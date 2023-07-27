Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company: Cheech and Chong Spark Up a Viral Frenzy With Their New Gummies

Twitter/X, Bloomberg, The Wall St. Journal and Everyone in Between are Talking About Cruise Chews

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Cheech and Chong's Cruise Chews ad campaign is going viral on Twitter, and making serious waves across the media. With the story gaining attention from major outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, the brand's advertising has captured the hearts of Twitter users nationwide, even attracting a reaction from Twitter owner Elon Musk himself.





The ad campaign for Cheech and Chong's Cruise Chews has taken the Twitterverse by storm, reaching millions of users and generating an outpouring of comments and memes.

Some Twitter users have expressed mixed feedback, expressing concerns about the frequency of the ads. But, Cheech and Chong remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring Cruise Chews are readily available to those who would benefit from trying them.

"We are having a good time with all of the attention, but the real reason we are able to spend so much on Twitter is because customers are repurchasing at an incredible rate," said Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Co. President Brandon Harshbarger. "That's because, to put it simply, Cruise Chews help people. But you don't have to take my word for it; just look at what our customers are saying."

Feedback from actual customers has been pouring in, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Cruise Chews have garnered a reputation for delivering a consistent and enjoyable cannabis experience, which has led to loyal and satisfied customers who keep coming back for more.

One recent unsolicited review from Leisel in Illinois says:

"With PTSD comes extreme anxiety and I am using the Cruise Chews to help with that. CRUISE CHEWS ARE AMAZING!! I'm so glad I found your ad on Facebook!! Thank you for making my life easier!!"

[For more customer feedback, see the attached image.]

(Every customer review is a personal anecdote of firsthand experience. Results may not be typical.)

The campaign's popularity was highlighted when Elon Musk tweeted a crying laughing emoji in response to a meme suggesting that Cruise Chews were holding up Twitter's ad revenue.

Cheech Marin, one half of the legendary comedy duo, was asked if the company had any plans to slow down its advertising efforts and replied, "Well, we figure there are about 190 million people in the U.S. over 21, and we've reached about 16 million of them. I'd say we've still got a ways to go."

With the overwhelming response from Twitter users and mainstream media outlets and the growing loyal customer base, Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Co. is excited to continue its journey and introduce Cruise Chews to even more people across the nation.

For more information about Cruise Chews, go to CheechandChong.com.

