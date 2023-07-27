Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
München
27.07.23
08:11 Uhr
2,690 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
Apranga Group interim report for 6 months of 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 147.6 million in 1st half 2023 or by 15.6% more than in 2022.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 9.0 million in 6 months of 2023, while it amounted to EUR 7.1 million in the same period of 2022.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 18.9 million in 6 months of 2023, while it amounted to EUR 17.1 million in corresponding period of 2022.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 6 months of 2023, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801


