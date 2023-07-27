Frost & Sullivan Institute Launches the Third Edition of Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognizing Exemplary Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute is proud to present the prestigious Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023, honoring organizations that embody a commitment to prospering while making a positive difference in the world. Amidst the ever-evolving business landscape, Frost & Sullivan Institute has identified an exceptional group of multinational companies that exemplify the successful fusion of business growth and global transformation by addressing challenges such as carbon emissions, waste generation, consumption of non-renewable resources such as fossil fuels etc.

The Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards highlights companies that not only prioritize their own growth but also demonstrate a profound commitment to their people and sustainability. These organizations have successfully harmonized business acumen with a moral imperative, forging a path where prosperity coexists with social and environmental responsibility. This recognition serves as a testament to an organization's dedication to its stakeholders, including employees, investors, clients, and the planet itself.

"We are thrilled to honor these remarkable companies that have set new benchmarks in enlightened growth leadership. They have demonstrated that success is not just measured by financial achievements but by the positive impact an organization can create for its stakeholders and the world. These companies serve as beacons of inspiration, leading the way towards a sustainable and prosperous future," said David Frigstad, Director of Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Utilizing our proprietary, eight-step measurement-based methodology, supported by comprehensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, Frost & Sullivan Institute rigorously evaluated nominees to shortlist the winners. Our global think tank scrutinized diverse perspectives on how companies can enhance the global economy and improve the future of our planet. The selection process focused on critical performance indicators such as growth excellence, 'innovating to zero' on global priorities, customer value chain, and technological advancements. This ensures that the winners truly epitomize excellence in enlightened growth leadership.

Building upon the success of previous years, Frost & Sullivan Institute is thrilled to announce that the 2023 recipients will be celebrated at the prestigious Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, taking place in Prague this November.

Recipients:

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

ARE Holdings,Inc

Data#3 Limited

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

EXEO Group, Inc

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Golden Energy Mines.

Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

LTIMindtree Limited

Lucky Cement.

MonotaRO Co., Ltd.

Kazatomprom

NMDC Limited.

NRW Holdings

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

RWC

SD Biosensor, INC

Seegene Inc

Tokyo Electron Limited

Beach Energy Limited

AusNet

Datacom Group Ltd

Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.

DL E&C

Doosan Bobcat

DREAMTECH CO., LTD

ECOPRO

Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited

GMO Internet Group, Inc.

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD

LX Semicon.

M3, Inc.

OFB Tech Pvt. Ltd

PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED

PSA International

SL Corporation.

Sonic Healthcare Limited

UT Group Co., Ltd.

Zimplats

ZOZO, Inc

