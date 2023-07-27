HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS):

Three Months Ended % Change (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Sequential Year-over-Year Consolidated results: Revenues $ 183,529 $ 196,199 $ 181,834 (6 )% 1% Operating income (loss) $ 3,269 $ 5,875 $ (1,090 ) (44 )% nm Net income (loss) $ 558 $ 2,158 $ (5,144 ) (74 )% nm Diluted earning per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) (67 )% nm Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 19,016 $ 21,407 $ 16,988 (11 )% 12% Revenues by segment: Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 94,086 $ 98,199 $ 96,467 (4 )% (2)% Well Site Services 64,536 67,058 54,819 (4 )% 18% Downhole Technologies 24,907 30,942 30,548 (20 )% (18)% Operating income (loss) by segment: Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 11,253 $ 11,090 $ 9,441 1 % 19 % Well Site Services 4,732 6,966 601 (32 )% nm Downhole Technologies (2,536 ) (1,519 ) (1,485 ) (67 )% (71)% Adjusted Segment EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure(1)): Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 15,981 $ 15,923 $ 14,735 - % 8 % Well Site Services 11,425 13,223 8,874 (14 )% 29 % Downhole Technologies 1,639 2,756 2,854 (41 )% (43)%

___________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, see " Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" tables below for reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures as well as further clarification and explanation.

Oil States International, Inc. reported net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, for the second quarter of 2023 on revenues of $183.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.0 million. These results compare to revenues of $196.2 million, net income of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2023.

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

" Our reported second quarter results reflect the dueling trends of activity declines in U.S. shale basins with offsetting growth in offshore and international regions. Despite sequentially weaker second quarter revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, we confirm our full-year guidance of $92 to $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA based upon expected contributions from the ongoing recovery in offshore activity. Our forecast is supported by the backlog growth that we have witnessed at our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, which increased to $338 million in the second quarter of 2023 - a quarter-end level last observed at the end of 2015.

" We generated very strong cash flow from operations of $45 million in the second quarter, invested $11 million in capital equipment, repurchased $3 million of our common stock and repaid all amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility. With cash on-hand of $42 million and no significant debt maturities until 2026, we are in a strong position to create stockholder value.

" We remain encouraged by the continued recovery in offshore activity coupled with future benefits to be gained from new product introductions."

Business Segment Results

(See Segment Data and Adjusted Segment EBITDA tables below)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $94.1 million, operating income of $11.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $98.2 million, operating income of $11.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.9 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 17%, compared to 16% in the prior quarter.

Backlog totaled $338 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $12 million, or 4%, from March 31, 2023 and $97 million, or 40%, from June 30, 2022. The current quarter-end backlog is at its highest level since December 31, 2015. Second quarter 2023 bookings totaled $106 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x (1.2x year-to-date).

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $64.5 million, operating income of $4.7 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $67.1 million, operating income of $7.0 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.2 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 18% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 20% in the first quarter of 2023.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $24.9 million, an operating loss of $2.5 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $30.9 million, an operating loss of $1.5 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $2.8 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. The segment's second quarter operating results included a $1.0 million non-cash provision for excess and obsolete inventory. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 7%, compared to 9% in the first quarter of 2023.

Corporate

Corporate operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $10.2 million.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, which included $0.4 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized tax expense of $0.9 million on pre-tax income of $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recognized a tax expense of $1.6 million on pre-tax income of $3.8 million.

Cash Flows

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company generated cash flows from operations of $44.7 million and invested $10.8 million in new equipment to support future growth.

The Company also repurchased 439 thousand shares of its common stock for $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. A total of $22.0 million remains available under the share repurchase authorization, which extends through February 2025.

Financial Condition

No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at June 30, 2023. Cash on-hand increased from $15.8 million at March 31, 2023 to $42.4 million at June 30, 2023. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $133.4 million at June 30, 2023, with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $90.9 million.

Conference Call Information

The call is scheduled for July 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. Central Daylight Time, is being webcast and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 210-3346 in the United States or by dialing +1 (646) 960-0253 internationally and using the passcode 7534957. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31, 2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Revenues: Products $ 92,630 $ 99,840 $ 99,033 $ 192,470 $ 184,794 Services 90,899 96,359 82,801 187,258 161,084 183,529 196,199 181,834 379,728 345,878 Costs and expenses: Product costs 72,659 78,677 79,388 151,336 144,189 Service costs 69,371 72,058 62,768 141,429 124,571 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 142,030 150,735 142,156 292,765 268,760 Selling, general and administrative expense 23,528 24,016 23,757 47,544 47,590 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,537 15,256 17,239 30,793 35,056 Other operating (income) expense, net (835 ) 317 (228 ) (518 ) (102 ) 180,260 190,324 182,924 370,584 351,304 Operating income (loss) 3,269 5,875 (1,090 ) 9,144 (5,426 ) Interest expense, net (2,059 ) (2,391 ) (2,638 ) (4,450 ) (5,310 ) Other income, net 210 276 376 486 1,401 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,420 3,760 (3,352 ) 5,180 (9,335 ) Income tax provision (862 ) (1,602 ) (1,792 ) (2,464 ) (5,233 ) Net income (loss) $ 558 $ 2,158 $ (5,144 ) $ 2,716 $ (14,568 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.24 ) Diluted 0.01 0.03 (0.08 ) 0.04 (0.24 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,803 62,825 60,704 62,814 60,601 Diluted 63,174 63,072 60,704 63,161 60,601

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,420 $ 42,018 Accounts receivable, net 180,917 218,769 Inventories, net 205,132 182,658 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,217 19,317 Total current assets 456,686 462,762 Property, plant, and equipment, net 296,015 303,835 Operating lease assets, net 23,266 23,028 Goodwill, net 79,778 79,282 Other intangible assets, net 161,476 169,798 Other noncurrent assets 27,799 25,687 Total assets $ 1,045,020 $ 1,064,392 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 513 $ 17,831 Accounts payable 56,726 73,251 Accrued liabilities 42,987 49,057 Current operating lease liabilities 6,750 6,142 Income taxes payable 2,740 2,605 Deferred revenue 53,027 44,790 Total current liabilities 162,743 193,676 Long-term debt 135,273 135,066 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,027 20,658 Deferred income taxes 8,601 6,652 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,271 18,782 Total liabilities 346,915 374,834 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 772 766 Additional paid-in capital 1,125,647 1,122,292 Retained earnings 274,743 272,027 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,522 ) (78,941 ) Treasury stock (631,535 ) (626,586 ) Total stockholders' equity 698,105 689,558 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,045,020 $ 1,064,392

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,716 $ (14,568 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 30,793 35,056 Stock-based compensation expense 3,361 3,504 Amortization of deferred financing costs 892 944 Deferred income tax provision 997 2,584 Gains on disposals of assets (561 ) (1,185 ) Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - 620 Other, net (267 ) 360 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired business: Accounts receivable 39,042 (20,469 ) Inventories (21,197 ) (14,664 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,924 ) (5,994 ) Deferred revenue 8,237 4,647 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 653 (870 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 38,742 (10,035 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (17,338 ) (6,453 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 690 1,652 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (8,125 ) Other, net (66 ) (85 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (16,714 ) (13,011 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Revolving credit facility borrowings 35,592 9,725 Revolving credit facility repayments (35,592 ) (9,725 ) Repayment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (17,315 ) (6,272 ) Other debt and finance lease repayments (226 ) (359 ) Payment of financing costs (95 ) (74 ) Purchases of treasury stock (3,001 ) - Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of stock awards (1,948 ) (1,002 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (22,585 ) (7,707 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 959 147 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 402 (30,606 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 42,018 52,852 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 42,420 $ 22,246 Cash paid (received) for: Interest $ 4,060 $ 4,105 Income taxes, net (1,475 ) 291

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenues(1): Offshore/Manufactured Products Project-driven: Products $ 32,210 $ 39,132 $ 41,098 $ 71,342 $ 74,942 Services 24,846 24,630 23,995 49,476 48,293 57,056 63,762 65,093 120,818 123,235 Military and other products 7,965 6,997 7,763 14,962 13,109 Short-cycle products 29,065 27,440 23,611 56,505 44,235 Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 94,086 98,199 96,467 192,285 180,579 Well Site Services 64,536 67,058 54,819 131,594 102,991 Downhole Technologies 24,907 30,942 30,548 55,849 62,308 Total revenues $ 183,529 $ 196,199 $ 181,834 $ 379,728 $ 345,878 Operating income (loss): Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 11,253 $ 11,090 $ 9,441 $ 22,343 $ 19,637 Well Site Services 4,732 6,966 601 11,698 (2,794 ) Downhole Technologies (2,536 ) (1,519 ) (1,485 ) (4,055 ) (2,990 ) Corporate (10,180 ) (10,662 ) (9,647 ) (20,842 ) (19,279 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 3,269 $ 5,875 $ (1,090 ) $ 9,144 $ (5,426 )

________________

(1) The Company revised its supplemental disclosure of disaggregated revenue information in the second quarter of 2023. Prior-period disclosures of disaggregated revenue information were conformed with the current-period presentation.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (A) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 558 $ 2,158 $ (5,144 ) $ 2,716 $ (14,568 ) Interest expense, net 2,059 2,391 2,638 4,450 5,310 Income tax provision 862 1,602 1,792 2,464 5,233 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,537 15,256 17,239 30,793 35,056 Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - - 620 - 620 Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes - - (157 ) - (157 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,016 $ 21,407 $ 16,988 $ 40,423 $ 31,494

________________

(A) The term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and loss on settlement of disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc., less gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (the "2023 Notes"). Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Offshore/Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 11,253 $ 11,090 $ 9,441 $ 22,343 $ 19,637 Other income, net 81 165 45 246 86 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,647 4,668 5,249 9,315 10,579 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 15,981 $ 15,923 $ 14,735 $ 31,904 $ 30,302 Well Site Services: Operating income (loss) $ 4,732 $ 6,966 $ 601 $ 11,698 $ (2,794 ) Other income, net 129 111 878 240 1,864 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,564 6,146 7,395 12,710 15,327 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 11,425 $ 13,223 $ 8,874 $ 24,648 $ 14,397 Downhole Technologies: Operating loss $ (2,536 ) $ (1,519 ) $ (1,485 ) $ (4,055 ) $ (2,990 ) Other expense, net - - (84 ) - (86 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,175 4,275 4,423 8,450 8,807 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 1,639 $ 2,756 $ 2,854 $ 4,395 $ 5,731 Corporate: Operating loss $ (10,180 ) $ (10,662 ) $ (9,647 ) $ (20,842 ) $ (19,279 ) Other expense, net - - (463 ) - (463 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 151 167 172 318 343 Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - - 620 - 620 Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes - - (157 ) - (157 ) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ (10,029 ) $ (10,495 ) $ (9,475 ) $ (20,524 ) $ (18,936 )

________________

(B) The term Adjusted Segment EBITDA consists of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and loss on settlement of disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc., less gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Segment EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

