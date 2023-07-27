Sales of $1.1 billion, up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year.

Operating income increased 9 percent to $209 million reflecting ROS of 19.3 percent, an increase of 140 basis points when compared to second quarter of 2022; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 230 basis points to 21.6 percent.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations increased 1 percent to $0.93 compared to the same period last year and adjusted EPS rose 1 percent to $1.03 compared to the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $447 million, an increase of $139 million compared to the same period last year and free cash flow provided by continuing operations for the quarter was $433 million, an increase of $144 million compared to the same period last year.

The company increases its full year 2023 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $3.27 to $3.37 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $3.65 to $3.75.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced second quarter 2023 sales of $1.1 billion. Sales were up 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 7 percent in the second quarter. Second quarter 2023 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.93 compared to $0.92 in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the company reported second quarter 2023 EPS of $1.03 compared to $1.02 in the second quarter of 2022. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "Our diversified water portfolio delivered another strong quarter with margin expansion across all three segments. Second quarter results exceeded our expectations resulting in an increase to our full year EPS guidance. Growth in our Industrial and Flow Technologies and Water Solutions segments more than offset expected volume declines in our Pool segment. Additionally, Transformation initiatives continued to drive greater efficiencies across all three segments through pricing and sourcing while cost actions to right-size for lower Pool volumes also contributed to expanded margin."

"We remain confident that our strategy and resilient portfolio are driving sustainable growth, profitability and strong free cash flow. In the second quarter, we generated free cash flow of $433 million and significantly paid down debt. We are equally as excited about the Transformation initiatives that have taken hold this year with the compounding effects as each new wave within pricing, sourcing, operational excellence and organizational effectiveness is implemented. We are also encouraged by our innovation pipeline and how we can Make Better Essential through our products and solutions, for people and our planet by helping our customers move, improve and enjoy water."

Second quarter 2023 operating income was $209 million, up 9 percent compared to operating income for the second quarter of 2022, and return on sales ("ROS") was 19.3 percent, an increase of 140 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $234 million for the second quarter of 2023, up 14 percent compared to segment income for the second quarter of 2022, and ROS was 21.6 percent, an increase of 230 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Industrial Flow Technologies sales were up 9 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 9 percent in the second quarter. Segment income of $75 million was up 27 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022, and ROS was 18.2 percent, an increase of 250 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Water Solutions sales were up 51 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 9 percent in the second quarter. Segment income of $75 million was up 130 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022, and ROS was 22.2 percent, an increase of 760 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Pool sales were down 28 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 28 percent in the second quarter. Segment income of $105 million was down 23 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022, and ROS was 31.4 percent, an increase of 190 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $447 million for the quarter compared to $308 million in the second quarter of 2022 and free cash flow provided by continuing operations for the quarter was $433 million compared to $288 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.22 per share in the second quarter of 2023. Pentair previously announced on May 8, 2023 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on August 4, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2023. This year marks the 47th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

OUTLOOK

Mr. Stauch concluded, "We are increasing our EPS guidance reflecting a strong first half of 2023 driven by the diversification of our smart, sustainable water business and long-term strategy while recognizing that we continue to operate in a challenging macroeconomic environment with higher interest rates and inflation. While we continue to expect 2023 to be a softer year for our Pool sales due to lower demand in new pools and channel inventory correction, we believe the power of our diversified portfolio demonstrates that we can drive sustained growth and profitability. We believe Pool remains a very attractive segment led by migration to sunbelt states, automation of existing pools and energy efficient and more sustainable product offerings. I would also like to add that we are very proud of our Pentair team who has demonstrated resilience and fortitude to continuously deliver for our customers and shareholders throughout very unusual operating conditions."

The company increases its estimated 2023 GAAP EPS from continuing operations to approximately $3.27 to $3.37 and on an adjusted EPS basis to approximately $3.65 to $3.75. The company maintained full year 2023 sales guidance to be down approximately 2 percent to flat on a reported basis. The company expects full year free cash flow to approximate 100 percent of net income.

In addition, the company introduces third quarter 2023 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of approximately $0.77 to $0.82 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.84 to $0.89. The company expects third quarter sales to be down approximately 7 percent on a reported basis compared to the third quarter of 2022.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended In millions, except per-share data June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net sales 1,082.5 1,064.2 2,111.1 2,063.8 Cost of goods sold 683.0 704.7 1,329.8 1,372.1 Gross profit 399.5 359.5 781.3 691.7 % of net sales 36.9 33.8 37.0 33.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 165.1 145.6 338.4 309.7 % of net sales 15.3 13.7 16.0 15.0 Research and development expenses 25.9 23.1 50.8 45.4 % of net sales 2.4 2.2 2.4 2.2 Operating income 208.5 190.8 392.1 336.6 % of net sales 19.3 17.9 18.6 16.3 Other (income) expense Other (income) expense (4.8 0.1 (4.1 0.2 Net interest expense 31.8 9.2 64.2 14.9 % of net sales 2.9 0.9 3.0 0.7 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 181.5 181.5 332.0 321.5 Provision for income taxes 27.3 28.5 49.3 50.0 Effective tax rate 15.0 15.7 14.8 15.6 Net income from continuing operations 154.2 153.0 282.7 271.5 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1.3 (0.1 (0.1 (1.0 Net income 152.9 152.9 282.6 270.5 Earnings (loss) per ordinary share Basic Continuing operations 0.94 0.93 1.71 1.65 Discontinued operations (0.01 (0.01 Basic earnings per ordinary share 0.93 0.93 1.71 1.64 Diluted Continuing operations 0.93 0.92 1.70 1.64 Discontinued operations (0.01 (0.01 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.92 0.92 1.70 1.63 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 165.0 164.8 164.9 165.0 Diluted 166.1 165.5 165.9 166.0 Cash dividends paid per ordinary share 0.22 0.21 0.44 0.42

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 141.6 108.9 Accounts and notes receivable, net 527.2 531.5 Inventories 753.9 790.0 Other current assets 147.3 128.1 Total current assets 1,570.0 1,558.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 349.9 344.5 Other assets Goodwill 3,265.5 3,252.6 Intangibles, net 1,068.4 1,094.6 Other non-current assets 254.5 197.3 Total other assets 4,588.4 4,544.5 Total assets 6,508.3 6,447.5 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 329.7 355.0 Employee compensation and benefits 106.1 106.0 Other current liabilities 624.8 602.1 Total current liabilities 1,060.6 1,063.1 Other liabilities Long-term debt 2,114.7 2,317.3 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 69.8 70.8 Deferred tax liabilities 41.8 43.3 Other non-current liabilities 286.1 244.9 Total liabilities 3,573.0 3,739.4 Equity 2,935.3 2,708.1 Total liabilities and equity 6,508.3 6,447.5

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six months ended In millions June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating activities Net income 282.6 270.5 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.1 1.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (0.8 (0.9 Depreciation 29.4 26.5 Amortization 27.7 12.9 Deferred income taxes (31.9 (16.9 Share-based compensation 14.1 13.2 Asset impairment and write-offs 4.4 Amortization of bridge financing fees 7.7 Gain on sale of assets (3.4 (2.3 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts receivable 7.4 31.4 Inventories 33.6 (144.1 Other current assets (16.7 (31.7 Accounts payable (25.8 (10.0 Employee compensation and benefits (1.2 (35.7 Other current liabilities 22.1 60.4 Other non-current assets and liabilities (1.5 (5.7 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 340.1 176.3 Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations (1.6 (1.0 Net cash provided by operating activities 338.5 175.3 Investing activities Capital expenditures (35.4 (40.1 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 5.0 2.9 Settlement of net investment hedges 8.8 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 0.2 (1.4 Other 4.1 Net cash used for investing activities (26.1 (29.8 Financing activities Net (repayments) borrowings of revolving long-term debt (204.3 19.8 Debt issuance costs (8.9 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld 0.8 (5.4 Repurchases of ordinary shares (50.0 Dividends paid (72.5 (69.5 Receipts upon the maturity of cross currency swaps 0.2 Net cash used for financing activities (276.0 (113.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3.7 8.9 Change in cash and cash equivalents 32.7 40.6 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 108.9 94.5 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 141.6 135.1

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP Operating Activities Cash Flow to the Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended In millions March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (106.6 446.7 340.1 Capital expenditures (16.6 (18.8 (35.4 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.2 4.8 5.0 Free cash flow from continuing operations (123.0 432.7 309.7 Net cash used for discontinued operations (1.6 (1.6 Free cash flow (123.0 431.1 308.1

Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended In millions March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (131.5 307.8 176.3 Capital expenditures (17.7 (22.4 (40.1 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2.9 2.9 Free cash flow from continuing operations (149.2 288.3 139.1 Net cash used for discontinued operations (1.0 (1.0 Free cash flow (149.2 287.3 138.1

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2023 2022 In millions First Quarter Second Quarter Six Months First Quarter Second Quarter Six Months Net sales Industrial Flow Technologies 391.8 411.6 803.4 358.1 377.4 735.5 Water Solutions 272.0 336.2 608.2 205.8 222.2 428.0 Pool 364.3 334.3 698.6 435.4 464.0 899.4 Other 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.3 0.6 0.9 Consolidated 1,028.6 1,082.5 2,111.1 999.6 1,064.2 2,063.8 Segment income (loss) Industrial Flow Technologies 65.0 74.8 139.8 52.2 59.1 111.3 Water Solutions 52.4 74.8 127.2 22.2 32.5 54.7 Pool 116.2 105.1 221.3 116.3 136.7 253.0 Other (22.6 (20.5 (43.1 (18.6 (22.4 (41.0 Consolidated 211.0 234.2 445.2 172.1 205.9 378.0 Return on sales Industrial Flow Technologies 16.6 18.2 17.4 14.6 15.7 15.1 Water Solutions 19.3 22.2 20.9 10.8 14.6 12.8 Pool 31.9 31.4 31.7 26.7 29.5 28.1 Consolidated 20.5 21.6 21.1 17.2 19.3 18.3

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2023 Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited) Actual Forecast In millions, except per-share data First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Full Year Net sales 1,028.6 1,082.5 approx Down 7% approx Down 2% Flat Operating income 183.6 208.5 approx Up 22% 29% approx Up 28% 31% % of net sales 17.8 19.3 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.9 0.6 approx approx 4 Transformation costs 8.5 6.0 approx approx 15 Intangible amortization 13.8 13.9 approx 14 approx 55 Legal accrual adjustments and settlements (1.9 4.1 approx approx 2 Asset impairment and write-offs 3.9 0.5 approx approx 4 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.2 0.6 approx 1 approx 3 Segment income 211.0 234.2 approx Down 1% 6% approx Up 10% 12% Return on sales 20.5 21.6 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 128.5 154.2 approx $127 $135 approx $541 $558 Other income (5.1 approx approx (5 Adjustments to operating income 27.2 25.1 approx 14 approx 80 Income tax adjustments (4.6 (3.1 approx (2 approx (12 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 151.1 171.1 approx $139 $147 approx $604 $621 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.78 0.93 approx $0.77 $0.82 approx $3.27 $3.37 Adjustments 0.13 0.10 approx 0.07 approx 0.38 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 0.91 1.03 approx $0.84 $0.89 approx $3.65 $3.75

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Net sales 999.6 1,064.2 1,055.1 1,002.9 4,121.8 Operating income 145.8 190.8 147.1 111.6 595.3 % of net sales 14.6 17.9 13.9 11.1 14.4 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.1 1.1 12.5 16.7 32.4 Transformation costs 5.5 5.2 10.1 6.4 27.2 Intangible amortization 6.6 6.3 18.5 21.1 52.5 Legal accrual adjustments and settlements (0.7 0.5 0.4 0.2 Asset impairment and write-offs 25.6 25.6 Inventory step-up 5.8 5.8 Deal-related costs and expenses 6.4 1.6 13.4 0.8 22.2 Russia business exit impact 5.9 (0.8 (0.4 4.7 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.8 Segment income 172.1 205.9 206.9 182.8 767.7 Return on sales 17.2 19.3 19.6 18.2 18.6 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 118.5 153.0 115.4 96.3 483.2 Gain on sale of businesses (0.2 (0.2 Pension and other post retirement mark-to-market gain (17.5 (17.5 Amortization of bridge financing fees 2.6 5.1 1.3 9.0 Adjustments to operating income 25.8 14.7 59.5 70.6 170.6 Income tax adjustments (5.4 (3.8 (12.3 (14.4 (35.9 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 141.5 169.0 163.7 135.0 609.2 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.71 0.92 0.70 0.58 2.92 Adjustments 0.14 0.10 0.29 0.24 0.76 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 0.85 1.02 0.99 0.82 3.68

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Q2 Net Sales Growth Core Currency Acq. Div. Total Total Pentair (7.0 (0.2 8.9 1.7 Industrial Flow Technologies 9.1 9.1 Water Solutions 9.2 (0.5 42.6 51.3 Pool (27.9 (0.1 (28.0

