Apranga Group interim report for 6 months of 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 147.6 million in 1st half 2023 or by 15.6% more than in 2022.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 9.0 million in 6 months of 2023, while it amounted to EUR 7.1 million in the same period of 2022.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 18.9 million in 6 months of 2023, while it amounted to EUR 17.1 million in corresponding period of 2022.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 6 months of 2023, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

