powerful testament to our commitment to equip organisations with the essential tools they need to effectively manage external sharing and strengthen their data protection within the Microsoft 365 environment."

For more information about Syskit and its platform for managing external sharing in Microsoft 365, please visit www.syskit.com."

1 Gartner, Guidance Framework for Managing External Sharing in Microsoft 365, Max Goss; Chris Jackson, 30 June 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Syskit:
Syskit is a leading provider of management and governance for Microsoft 365. With their platform and its comprehensive suite of features, Syskit enables organizations to efficiently manage and secure their Microsoft 365 environment. Their end goal is to help organizations optimize their productivity, ensure data protection and compliance, and streamline administrative tasks. For more information, visit www.syskit.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161152/syskit_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syskit-mentioned-in-the-2023-gartner-guidance-framework-for-managing-external-sharing-in-microsoft-365-301885199.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.