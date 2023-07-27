Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2023 | 13:02
160 Leser
TeleMate, LLC.: TeleMate's Three Decades of Technology Partnership With Cisco Systems Expands to Webex by Cisco App Hub

Vendor Neutral UC&C Monitoring, Analytics, and Reporting

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / TeleMate is a leading developer of vendor-neutral monitoring and analytics solutions for unified communications, collaboration & contact center environments. TeleMate announces the addition of its Predictive UC Monitoring and Analytics solution to the Webex by Cisco App Hub. The App Hub is a curated marketplace of third-party solutions, with out-of-the-box integrations that are engineered to extend and amplify the value of the Webex Suite of Solutions.

TeleMate, LLC., Thursday, July 27, 2023, Press release picture



TeleMate's addition to the App Hub will deliver an elevated level of visibility into the entire suite of Webex by Cisco products, including Cloud Calling, Meetings and Messaging. TeleMate's unique abilities are especially ideal to assist customers manage their migration journey from on-premise to cloud. TeleMate enables complete monitoring and analytics for both Cisco's on-premise and cloud solutions, making it the choice for organizations struggling to gain visibility across multiple modalities of implementation models, media types and manufactures.

"We are incredibly honored and feel a deep sense of responsibility to our partner Cisco and our customers," says Steve Tabaska - TeleMate's CEO. "Our undeniable focus is to add value by closing critical visibility gaps that our partners and end customers painfully experience every single day. These gaps hinder positive user experience, elongate the troubleshooting process and ultimately impact critical business outcomes." Tabaska goes on to say, "Our ability to positively impact these areas is what drives our relationships and customer satisfaction forward."

Additional capabilities in TeleMate's arsenal included delivering cradle-to-grave visibility by binding session activity as it transverses complex cloud and on-premise UC&C components. "Our latest release is squarely pointed at solving some of the challenges with remote and hybrid UC&C users. As we know, many of those users will depend on the Webex by Cisco Suite of Solutions," says Tabaska. "Our job is to listen and deliver value, hence the deep sense of responsibility."

Visit us today at the Webex by Cisco App Hub, https://apphub.webex.com/applications/telemate-predictive-uc-telemate and schedule a demo. Or reach out to one of our valued partners (World Wide Technology, Presidio, Encore Technologies, or Waterfield Technologies).

ABOUT TELEMATE:

TeleMate is a global leader in providing unified communications, collaboration and contact center monitoring, analytics and reporting platforms. As a recognized innovator in the space, TeleMate is the solution of choice for the Fortune 1000 and service providers.

Contact Information

Jackson Wilks
Director of Marketing
jackson.wilks@telemate.net
+1 855-790-3369

SOURCE: TeleMate, LLC.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770320/TeleMates-Three-Decades-of-Technology-Partnership-With-Cisco-Systems-Expands-to-Webex-by-Cisco-App-Hub

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
