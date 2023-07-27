Overwatch Mission Critical: Overwatch Holdings Inc. Launches a Premier Data Center General Contractor group, Revolutionizing the Future of Digital Infrastructure

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Overwatch Holdings Inc., a pioneering force in the Data Center Infrastructure industry, is thrilled to announce its official launch as a specialized data center general contractor, Overwatch Construction. With a laser focus on delivering state-of-the-art data center facilities, Overwatch Construction aims to reshape the landscape of digital infrastructure with innovation, expertise, and unwavering commitment to client success.

Led by Rob Daly, President an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in data center construction, Overwatch Construction is poised to set new standards of excellence in this rapidly evolving field. "Our deep understanding of the unique challenges and intricacies of data center projects empowers us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the complex demands of the digital era" Rob Daly, President Overwatch Construction.

"At Overwatch we are proud to embark on this transformative journey as a premier data center general contractor," said Kirk Offel, CEO & Founder. "Data centers are the backbone of our digital world, and we are dedicated to providing our clients with facilities that enable their businesses to thrive in the ever-expanding digital landscape. We are committed to excellence, innovation, and surpassing expectations in all aspects of our work."

Overwatch offers comprehensive services tailored specifically to data center construction. Our expertise encompasses site selection and evaluation, design and engineering, construction management, installation of critical infrastructure, and ongoing facility support. With an unwavering focus on quality, reliability, and scalability, we ensure that our clients' data centers are built to exceed industry standards and adapt to future technological advancements.

What sets Overwatch apart is our relentless pursuit of innovation. We embrace cutting-edge technologies, such as modular construction, advanced cooling systems, energy efficiency optimization, and robust security measures, to create data centers that are agile, sustainable, and resilient. By leveraging the latest industry advancements, we enable our clients to stay at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Client satisfaction is at the core of our business philosophy. We prioritize open communication, collaboration, and a deep understanding of our clients' unique needs and objectives. By fostering strong partnerships, we ensure that our projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality, consistently exceeding expectations.

We invite clients, industry leaders, and partners to connect with Overwatch Construction to explore how our cutting-edge solutions can support their data center construction needs. Together, we can shape the future of digital infrastructure and empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

About Overwatch Holdings Inc.:

Founded in 2019, Overwatch (SDVOSB) is a Veteran owned professional services, recruiting, general construction, and consulting business that is a transformative force in the Data Center Infrastructure space. Overwatch Holdings operates four operating companies:

About Overwatch Construction:

Overwatch Construction is a forward-thinking data center general contractor committed to revolutionizing the construction of digital infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, expertise, and client success, we deliver exceptional data center facilities that empower businesses to embrace the digital future. Our team of industry veterans brings extensive experience, technical excellence, and a passion for excellence to every project.

Overwatch Reaction Force, ORF is a professional services group in the data center construction space and provides a range of consulting and technical services to help our clients design, build, and maintain data centers. This can include site selection and acquisition, feasibility studies, design and engineering services, project management, commissioning and testing, and ongoing technical support and maintenance.

Overwatch Delta Attachment, ODA is a full-service professional service recruiting operation. S.P.A.R.K. (Service Member, Placement, Assignment, Retention, and Knowledge) Veteran recruiting is a pathway for US military Veterans to transition into the Mission Critical Industry. We provide guidance and mentorship to each candidate as they find their post military purpose. Our mission at the S.P.A.R.K. team is to educate our transitioning veteran community about the benefits of this growing industry through several programs like H.I.T. (Hero's in Transition), O.V.I.T.A (Overwatch Veterans In Transition Apprenticeship), and DoD SkillBridge. We partner with national contractors that share the same ideology and passion as we do to make every transition a success. ODA also has a dedicated team focused on placing experienced Data Center Professionals (Military & Non-Military) into both Overwatch FTE positions under ORF and partner employers.

Overwatch Task Force, OTF is the brand ambassador, media, and marketing arm for Overwatch Mission Critical. OTF has responsibility for 4 strategic initiatives : DCAC-Live , an annual data center technology conference in Austin, TX. Data Center Revolution , a long version podcast focused on data center industry thought leaders. Data Center Savage. is an e-commerce platform that combines military and mission critical data center space to produce edgy apparel, accessories, and coffee. OVAF (Overwatch Veterans Alliance Foundation), 501c3 that supports the Veterans community.

