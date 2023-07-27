Panevezio Statybos Trestas: Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 27 July 2023:

1. Amendment of the Articles of Association of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

The decision has been taken not to adopt the resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

2. Selection of the audit company to carry out the audit of the set of annual financial statements of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and determining the terms of payment for audit services.

2.1. To select Grant Thornton UAB as an auditor to carry out the audit of the financial statement sets of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group for the years 2023 and 2024. To pay the amount not exceeding 71,400 (seventy one thousand four hundred) Euros (VAT excluded) per 2023 and the amount not exceeding 76,400 (seventy six thousand four hundred) Euros (VAT excluded) per 2024 for the audit of the financial statement sets of all companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group located in Lithuania. This amount covers payment of the amount not exceeding 37,400 (thirty seven thousand four hundred) Euros (VAT excluded) per 2023 and the amount not exceeding 40,400 (forty thousand four hundred) Euros (VAT excluded) per 2024 for the audit of the financial statement sets of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the years 2023 and 2024.

The financial statement sets for the years 2023 and 2024 will be subject to the audit in Panevezio statybos trestas AB, Hustal UAB, Vekada UAB, Skydmedis UAB and Alinita UAB, including necessary reviews of PS Trests SIA, Kingsbud SP Z.o.o., Seskines projektai UAB, PST investicijos UAB Group, Ateities projektai UAB, Aliuminio fasadai UAB, Tauro apartamentai UAB, for the purposes of consolidating.

2.2. The auditors for carrying out the audit in the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group located outside Lithuania following the legal acts regulating accounting and audits in the countries thereof, are selected at the discretion of the General Meetings of Shareholders at these companies. Payment for these audit services is not included in the payment for the audit of the financial statement sets of the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group, specified in item 1.1. hereinabove.

2.3. To delegate the Managing Director of Panevezio statybos trestas AB:

2.3.1 to sign the contract/contracts (and/or its/their appendixes) for carrying out the audit of the financial statement sets for the years 2023 and 2024, any integral parts of such contract/contracts, amendments of, supplements to the contract/contracts, hand-over statements and any other documents related to the proper implementation of the decision;

2.3.2 to initiate the General Meetings of Shareholders at the companies of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group, by means of participation at the meetings thereof to ensure selection of the relevant audit companies and make sure these companies and their subsidiary companies comply with the procedure defined established by this decision.

2.4. The copies of the contracts and work completion certificates shall be provided to the parent company within 7 (seven) days from their signature.

