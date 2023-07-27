Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2023 Second Quarter Issuer: LSB Industries, Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance: First-half 2023 Results Issuer: Teleperformance

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' with Top Disability Equality Index Score Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- TLG Acquisition One Corp. Stockholders Approve Previously Announced Business Combination with Electriq Power, Inc. and TLG Announces Cancellation of Extension Meeting Issuer: TLG Acquisition One Corp

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Corporation Releases FY23 Impact Report Issuer: Cintas Corporation

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group Releases Its 2023 Annual Report Issuer: Church Pension Group

NOVI, Mich. -- Lineage Showcases Commitment to Environmental Stewardship and Corporate Citizenship in Inaugural Sustainability Report Issuer: Lineage Logistics

BOSTON -- Nasdaq Features Orbia as an ESG Trendsetter Issuer: Orbia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Pathward Publishes 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Issuer: Pathward Financial, Inc.

NEW YORK -- 2023 Humankind 100 List Announced Today Issuer: Humankind Investments

CHICAGO -- ComEd Community Energy Assistance Ambassador Program Earns National Recognition Issuer: ComEd

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Elanco Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, Demonstrating Sustainability Progress in Internal Operations and Customer Collaborations Issuer: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

FORT WORTH, Texas -- BNSF Railway honored for commitment to diversity with 2023 Diversity Impact Award Issuer: BNSF Railway

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Del Grande Dealer Group's Capitol Subaru and Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area Surprise Local Wish Kid with Trip to Hawaii Issuer: Del Grande Dealer Group

GUATEMALA CITY -- AgroAmerica Presents Its 2022 Sustainability Report: A Future Built to Last Issuer: AgroAmerica

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group Names Michael J. Hood as Its New Chief Investment Officer Issuer: Church Pension Group

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- One Banana presents its 2022 Sustainability Report: A future built to last Issuer: One Banana

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- SEKO Logistics Releases First-Ever ESG Report Issuer: SEKO Logistics

DAVIDSON, N.C -- Ingersoll Rand Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

ATLANTA -- Mirion Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report Issuer: Mirion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- TLG Acquisition One Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and July 25, 2023 Scheduled Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination with Electriq Power, Inc. Issuer: TLG Acquisition One Corp

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Unlocks New Environmental Data for Customers with EPDs on Flat-Rolled Coil Products Melted at Big River Steel Works Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Convenience Store Industry Unites to Give "High 5 for Heroes" on 24/7 Day Issuer: NACS Foundation

ATLANTA -- Mercedes-Benz USA Hosts "Camp MBUSA" with Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta and Safe Kids Worldwide Issuer: Mercedes-Benz USA

SWORDS, Ireland -- Trane Technologies Named to Fast Company's 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators List Issuer: Trane Technologies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- UNFI Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year as a Disability Equality Index® Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion Issuer: United Natural Foods, Inc.

CHICAGO -- The Kemper Foundation Releases Community Impact Report Issuer: Kemper

NEW YORK -- Braze Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report Issuer: Braze

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial named a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for sixth consecutive year Issuer: Voya Financial, Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Premier Packaging Reaches Net-Zero Scope 1 and 2 Emissions Issuer: Premier Packaging

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Travel Leisure Co. Names Jon G. Muñoz to the Role of Senior Vice President, Environmental, Social, and Governance Issuer: Travel Leisure Co.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- National Storage Affiliates Trust Releases 2023 ESG Report Issuer: National Storage Affiliates Trust

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Shares Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report: Symetra Social Impact 2022 Issuer: Symetra Financial Corporation

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- PUMA Commits to Sourcing All Bovine Leather From Verified Deforestation-free Supply Chains by 2030 or Earlier Issuer: PUMA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GE Appliances Releases Annual Report Issuer: GE Appliances

DOWNERS GROVE, III. -- InvenTrust Properties Corp. Publishes Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report Issuer: InvenTrust Properties Corp.

JASPER, Ind. -- MasterBrand Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Issuer: MasterBrand, Inc.

DENVER -- Crusoe Expands International Footprint into Argentina with Local Project Developer Unblock Issuer: Crusoe Energy Systems LLC

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: Hexion

CHICAGO -- Motorola Solutions Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Motorola Solutions

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Kimco Realty® Publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Kimco Realty Corporation

SWORDS, Ireland -- Trane Technologies Certified as Great Place to Work® for Third Year Issuer: Trane Technologies

