Three Months Ended
% Change
(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Sequential
Year-over-Year
Consolidated results:
Revenues
$
183,529
$
196,199
$
181,834
(6
)%
1%
Operating income (loss)
$
3,269
$
5,875
$
(1,090
)
(44
)%
nm
Net income (loss)
$
558
$
2,158
$
(5,144
)
(74
)%
nm
Diluted earning per share
$
0.01
$
0.03
$
(0.08
)
(67
)%
nm
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
19,016
$
21,407
$
16,988
(11
)%
12%
Revenues by segment:
Offshore/Manufactured Products
$
94,086
$
98,199
$
96,467
(4
)%
(2)%
Well Site Services
64,536
67,058
54,819
(4
)%
18%
Downhole Technologies
24,907
30,942
30,548
(20
)%
(18)%
Operating income (loss) by segment:
Offshore/Manufactured Products
$
11,253
$
11,090
$
9,441
1
%
19 %
Well Site Services
4,732
6,966
601
(32
)%
nm
Downhole Technologies
(2,536
)
(1,519
)
(1,485
)
(67
)%
(71)%
Adjusted Segment EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure(1)):
Offshore/Manufactured Products
$
15,981
$
15,923
$
14,735
-
%
8 %
Well Site Services
11,425
13,223
8,874
(14
)%
29 %
Downhole Technologies
1,639
2,756
2,854
(41
)%
(43)%
___________________
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, see "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" tables below for reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures as well as further clarification and explanation.
Oil States International, Inc. reported net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, for the second quarter of 2023 on revenues of $183.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.0 million. These results compare to revenues of $196.2 million, net income of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2023.
Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,
"Our reported second quarter results reflect the dueling trends of activity declines in U.S. shale basins with offsetting growth in offshore and international regions. Despite sequentially weaker second quarter revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, we confirm our full-year guidance of $92 to $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA based upon expected contributions from the ongoing recovery in offshore activity. Our forecast is supported by the backlog growth that we have witnessed at our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, which increased to $338 million in the second quarter of 2023 - a quarter-end level last observed at the end of 2015.
"We generated very strong cash flow from operations of $45 million in the second quarter, invested $11 million in capital equipment, repurchased $3 million of our common stock and repaid all amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility. With cash on-hand of $42 million and no significant debt maturities until 2026, we are in a strong position to create stockholder value.
"We remain encouraged by the continued recovery in offshore activity coupled with future benefits to be gained from new product introductions."
Business Segment Results
(See Segment Data and Adjusted Segment EBITDA tables below)
Offshore/Manufactured Products
Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $94.1 million, operating income of $11.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $98.2 million, operating income of $11.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.9 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 17%, compared to 16% in the prior quarter.
Backlog totaled $338 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $12 million, or 4%, from March 31, 2023 and $97 million, or 40%, from June 30, 2022. The current quarter-end backlog is at its highest level since December 31, 2015. Second quarter 2023 bookings totaled $106 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x (1.2x year-to-date).
Well Site Services
Well Site Services reported revenues of $64.5 million, operating income of $4.7 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $67.1 million, operating income of $7.0 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.2 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 18% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 20% in the first quarter of 2023.
Downhole Technologies
Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $24.9 million, an operating loss of $2.5 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $30.9 million, an operating loss of $1.5 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $2.8 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. The segment's second quarter operating results included a $1.0 million non-cash provision for excess and obsolete inventory. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 7%, compared to 9% in the first quarter of 2023.
Corporate
Corporate operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $10.2 million.
Interest Expense, Net
Net interest expense totaled $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, which included $0.4 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.
Income Taxes
The Company recognized tax expense of $0.9 million on pre-tax income of $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recognized a tax expense of $1.6 million on pre-tax income of $3.8 million.
Cash Flows
During the second quarter of 2023, the Company generated cash flows from operations of $44.7 million and invested $10.8 million in new equipment to support future growth.
The Company also repurchased 439 thousand shares of its common stock for $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. A total of $22.0 million remains available under the share repurchase authorization, which extends through February 2025.
Financial Condition
No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at June 30, 2023. Cash on-hand increased from $15.8 million at March 31, 2023 to $42.4 million at June 30, 2023. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $133.4 million at June 30, 2023, with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $90.9 million.
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31, 2023
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Revenues:
Products
$
92,630
$
99,840
$
99,033
$
192,470
$
184,794
Services
90,899
96,359
82,801
187,258
161,084
183,529
196,199
181,834
379,728
345,878
Costs and expenses:
Product costs
72,659
78,677
79,388
151,336
144,189
Service costs
69,371
72,058
62,768
141,429
124,571
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below)
142,030
150,735
142,156
292,765
268,760
Selling, general and administrative expense
23,528
24,016
23,757
47,544
47,590
Depreciation and amortization expense
15,537
15,256
17,239
30,793
35,056
Other operating (income) expense, net
(835
)
317
(228
)
(518
)
(102
)
180,260
190,324
182,924
370,584
351,304
Operating income (loss)
3,269
5,875
(1,090
)
9,144
(5,426
)
Interest expense, net
(2,059
)
(2,391
)
(2,638
)
(4,450
)
(5,310
)
Other income, net
210
276
376
486
1,401
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,420
3,760
(3,352
)
5,180
(9,335
)
Income tax provision
(862
)
(1,602
)
(1,792
)
(2,464
)
(5,233
)
Net income (loss)
$
558
$
2,158
$
(5,144
)
$
2,716
$
(14,568
)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.03
$
(0.08
)
$
0.04
$
(0.24
)
Diluted
0.01
0.03
(0.08
)
0.04
(0.24
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
62,803
62,825
60,704
62,814
60,601
Diluted
63,174
63,072
60,704
63,161
60,601
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
42,420
$
42,018
Accounts receivable, net
180,917
218,769
Inventories, net
205,132
182,658
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
28,217
19,317
Total current assets
456,686
462,762
Property, plant, and equipment, net
296,015
303,835
Operating lease assets, net
23,266
23,028
Goodwill, net
79,778
79,282
Other intangible assets, net
161,476
169,798
Other noncurrent assets
27,799
25,687
Total assets
$
1,045,020
$
1,064,392
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
513
$
17,831
Accounts payable
56,726
73,251
Accrued liabilities
42,987
49,057
Current operating lease liabilities
6,750
6,142
Income taxes payable
2,740
2,605
Deferred revenue
53,027
44,790
Total current liabilities
162,743
193,676
Long-term debt
135,273
135,066
Long-term operating lease liabilities
20,027
20,658
Deferred income taxes
8,601
6,652
Other noncurrent liabilities
20,271
18,782
Total liabilities
346,915
374,834
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
772
766
Additional paid-in capital
1,125,647
1,122,292
Retained earnings
274,743
272,027
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(71,522
)
(78,941
)
Treasury stock
(631,535
)
(626,586
)
Total stockholders' equity
698,105
689,558
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,045,020
$
1,064,392
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
2,716
$
(14,568
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
30,793
35,056
Stock-based compensation expense
3,361
3,504
Amortization of deferred financing costs
892
944
Deferred income tax provision
997
2,584
Gains on disposals of assets
(561
)
(1,185
)
Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc.
-
|
620
Other, net
(267
)
360
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired business:
Accounts receivable
39,042
(20,469
)
Inventories
(21,197
)
(14,664
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(25,924
)
(5,994
)
Deferred revenue
8,237
4,647
Other operating assets and liabilities, net
653
(870
)
Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
38,742
(10,035
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(17,338
)
(6,453
)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
690
1,652
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
(8,125
)
Other, net
(66
)
(85
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(16,714
)
(13,011
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Revolving credit facility borrowings
35,592
9,725
Revolving credit facility repayments
(35,592
)
(9,725
)
Repayment of 1.50% convertible senior notes
(17,315
)
(6,272
)
Other debt and finance lease repayments
(226
)
(359
)
Payment of financing costs
(95
)
(74
)
Purchases of treasury stock
(3,001
)
-
Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements
due to vesting of stock awards
(1,948
)
(1,002
)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(22,585
)
(7,707
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
959
147
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
402
(30,606
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
42,018
52,852
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
42,420
$
22,246
Cash paid (received) for:
Interest
$
4,060
$
4,105
Income taxes, net
(1,475
)
291
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
March 31,
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2022
Revenues(1):
Offshore/Manufactured Products
Project-driven:
Products
$
32,210
$
39,132
$
41,098
$
71,342
$
74,942
Services
24,846
24,630
23,995
49,476
48,293
57,056
63,762
65,093
120,818
123,235
Military and other products
7,965
6,997
7,763
14,962
13,109
Short-cycle products
29,065
27,440
23,611
56,505
44,235
Total Offshore/Manufactured Products
94,086
98,199
96,467
192,285
180,579
Well Site Services
64,536
67,058
54,819
131,594
102,991
Downhole Technologies
24,907
30,942
30,548
55,849
62,308
Total revenues
$
183,529
$
196,199
$
181,834
$
379,728
$
345,878
Operating income (loss):
Offshore/Manufactured Products
$
11,253
$
11,090
$
9,441
$
22,343
$
19,637
Well Site Services
4,732
6,966
601
11,698
(2,794
)
Downhole Technologies
(2,536
)
(1,519
)
(1,485
)
(4,055
)
(2,990
)
Corporate
(10,180
)
(10,662
)
(9,647
)
(20,842
)
(19,279
)
Total operating income (loss)
$
3,269
$
5,875
$
(1,090
)
$
9,144
$
(5,426
)
________________
(1)
The Company revised its supplemental disclosure of disaggregated revenue information in the second quarter of 2023. Prior-period disclosures of disaggregated revenue information were conformed with the current-period presentation.
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA (A)
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net income (loss)
$
558
$
2,158
$
(5,144
)
$
2,716
$
(14,568
)
Interest expense, net
2,059
2,391
2,638
4,450
5,310
Income tax provision
862
1,602
1,792
2,464
5,233
Depreciation and amortization expense
15,537
15,256
17,239
30,793
35,056
Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc.
-
-
620
-
620
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes
-
-
(157
)
-
(157
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,016
$
21,407
$
16,988
$
40,423
$
31,494
________________
(A)
The term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and loss on settlement of disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc., less gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (the "2023 Notes"). Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B)
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Offshore/Manufactured Products:
Operating income
$
11,253
$
11,090
$
9,441
$
22,343
$
19,637
Other income, net
81
165
45
246
86
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,647
4,668
5,249
9,315
10,579
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
15,981
$
15,923
$
14,735
$
31,904
$
30,302
Well Site Services:
Operating income (loss)
$
4,732
$
6,966
$
601
$
11,698
$
(2,794
)
Other income, net
129
111
878
240
1,864
Depreciation and amortization expense
6,564
6,146
7,395
12,710
15,327
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
11,425
$
13,223
$
8,874
$
24,648
$
14,397
Downhole Technologies:
Operating loss
$
(2,536
)
$
(1,519
)
$
(1,485
)
$
(4,055
)
$
(2,990
)
Other expense, net
-
-
(84
)
-
(86
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,175
4,275
4,423
8,450
8,807
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
1,639
$
2,756
$
2,854
$
4,395
$
5,731
Corporate:
Operating loss
$
(10,180
)
$
(10,662
)
$
(9,647
)
$
(20,842
)
$
(19,279
)
Other expense, net
-
-
(463
)
-
(463
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
151
167
172
318
343
Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc.
-
-
620
-
620
Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes
-
-
(157
)
-
(157
)
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
(10,029
)
$
(10,495
)
$
(9,475
)
$
(20,524
)
$
(18,936
)
________________
(B)
The term Adjusted Segment EBITDA consists of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and loss on settlement of disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc., less gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Segment EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.
