SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First BanCorp. (the "Corporation" or "First BanCorp.") (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank" or "the Bank"), today reported a net income of $70.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $70.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $74.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Aurelio Alemán, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp., commented: "We continue to focus on our strategic imperatives as we deliver another strong quarter of profitable growth for the franchise. We generated $70.7 million in net income, or $0.39 per share, which translated into a strong Return on Average Assets of 1.51% for the quarter. Our well diversified loan portfolio expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, credit quality metrics remained stable, and our enduring expense management discipline is evidenced by an industry-low efficiency ratio of approximately 47.83%. Our organization is well positioned to continue gaining market share in the markets we serve by employing our long-standing client-centric omnichannel sales and service approach.

Loan origination activity during the quarter was positive and in-line with our expectations and forward guidance. Total loans increased by $140.4 million during the quarter driven by strong growth in commercial and consumer loans in Puerto Rico, particularly in the auto lending segment. Total core deposits, which exclude brokered and government deposits, decreased by $104.3 million or 0.8%. Deposit reductions continue to be driven by a combination of rate-sensitive customers looking for higher-yielding non-bank options and the gradual reduction of excess liquidity, particularly in our main market. In terms of the franchise, during the second quarter we expanded our small business digital lending offering to our other regional operations and relaunched our new corporate portal, www.1firstbank.com, which serves as an important tool for expanding our self-service distribution channels and enhancing the digital experience of our customers.

Despite higher rates and inflationary pressures, economic trends in our main market remain positive driven by the unprecedented inflow of federal funds that are expected to support economic activity over the next decade coupled with new investors coming into our market. Credit demand remains solid, labor market trends continue to improve, and strong consumer sentiment is evidenced by the rise in auto and retail sales. We are highly encouraged by the economic prospects in Puerto Rico and its potential for continued growth.

Finally, we resumed the previously authorized share buyback program in July 2023 and expect to complete the pending $75 million authorization during the third quarter. In addition, we completed our capital planning process during the second quarter, and we are very pleased to announce that our Board approved a new $225 million common share repurchase program that we expect to execute by the third quarter of 2024. Our ample capital position remains significantly above "well capitalized" thresholds which allows us to continue growing the franchise under any operating environment and supporting our people and the communities we serve while enhancing shareholder value."

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

This press release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are used when management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the ability of analysts and investors to analyze trends in the Corporation's business and understand the performance of the Corporation. The Corporation may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its budgeting and long-term planning process. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the text or in the tables in or attached to this press release. Any analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted non-interest income, and adjusted efficiency ratio, exclude the effect of items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance (the "Special Items"). Other non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net interest income and margin, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, and certain capital ratios. These measures should be read in conjunction with the accompanying tables (Exhibit A), which are an integral part of this press release, and the Corporation's other financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Special Items

The financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022 did not include any significant Special Items. The financial results for the second quarter of 2023 included the following Special Items:

Quarter ended June 30, 2023

A $3.6 million ($2.3 million after-tax) gain recognized from a legal settlement reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of income as part of other non-interest income.

A $1.6 million gain on the repurchase of $21.4 million in junior subordinated debentures reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of income as "Gain on early extinguishment of debt." The junior subordinated debentures are reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition as "Other borrowings." The purchase price equated to 92.5% of the $21.4 million par value. The 7.5% discount resulted in the gain of $1.6 million. The gain, realized at the holding company level, had no effect on the income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP performance metric that management uses and believes that investors may find useful in analyzing underlying performance trends, particularly in times of economic stress, including as a result of natural catastrophes or health epidemics. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, as defined by management, represents income before income taxes adjusted to exclude the provisions for credit losses on loans, unfunded loan commitments and debt securities and any gains or losses on sales of investment securities. In addition, from time to time, earnings are also adjusted for certain items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance regarded as Special Items.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio and Tangible Book Value per Common Share

The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are generally used by the financial community to evaluate capital adequacy. Tangible common equity is total common equity less goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. Management uses and believes that many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with other more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. Accordingly, the Corporation believes that disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets, or the related measures, should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Corporation calculates its tangible common equity, tangible assets, and any other related measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations, and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis

Net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin are reported excluding the changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and on a tax-equivalent basis in order to provide to investors additional information about the Corporation's net interest income that management uses and believes should facilitate comparability and analysis of the periods presented. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments have no effect on interest due or interest earned on interest-bearing liabilities or interest-earning assets, respectively. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a marginal income tax rate. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at statutory rates. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans, on a common basis that management believes facilitates comparison of results to the results of peers.

NET INCOME AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Net income was $70.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.39 per diluted share, consistent with the first quarter of 2023. The following table reconciles, for the second quarter of 2023 and six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the significant Special Items identified above, and shows the net income and earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, the second quarter of 2022, and six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

Quarter Ended Six Month-Period Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 70,655 $ 70,698 $ 74,695 $ 141,353 $ 157,295 Adjustments: Gain recognized from legal settlement (3,600 ) - - (3,600 ) - Gain on early extinguishment of debt (1,605 ) - - (1,605 ) - Income tax impact of adjustments 1,350 - - 1,350 - Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 66,800 $ 70,698 $ 74,695 $ 137,498 $ 157,295 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 179,277 181,236 195,366 180,253 197,441 Earnings Per Share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.78 $ 0.80 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.76 $ 0.80

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Income before income taxes was $101.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $102.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, income before income taxes was $203.6 million, compared to $234.4 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was $118.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $118.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was $236.1 million, compared to $230.6 million for the same period in 2022. The following table reconciles income before income taxes to adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income for the last five quarters and for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 100,939 $ 102,633 $ 106,530 $ 106,631 $ 108,798 $ 203,572 $ 234,423 Add/Less: Provision for credit losses expense (benefit) 22,230 15,502 15,712 15,783 10,003 37,732 (3,799 ) Less: Gain recognized from legal settlement (3,600 ) - - - - (3,600 ) - Less: Gain on early extinguishment of debt (1,605 ) - - - - (1,605 ) - Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 117,964 $ 118,135 $ 122,242 $ 122,414 $ 118,801 $ 236,099 $ 230,624 Change from most recent prior period (amount) $ (171 ) $ (4,107 ) $ (172 ) $ 3,613 $ 6,978 $ 5,475 $ 47,581 Change from most recent prior period (percentage) -0.1 % -3.4 % -0.1 % 3.0 % 6.2 % 2.4 % 26.0 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Disclosures above for the definition and additional information about this non-GAAP financial measure.

NET INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning net interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,2022 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 252,204 $ 242,396 $ 233,452 $ 222,683 $ 208,625 Interest expense 52,389 41,511 27,879 14,773 12,439 Net interest income $ 199,815 $ 200,885 $ 205,573 $ 207,910 $ 196,186 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,591,516 $ 11,519,399 $ 11,364,963 $ 11,218,864 $ 11,102,310 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 7,333,989 7,232,347 7,314,293 7,938,530 8,568,022 Average interest-earning assets $ 18,925,505 $ 18,751,746 $ 18,679,256 $ 19,157,394 $ 19,670,332 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,176,385 $ 10,957,892 $ 10,683,776 $ 11,026,975 $ 11,567,228 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 5.35% 5.24% 4.96% 4.61% 4.25% Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 1.88% 1.54% 1.04% 0.53% 0.43% Net interest spread - GAAP 3.47% 3.70% 3.92% 4.08% 3.82% Net interest margin - GAAP 4.23% 4.34% 4.37% 4.31% 4.00%

Net interest income amounted to $199.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.1 million, compared to $200.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income reflects the following:

An $11.7 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, including: A $4.9 million increase in interest expense on time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, mainly due to approximately $3.9 million associated with higher rates paid in the second quarter of 2023 on new issuances and renewals; the $169.1 million increase in the average balance that resulted in approximately $0.8 million of additional interest expense; and approximately a $0.2 million increase associated with an additional day in the second quarter of 2023. The average cost of non-brokered time deposits in the second quarter of 2023 increased 63 basis points to 2.50% when compared to the previous quarter. A $4.7 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing checking and saving accounts, of which approximately $4.3 million was driven by the increase in average rates paid in the second quarter of 2023, primarily in public funds accounts, and $0.2 million was related to an additional day in the second quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing checking and saving accounts increased by 24 basis points to 1.18% as compared to 0.94% in the previous quarter. Excluding public sector deposits, the average cost of interest-bearing checking and saving accounts for the second quarter of 2023 was 0.67%, as compared to 0.58% in the previous quarter. A $2.1 million increase in interest expense on brokered CDs, mainly driven by an increase of $166.9 million in the average balance, which resulted in additional interest expense of approximately $1.8 million and, to a lesser extent, the effect of higher rates paid in the second quarter of 2023.



Partially offset by:

A $3.9 million increase in interest income on consumer loans and finance leases, of which approximately $1.6 million was related to an increase of $71.8 million in the average balance of this portfolio; $1.3 million was due to higher yields, mainly in the auto loans and finance leases portfolios; and $1.0 million was related to an additional day in the second quarter of 2023.

A $3.4 million increase in interest income on commercial and construction loans, of which approximately $1.9 million was mainly related to higher interest rates in the upward repricing of variable-rate loans and new loan originations, $1.0 million was related to an additional day in the second quarter of 2023, and approximately $0.6 million was related to the $27.1 million increase in the average balance of this portfolio.

A $2.4 million increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances and investment securities, mainly due to a $3.2 million increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances, primarily consisting of cash balances deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FED"), mainly driven by the $213.1 million increase in the average balance; and a $0.4 million increase in dividends received from the FHLB. Partially offsetting these increases was a $1.1 million decrease in interest income on the debt securities portfolio, mainly due to higher U.S. agencies' mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") premium amortization expense associated with changes in anticipated prepayments, and the decrease of $107.5 million in the average balance.

A $0.8 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings, mainly driven by approximately $1.1 million associated with the $94.9 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances, driven by the precautionary liquidity measures taken at the end of the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by a higher average cost of funds in the second quarter.

A $0.1 million increase in interest income on residential mortgage loans.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 4.23%, compared to 4.34% for the first quarter of 2023, mainly reflecting the effect of higher rates paid on deposits and an increasing migration from non-interest-bearing and other low cost deposits to higher cost time deposits that exceeded the increase in earning asset yields over the quarter.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended June 30,2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,2022 (In thousands) Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 9,287 $ 9,541 $ 9,174 $ 9,820 $ 9,466 Mortgage banking activities 2,860 2,812 2,572 3,400 4,082 Insurance commission income 2,747 4,847 2,898 2,624 2,946 Card and processing income 11,135 10,918 10,601 9,834 10,300 Gain on early extinguishment of debt 1,605 - - - - Other non-interest income 8,637 4,400 4,355 4,015 4,147 Non-interest income $ 36,271 $ 32,518 $ 29,600 $ 29,693 $ 30,941

Non-interest income amounted to $36.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $32.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 includes the $3.6 million gain recognized from a legal settlement included as part of other non-interest income and the $1.6 million gain on the repurchase of $21.4 million in junior subordinated debentures included as part of gain on early extinguishment of debt. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the effect of these Special Items, adjusted non-interest income decreased by $1.4 million mainly due to:

A $2.1 million decrease in insurance commission income mainly driven by $2.3 million in seasonal contingent commissions recorded in the first quarter of 2023 based on the prior year's production of insurance policies.

Partially offset by:

A $0.6 million increase in adjusted other non-interest income mainly driven by the effect during the second quarter of 2023 of $0.3 million in debit card incentives collected during the second quarter of 2023 and a $0.2 million gain recognized from the sale of a fixed asset in the Florida region.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest expenses for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended June 30,2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,2022 (In thousands) Employees' compensation and benefits $ 54,314 $ 56,422 $ 52,241 $ 52,939 $ 51,304 Occupancy and equipment 21,097 21,186 21,843 22,543 21,505 Business promotion 4,167 3,975 5,590 5,136 4,042 Professional service fees: Collections, appraisals and other credit-related fees 1,231 848 1,483 1,261 1,075 Outsourcing technology services 7,278 8,141 7,806 7,564 7,636 Other professional fees 3,087 2,984 3,380 3,724 3,325 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,124 5,112 5,211 5,349 4,689 FDIC deposit insurance 2,143 2,133 1,544 1,466 1,466 Other insurance and supervisory fees 2,352 2,368 2,429 2,387 2,303 Net gain on OREO operations (1,984 ) (1,996 ) (2,557 ) (1,064 ) (1,485 ) Credit and debit card processing expenses 6,540 5,318 6,362 6,410 5,843 Communications 1,992 2,216 2,322 2,272 1,978 Other non-interest expenses 5,576 6,561 5,277 5,202 4,645 Total non-interest expenses $ 112,917 $ 115,268 $ 112,931 $ 115,189 $ 108,326

Non-interest expenses amounted to $112.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.4 million from $115.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. The $2.4 million decrease reflects the following significant variances:

A $2.1 million decrease in employees' compensation and benefits expense, mainly driven by a decrease in bonuses and payroll taxes due to employees reaching maximum taxable amounts.

A $1.0 million decrease in other non-interest expenses, mainly due to reserve releases of legal and operational reserves recorded during the second quarter of 2023.

A $0.4 million decrease in professional service fees, mainly due to a $0.9 million decrease in outsourcing technology service fees, partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in collections, appraisals, and other credit-related fees.

A $0.2 million decrease in communication expenses.

Partially offset by:

A $1.2 million increase in credit and debit card processing expenses, mainly as a result of incentives received during the first quarter of 2023.

A $0.2 million increase in business promotion expenses, mainly as a result of higher advertising and sponsorship expenses incurred during the second quarter of 2023 associated with the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Bank and an increase in donations, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in credit card loyalty reward program expense associated with lower historical trends of customer redemptions.

INCOME TAXES

The Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $30.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly related to lower pre-tax income and a lower estimated effective tax rate when compared to the previous quarter.

The Corporation's estimated effective tax rate, excluding entities with pre-tax losses from which a tax benefit cannot be recognized and discrete items, was 30.1% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 31.2% for the first quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation had a deferred tax asset of $153.9 million, net of a valuation allowance of $184.2 million against the deferred tax assets.

CREDIT QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth information concerning non-performing assets for the last five quarters:

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,2022 Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 33,252 $ 36,410 $ 42,772 $ 43,036 $ 44,588 Commercial mortgage 21,536 21,598 22,319 23,741 24,753 Commercial and Industrial 9,194 13,404 7,830 15,715 17,079 Construction 1,677 1,794 2,208 2,237 2,375 Consumer and finance leases 16,362 15,936 14,806 12,787 10,315 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 82,021 $ 89,142 $ 89,935 $ 97,516 $ 99,110 OREO 31,571 32,862 31,641 38,682 41,706 Other repossessed property 5,404 4,743 5,380 4,936 3,840 Other assets (1) 2,111 2,203 2,202 2,193 2,809 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 121,107 $ 128,950 $ 129,158 $ 143,327 $ 147,465 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 63,211 $ 74,380 $ 80,517 $ 81,790 $ 94,485 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.70 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.86 % 0.88 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.86 % 0.88 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.78 % 0.76 %

(1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority ("PRHFA") held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes purchased-credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans previously accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of current expected credit losses ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $9.5 million as of June 30, 2023 (March 31, 2023 - $10.4 million; December 31, 2022 - $12.0 million; September 30, 2022 - $12.8 million; June 30, 2022 - $15.3 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") securities, amounting to $6.5 million as of June 30, 2023 (March 31, 2023 - $7.1 million; December 31, 2022 - $10.3 million; September 30, 2022 - $8.0 million; June 30, 2022 - $10.8 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Variances in credit quality metrics:

Total non-performing assets decreased by $7.9 million to $121.1 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $129.0 million as of March 31, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans held for investment decreased by $7.1 million to $82.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $89.1 million as of March 31, 2023.



The decrease in non-performing assets was mainly driven by: A $4.4 million decrease in nonaccrual commercial and construction loans, mainly related to the aforementioned $6.2 million charge-off recorded during the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by the inflow of a $1.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region. A $3.1 million decrease in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans, mainly related to $2.7 million of loans restored to accrual status. A $1.3 million decrease in the other real estate owned ("OREO") portfolio balance, mainly attributable to the sale of residential properties in the Puerto Rico region.



Partially offset by:

A $0.7 million increase in other repossessed property, mainly consisting of repossessed automobiles. A $0.4 million increase in nonaccrual consumer loans, mainly auto loans and finance leases.



The decrease in non-performing assets was mainly driven by: Inflows to nonaccrual loans held for investment were $24.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.8 million compared to inflows of $29.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual commercial and construction loans were $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.0 million compared to inflows of $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 mainly due to the inflow of a $7.1 million commercial and industrial participated loan in the Florida region during the first quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual consumer loans were $18.8 million, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to inflows of $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual residential mortgage loans were $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.9 million compared to inflows of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. See Early Delinquency below for additional information.

below for additional information. Adversely classified commercial and construction loans decreased by $4.3 million to $65.7 million as of June 30, 2023, mainly driven by the aforementioned $6.2 million charge-off recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Early Delinquency

Total loans held for investment in early delinquency (i.e., 30-89 days past due accruing loans, as defined in regulatory reporting instructions) amounted to $118.5 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $24.0 million, compared to $94.5 million as of March 31, 2023. The variances by major portfolio categories are as follows:

Consumer loans in early delinquency increased in the second quarter of 2023 by $12.0 million to $78.4 million, mainly in the auto loan portfolio.

Commercial and construction loans in early delinquency increased by $6.3 million to $9.2 million, mainly due to a $4.5 million commercial mortgage loan in the Puerto Rico region that matured and is in the process of renewal but for which the Corporation continues to receive interest and principal payments from the borrower.

Residential mortgage loans in early delinquency increased by $5.7 million to $30.9 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table summarizes the activity of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures during the second and first quarters of 2023:

Quarter ended June 30, 2023 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential

Mortgage Commercial

and

Construction Consumer

Loans and

Finance Total Loans

and Finance Unfunded

Loans Held-to Available- Allowance for Credit Losses Loans Loans Leases Leases Commitments Maturity for-Sale Total ACL (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 64,403 $ 70,926 $ 130,238 $ 265,567 $ 4,168 $ 7,646 $ 449 $ 277,830 Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense (3,500 ) 10,198 14,072 20,770 721 755 (16 ) 22,230 Net charge-offs (389 ) (5,879 ) (13,011 ) (19,279 ) - - - (19,279 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 60,514 $ 75,245 $ 131,299 $ 267,058 $ 4,889 $ 8,401 $ 433 $ 280,781 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,793,790 $ 5,430,268 $ 3,495,257 $ 11,719,315 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.17 % 1.39 % 3.76 % 2.28 % Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential

Mortgage Commercial

and

Construction Consumer

Loans and

Finance Total Loans

and Finance Unfunded

Loans Held-to Available- Allowance for Credit Losses Loans Loans Leases Leases Commitments -Maturity for-Sale Total ACL (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 62,760 $ 70,278 $ 127,426 $ 260,464 $ 4,273 $ 8,286 $ 458 $ 273,481 Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 (1) 2,056 7 53 2,116 - - - 2,116 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit) 73 456 15,727 16,256 (105 ) (640 ) (9 ) 15,502 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (486 ) 185 (12,968 ) (13,269 ) - - - (13,269 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 64,403 $ 70,926 $ 130,238 $ 265,567 $ 4,168 $ 7,646 $ 449 $ 277,830 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,811,528 $ 5,359,512 $ 3,406,945 $ 11,577,985 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.29 % 1.32 % 3.82 % 2.29 %

(1) Related to the adoption on January 1, 2023 of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures," for which the Corporation elected to discontinue the use of a discounted cash flow methodology for restructured accruing loans.

The main variances of the total ACL by main categories are discussed below:

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Finance Leases

As of June 30, 2023, the ACL for loans and finance leases was $267.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million, from $265.6 million as of March 31, 2023. The ACL for commercial and construction loans increased by $4.3 million, mainly due to a deterioration in the forecasted CRE Price Index to account for an increased uncertainty in the CRE market at a national level that could potentially impact the markets we serve coupled with the growth in the commercial and construction loan portfolios, partially offset by the aforementioned charge-off recorded during the second quarter of 2023. The ACL for consumer loans increased by $1.1 million, primarily reflecting the effect of the increase in the size of the consumer loan portfolios, partially offset by updated macroeconomic variables, such as the unemployment rate, which are now forecasted to deteriorate at a slower pace than previously expected. The ACL for residential mortgage loans decreased by $3.9 million, mainly due to a more favorable economic outlook in the projection of certain forecasted macroeconomic variables, such as the Regional Home Price Index.

The provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases was $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the commercial and construction loan portfolio was $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increased uncertainty in the CRE price index and, to a lesser extent, the effect of the increase in the size of the loan portfolio. The results for the second quarter of 2023 also reflect a $1.2 million incremental provision associated to the aforementioned commercial and industrial participated loan in the Florida region in the power generation industry. Provision for credit losses for the residential mortgage loan portfolio was a net benefit of $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to an expense of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The net benefit recognized during the second quarter of 2023 was mainly due to a more favorable economic outlook in the projection of certain forecasted macroeconomic variables, such as the Regional Home Price Index. Provision for credit losses for the consumer loans and finance leases portfolio was $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in provision expense is primarily related to the previously mentioned updates in macroeconomic variables.

The ratio of the ACL for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment was 2.28% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 2.29% as of March 31, 2023. The ratio of the total ACL for loans and finance leases to nonaccrual loans held for investment was 326% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 298% as of March 31, 2023.

Net Charge-Offs

The following table presents ratios of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended June 30,2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,2022 Residential mortgage 0.06% 0.07% 0.07% 0.13% 0.11% Commercial mortgage 0.01% -0.03% 0.00% -0.01% -0.22% Commercial and Industrial 0.87% 0.00% 0.19% -0.07% -0.07% Construction -0.99% -0.17% -1.82% 0.07% -0.09% Consumer loans and finance leases 1.51% 1.54% 1.44% 1.05% 0.91% Total loans 0.67% 0.46% 0.46% 0.31% 0.21%

The ratios above are based on annualized net charge-offs and are not necessarily indicative of the results expected in subsequent periods.

Net charge-offs were $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or an annualized 0.67% of average loans, compared to $13.3 million, or an annualized 0.46% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2023. The increase of $6.0 million in net charge-offs was driven by a $6.1 million increase in commercial and construction loans net charge-offs mainly related to the aforementioned $6.2 million charge-off recorded during the second quarter of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Loan Commitments

As of June 30, 2023, the ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures increased to $4.9 million, compared to $4.2 million as of March 31, 2023, mainly in the construction loan portfolio, due to a deterioration in the forecasted CRE Price Index.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Debt Securities

As of June 30, 2023, the ACL for debt securities was $8.8 million, of which $8.4 million is related to Puerto Rico municipal bonds classified as held-to-maturity, compared to $8.0 million and $7.6 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2023. The increase in the ACL of held-to-maturity debt securities was mostly driven by higher exposure risk associated to the rising interest rate environment.

LIQUIDITY

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $223.9 million to $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2023. When adding $2.2 billion of free high-quality liquid securities that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, total core liquidity amounted to $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2023, or 16.70% of total assets, compared to $3.2 billion, or 16.77% of total assets as of March 31, 2023. In addition, as of June 30, 2023, the Corporation had $980.9 million available for credit with the FHLB based on the value of collateral pledged with the FHLB. As such, the basic liquidity ratio (which includes cash, free high-quality liquid assets such as U.S. government and government sponsored entities' obligations that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets) was approximately 21.82% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 21.42% as of March 31, 2023.

In addition to the aforementioned available credit from the FHLB, the Corporation also maintains borrowing capacity at the FED Discount Window Program. The Corporation does not consider borrowing capacity from the FED Discount Window as a primary source of liquidity but had approximately $1.4 billion available for funding under the FED's Borrower-In-Custody ("BIC") Program as of June 30, 2023. Also, the Corporation has access to financing with other counterparties through repurchase agreements and is enrolled in the FED's Bank Term Funding Program. Combined, as of June 30, 2023, the Corporation had $5.6 billion available to meet liquidity needs.

The Corporation's total deposits, excluding brokered CDs, amounted to $16.5 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $15.8 billion as of March 31, 2023, including government deposits amounting to $3.4 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively, which are fully collateralized. As of June 30, 2023, $4.7 billion of these deposits are uninsured, which represent 28.79% of total deposits, compared to $4.8 billion, or 30.13% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2023. Brokered CDs amounted to $363.6 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $252.9 million as of March 31, 2023. Refer to Table 11 for additional information about the deposits composition.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were approximately $19.2 billion as of June 30, 2023, up $175.4 million from March 31, 2023.

The following variances within the main components of total assets are noted:

A $223.9 million increase in cash and cash equivalents mainly related to the $767.7 million net increase in deposits, partially offset by the $546.1 million decrease in borrowings.

A $181.9 million decrease in investment securities, mainly driven by principal repayments of approximately $111.7 million primarily on U.S. agencies MBS, a $54.8 million decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities attributable to changes in market interest rates and a $19.5 million decrease in investments on FHLB stock tied to the decline in short-term advances from the FHLB.

A $140.4 million increase in total loans. The variance consisted of increases of $79.3 million in the Puerto Rico region, $42.5 million in the Virgin Islands region, and $18.6 million in the Florida region. On a portfolio basis, the variance consisted of increases of $88.2 million in consumer loans, primarily auto loans and finance leases, and $70.8 million in commercial and construction loans, partially offset by a decrease of $18.6 million in residential mortgage loans. The increase in commercial and construction loans was mainly associated with a $33.2 million increase in the balance of floor plan lines of credit in the Puerto Rico region and the origination of a $47.0 million line of credit facility extended to a public corporation in the Virgin Islands region.



Total loan originations, including refinancings, renewals, and draws from existing commitments (excluding credit card utilization activity), amounted to $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The growth in total loan originations consisted of increases of $37.9 million in residential mortgage loan originations and $11.1 million in consumer loan originations, partially offset by a $40.1 million decrease in commercial and construction loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region amounted to $834.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $75.0 million, compared to $909.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The $75.0 million decline in total loan originations consisted of: (i) a $112.3 million decrease in commercial and construction loan originations mainly due to three commercial and industrial loans over $20 million originated in the previous quarter, partially offset by increases of $27.0 million in residential mortgage loan originations and $10.3 million in consumer loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region amounted to $79.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The $60.7 million growth in total loan originations consisted of increases of $59.7 million in commercial and construction loan originations driven by the aforementioned $47.0 million origination of a line of credit facility to a public corporation, and $1.1 million in consumer loan originations, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in residential mortgage loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Florida region amounted to $168.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $145.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The $23.2 million growth in total loan originations consisted of increases of $12.5 million in commercial and construction loan originations and $11.0 million in residential mortgage loan originations, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in consumer loan originations.

Total liabilities were approximately $17.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $183.0 million from March 31, 2023.

The increase in total liabilities was mainly due to:

A $767.7 million increase in total deposits driven by a $917.8 million increase in interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $150.1 million decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. As of June 30, 2023, non-interest-bearing deposits represented 35% of total deposits, compared to 38% as of March 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits included the following significant variances: A $761.3 million increase in government deposits, consisting of growth of $698.0 million in the Puerto Rico region, $62.5 million in the Virgin Islands region, and $0.8 million in the Florida region. Most of the increase in the Puerto Rico region was related to higher balances of interest-bearing transactional accounts. A $110.7 million increase in brokered CDs. The increase reflects the effect of new issuances amounting to $264.4 million with an all-in cost of 5.14%, partially offset by approximately $153.7 million of maturing brokered CDs, with an all-in cost of 4.80%, that were paid off during the second quarter of 2023. A $104.3 million decrease in deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits, reflecting reductions of $77.3 million in the Puerto Rico region, $22.5 million in the Florida region, and $4.5 million in the Virgin Islands region. The decrease in total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits, is net of a $149.4 million increase in time deposits.



Partially offset by:

A $546.1 million decrease in borrowings, reflecting repayments of $425.0 million in short-term FHLB advances at an average cost of 5.04%, a $99.0 million decline in short-term repurchase agreements, and the repurchase of $21.4 million in junior subordinated debentures.

Total stockholders' equity amounted to $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $7.6 million from March 31, 2023, mainly driven by the $54.8 million decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates recognized as part of accumulated other comprehensive loss and $25.3 million in common stock dividends declared in the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by earnings generated in the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, capital ratios exceeded the required regulatory levels for bank holding companies and well-capitalized banks. The Corporation's estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios under the Basel III rules were 16.64%, 16.64%, 19.15%, and 10.73%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital, and leverage ratios of 16.33%, 16.33%, 19.02%, and 10.57%, respectively, as of March 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of our banking subsidiary, FirstBank, were 16.54%, 17.34%, 18.59%, and 11.18%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 16.65%, 17.45%, 18.71%, and 11.29%, respectively, as of March 31, 2023.

Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)

On a non-GAAP basis, the Corporation's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.03% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 7.12% as of March 31, 2023.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Corporation's tangible common equity and tangible assets to the most comparable GAAP items as of the indicated dates:

June 30,2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30,2022 (In thousands, except ratios and per share information) Tangible Equity: Total common equity - GAAP $ 1,397,999 $ 1,405,593 $ 1,325,540 $ 1,265,333 $ 1,557,916 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible (17 ) (86 ) (205 ) (376 ) (599 ) Core deposit intangible (17,075 ) (18,987 ) (20,900 ) (22,818 ) (24,736 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible - - (13 ) (51 ) (89 ) Tangible common equity - non-GAAP $ 1,342,296 $ 1,347,909 $ 1,265,811 $ 1,203,477 $ 1,493,881 Tangible Assets: Total assets - GAAP $ 19,152,455 $ 18,977,114 $ 18,634,484 $ 18,442,034 $ 19,531,635 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible (17 ) (86 ) (205 ) (376 ) (599 ) Core deposit intangible (17,075 ) (18,987 ) (20,900 ) (22,818 ) (24,736 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible - - (13 ) (51 ) (89 ) Tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 19,096,752 $ 18,919,430 $ 18,574,755 $ 18,380,178 $ 19,467,600 Common shares outstanding 179,757 179,789 182,709 186,258 191,626 Tangible common equity ratio - non-GAAP 7.03 % 7.12 % 6.81 % 6.55 % 7.67 % Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 7.47 $ 7.50 $ 6.93 $ 6.46 $ 7.80

Exposure to Puerto Rico Government

As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation had $344.3 million of direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government, its municipalities, and public corporations, an increase of $4.3 million when compared to $340.0 million as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $186.2 million of the exposure consisted of loans and obligations of municipalities in Puerto Rico that are supported by assigned property tax revenues and for which, in most cases, the good faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power of the applicable municipality have been pledged to their repayment, and $113.2 million consisted of loans and obligations which are supported by one or more specific sources of municipal revenues. The Corporation's total direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government also included $9.5 million in a loan extended to an affiliate of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and $32.1 million in loans to agencies of Puerto Rico public corporations. In addition, the total direct exposure included obligations of the Puerto Rico government, specifically a residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA, at an amortized cost of $3.3 million (fair value of $2.1 million as of June 30, 2023), included as part of the Corporation's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. This residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA is collateralized by certain second mortgages and had an unrealized loss of $1.1 million as of June 30, 2023, of which $0.3 million is due to credit deterioration.

The aforementioned exposure to municipalities in Puerto Rico included $166.1 million of financing arrangements with Puerto Rico municipalities that were issued in bond form but underwritten as loans with features that are typically found in commercial loans. These bonds are accounted for as held-to-maturity debt securities. As of June 30, 2023, the ACL for these securities was $8.4 million, compared to $7.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation had $2.9 billion of public sector deposits in Puerto Rico, compared to $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2023. Approximately 21% of the public sector deposits as of June 30, 2023, were from municipalities and municipal agencies in Puerto Rico, and 79% were from public corporations, the Puerto Rico central government and agencies, and U.S. federal government agencies in Puerto Rico.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning the Corporation's future economic, operational, and financial performance. The words or phrases "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "would," "will," "plans," "forecast," "believe," and similar expressions are meant to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. The Corporation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and advises readers that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties more fully discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, and the following, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements: the impacts of rising interest rates and inflation on the Corporation, including a decrease in demand for new loan originations and refinancings, increased competition for borrowers, attrition in deposits, a reduction in the fair value of the Corporation's debt securities portfolio, and an increase in non-interest expenses which would impact the Corporation's earnings and may adversely impact origination volumes, liquidity, and financial performance; volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumored failures of other depository institutions, and actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system, which could result in, among other things, bank deposit runoffs and liquidity constraints; the effect of continued changes in the fiscal and monetary policies and regulations of the U.S. federal government, the Puerto Rico government and other governments, including those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), government-sponsored housing agencies and regulators in Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands; uncertainty as to the ability of FirstBank to retain its core deposits and generate sufficient cash flow through its wholesale funding sources, such as securities sold under agreements to repurchase, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs, which in turn affects its ability to make dividend payments to the Corporation and could result in selling certain investment securities portfolio at a loss; adverse changes in general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, including in the interest rate environment, unemployment rates, market liquidity, housing absorption rates, real estate markets, and U.S. capital markets, which may affect funding sources, loan portfolio performance and credit quality, market prices of investment securities, and demand for the Corporation's products and services, and which may reduce the Corporation's revenues and earnings and the value of the Corporation's assets; the impact of government financial assistance for hurricane recovery and other disaster relief on economic activity in Puerto Rico, and the timing and pace of disbursements of funds earmarked for disaster relief; the ability of the Corporation, FirstBank, and third-party service providers to identify and prevent cyber-security incidents, such as data security breaches, ransomware, malware, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking," identity theft, and state-sponsored cyberthreats, and the occurrence of and response to any incidents that occur, such as an April 2023 security incident at one of our third-party vendors, which may result in misuse or misappropriation of confidential or proprietary information, disruption, or damage to our systems or those of third-party service providers, increased costs and losses or an adverse effect to our reputation; general competitive factors and other market risks as well as the implementation of strategic growth opportunities, including risks, uncertainties, and other factors or events related to any business acquisitions or dispositions; uncertainty as to the implementation of the debt restructuring plan of Puerto Rico and the fiscal plan for Puerto Rico as certified on April 3, 2023, by the oversight board established by the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, or any revisions to it, on our clients and loan portfolios, and any potential impact from future economic or political developments and tax regulations in Puerto Rico; the impact of changes in accounting standards, or assumptions in applying those standards, on forecasts of economic variables considered for the determination of the ACL; the ability of FirstBank to realize the benefits of its net deferred tax assets; environmental, social, and governance matters, including our climate-related initiatives and commitments; the impacts of natural or man-made disasters, widespread health emergencies, geopolitical conflicts (including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine), terrorist attacks, or other catastrophic external events, including impacts of such events on general economic conditions and on the Corporation's assumptions regarding forecasts of economic variables; the effect of changes in the interest rate environment, including any adverse change in the Corporation's ability to attract and retain clients and gain acceptance from current and prospective customers for new products and services, including those related to the offering of digital banking and financial services; the risk that additional portions of the unrealized losses in the Corporation's debt securities portfolio are determined to be credit-related, resulting in additional charges to the provision for credit losses on the Corporation's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio; the impacts of applicable legislative, tax, or regulatory changes on the Corporation's financial condition or performance; the risk of possible failure or circumvention of the Corporation's internal controls and procedures and the risk that the Corporation's risk management policies may not be adequate; the risk that the FDIC may further increase the deposit insurance premium and/or require special assessments, causing an additional increase in the Corporation's non-interest expenses; any need to recognize impairments on the Corporation's financial instruments, goodwill, and other intangible assets; the risk that the impact of the occurrence of any of these uncertainties on the Corporation's capital would preclude further growth of FirstBank and preclude the Corporation's Board of Directors from declaring dividends; and uncertainty as to whether FirstBank will be able to continue to satisfy its regulators regarding, among other things, its asset quality, liquidity plans, maintenance of capital levels, and compliance with applicable laws, regulations and related requirements. The Corporation does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any "forward-looking statements" to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.

EXHIBIT A

Table 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for share information) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,046,534 $ 822,542 $ 478,480 Money market investments: Time deposits with other financial institutions 300 300 300 Other short-term investments 700 759 1,725 Total money market investments 1,000 1,059 2,025 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value (ACL of $433 as of June 30, 2023; $449 as of March 31, 2023; and $458 as of December 31, 2022) 5,433,369 5,589,256 5,599,520 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of ACL of $8,401 as of June 30, 2023; $7,646 as of March 31, 2023; and $8,286 as of December 31, 2022 (fair value of $410,181 as of June 30, 2023; $419,752 as of March 31, 2023; and $427,115 as of December 31, 2022) 416,325 423,749 429,251 Total debt securities 5,849,694 6,013,005 6,028,771 Equity securities 48,101 66,714 55,289 Total investment securities 5,897,795 6,079,719 6,084,060 Loans, net of ACL of $267,058 as of June 30, 2023; $265,567 as of March 31, 2023; and $260,464 as of December 31, 2022 11,452,257 11,312,418 11,292,361 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market 14,295 15,183 12,306 Total loans, net 11,466,552 11,327,601 11,304,667 Accrued interest receivable on loans and investments 70,368 63,841 69,730 Premises and equipment, net 146,640 137,580 142,935 OREO 31,571 32,862 31,641 Deferred tax asset, net 153,925 154,780 155,584 Goodwill 38,611 38,611 38,611 Other intangible assets 17,092 19,073 21,118 Other assets 282,367 299,446 305,633 Total assets $ 19,152,455 $ 18,977,114 $ 18,634,484 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 5,874,261 $ 6,024,304 $ 6,112,884 Interest-bearing deposits 10,945,431 10,027,661 10,030,583 Total deposits 16,819,692 16,051,965 16,143,467 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 73,934 172,982 75,133 Advances from the FHLB 500,000 925,000 675,000 Other borrowings 161,700 183,762 183,762 Accounts payable and other liabilities 199,130 237,812 231,582 Total liabilities 17,754,456 17,571,521 17,308,944 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value, 223,663,116 shares issued (June 30, 2023 - 179,756,622 shares outstanding; March 31, 2023 - 179,788,698 shares outstanding; and December 31, 2022 - 182,709,059 shares outstanding) 22,366 22,366 22,366 Additional paid-in capital 962,229 959,912 970,722 Retained earnings 1,733,497 1,688,176 1,644,209 Treasury stock, at cost (June 30, 2023 - 43,906,494 shares; March 31, 2023 - 43,874,418 shares; December 31, 2022 - 40,954,057 shares) (547,706 ) (547,311 ) (506,979 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (772,387 ) (717,550 ) (804,778 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,397,999 1,405,593 1,325,540 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,152,455 $ 18,977,114 $ 18,634,484

Table 2 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) Net interest income: Interest income $ 252,204 $ 242,396 $ 208,625 $ 494,600 $ 406,479 Interest expense 52,389 41,511 12,439 93,900 24,669 Net interest income 199,815 200,885 196,186 400,700 381,810 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit): Loans 20,770 16,256 12,665 37,026 (4,324 ) Unfunded loan commitments 721 (105 ) 812 616 634 Debt securities 739 (649 ) (3,474 ) 90 (109 ) Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit) 22,230 15,502 10,003 37,732 (3,799 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 177,585 185,383 186,183 362,968 385,609 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 9,287 9,541 9,466 18,828 18,829 Mortgage banking activities 2,860 2,812 4,082 5,672 9,288 Card and processing income 11,135 10,918 10,300 22,053 19,981 Gain on early extinguishment of debt 1,605 - - 1,605 - Other non-interest income 11,384 9,247 7,093 20,631 15,701 Total non-interest income 36,271 32,518 30,941 68,789 63,799 Non-interest expenses: Employees' compensation and benefits 54,314 56,422 51,304 110,736 100,858 Occupancy and equipment 21,097 21,186 21,505 42,283 43,891 Business promotion 4,167 3,975 4,042 8,142 7,505 Professional service fees 11,596 11,973 12,036 23,569 22,630 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,124 5,112 4,689 10,236 9,707 Insurance and supervisory fees 4,495 4,501 3,769 8,996 7,677 Net gain on OREO operations (1,984 ) (1,996 ) (1,485 ) (3,980 ) (2,205 ) Credit and debit card processing expenses 6,540 5,318 5,843 11,858 9,964 Other non-interest expenses 7,568 8,777 6,623 16,345 14,958 Total non-interest expenses 112,917 115,268 108,326 228,185 214,985 Income before income taxes 100,939 102,633 108,798 203,572 234,423 Income tax expense 30,284 31,935 34,103 62,219 77,128 Net income $ 70,655 $ 70,698 $ 74,695 $ 141,353 $ 157,295 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 70,655 $ 70,698 $ 74,695 $ 141,353 $ 157,295 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.78 $ 0.80

Table 3 - Selected Financial Data Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Shares in thousands) Per Common Share Results: Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.78 $ 0.80 Cash dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ 0.22 Average shares outstanding 178,926 180,215 194,405 179,567 196,257 Average shares outstanding diluted 179,277 181,236 195,366 180,253 197,441 Book value per common share $ 7.78 $ 7.82 $ 8.13 $ 7.78 $ 8.13 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 7.47 $ 7.50 $ 7.80 $ 7.47 $ 7.80 Common Stock Price: End of period $ 12.22 $ 11.42 $ 12.91 $ 12.22 $ 12.91 Selected Financial Ratios (In Percent): Profitability: Return on Average Assets 1.51 1.55 1.52 1.53 1.59 Return on Average Common Equity 19.66 21.00 17.82 20.31 17.18 Interest Rate Spread (2) 3.58 3.84 4.01 3.71 3.89 Net Interest Margin (2) 4.35 4.48 4.19 4.42 4.08 Efficiency ratio (3) 47.83 49.39 47.69 48.60 48.25 Capital and Other: Average Total Equity to Average Total Assets 7.67 7.36 8.52 7.52 9.24 Total capital 19.15 19.02 19.98 19.15 19.98 Common equity Tier 1 capital 16.64 16.33 17.23 16.64 17.23 Tier 1 capital 16.64 16.33 17.23 16.64 17.23 Leverage 10.73 10.57 10.18 10.73 10.18 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.03 7.12 7.67 7.03 7.67 Dividend payout ratio 35.45 35.69 31.23 35.57 27.45 Basic liquidity ratio (4) 21.82 21.42 28.84 21.82 28.84 Core liquidity ratio (5) 16.70 16.77 23.11 16.70 23.11 Loan to deposit ratio 69.76 72.22 65.52 69.76 65.52 Uninsured deposits, excluding fully collateralized deposits, to total deposits 28.79 30.13 31.89 28.79 31.89 Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment 2.28 2.29 2.25 2.28 2.25 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding 0.67 0.46 0.21 0.56 0.23 Provision for credit losses for loans and finance leases - expense (benefit) to net charge-offs 107.73 122.51 212.50 113.76 (34.44 ) Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 0.68 0.76 0.63 0.76 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.70 0.77 0.88 0.70 0.88 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment 325.60 297.91 254.42 325.60 254.42 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment, excluding residential estate loans 547.60 503.62 462.48 547.60 462.48

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures (as defined above). Refer to Statement of Financial Condition above and Table 4 below for additional information about the components and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis and excluding changes in the fair value of derivative instruments (non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (3) Non-interest expenses to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets. (5) Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day to total assets.

Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Interest Income to Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis The following table reconciles net interest income in accordance with GAAP to net interest income excluding valuations, and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second and first quarters of 2023, the second quarter of 2022 and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The table also reconciles net interest spread and net interest margin to these items excluding valuations, and on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30,2022 June 30,2023 June 30,2022 Net Interest Income Interest income - GAAP $ 252,204 $ 242,396 $ 208,625 $ 494,600 $ 406,479 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (3 ) 6 (9 ) 3 (24 ) Interest income excluding valuations non-GAAP 252,201 242,402 208,616 494,603 406,455 Tax-equivalent adjustment 5,540 6,347 9,389 11,887 16,608 Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations non-GAAP $ 257,741 $ 248,749 $ 218,005 $ 506,490 $ 423,063 Interest expense - GAAP $ 52,389 $ 41,511 $ 12,439 $ 93,900 $ 24,669 Net interest income - GAAP $ 199,815 $ 200,885 $ 196,186 $ 400,700 $ 381,810 Net interest income excluding valuations - non-GAAP $ 199,812 $ 200,891 $ 196,177 $ 400,703 $ 381,786 Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP $ 205,352 $ 207,238 $ 205,566 $ 412,590 $ 398,394 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,591,516 $ 11,519,399 $ 11,102,310 $ 11,555,659 $ 11,104,571 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 7,333,989 7,232,347 8,568,022 7,283,450 8,607,337 Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 18,925,505 $ 18,751,746 $ 19,670,332 $ 18,839,109 $ 19,711,908 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 11,176,385 $ 10,957,892 $ 11,567,228 $ 11,067,741 $ 11,390,486 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 5.35 % 5.24 % 4.25 % 5.29 % 4.16 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 1.88 % 1.54 % 0.43 % 1.71 % 0.44 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.47 % 3.70 % 3.82 % 3.58 % 3.72 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.23 % 4.34 % 4.00 % 4.29 % 3.91 % Average yield on interest-earning assets excluding valuations - non-GAAP 5.35 % 5.24 % 4.25 % 5.29 % 4.16 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities excluding valuations - non-GAAP 1.88 % 1.54 % 0.43 % 1.71 % 0.44 % Net interest spread excluding valuations - non-GAAP 3.47 % 3.70 % 3.82 % 3.58 % 3.72 % Net interest margin excluding valuations - non-GAAP 4.23 % 4.34 % 4.00 % 4.29 % 3.91 % Average yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP 5.46 % 5.38 % 4.45 % 5.42 % 4.33 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 1.88 % 1.54 % 0.43 % 1.71 % 0.44 % Net interest spread on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP 3.58 % 3.84 % 4.01 % 3.71 % 3.89 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP 4.35 % 4.48 % 4.19 % 4.42 % 4.08 %

Table 5 - Quarterly Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis) Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Money market and other short-term investments $ 617,356 $ 404,249 $ 1,530,353 $ 7,880 $ 4,650 $ 2,873 5.12 % 4.67 % 0.75 % Government obligations (2) 2,909,204 2,909,976 2,922,226 10,973 10,765 10,090 1.51 % 1.50 % 1.38 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,757,425 3,864,145 4,081,573 17,087 19,396 22,804 1.82 % 2.04 % 2.24 % FHLB stock 36,265 40,838 21,275 780 421 251 8.63 % 4.18 % 4.73 % Other investments 13,739 13,139 12,595 58 139 12 1.69 % 4.29 % 0.38 % Total investments (3) 7,333,989 7,232,347 8,568,022 36,778 35,371 36,030 2.01 % 1.98 % 1.69 % Residential mortgage loans 2,808,465 2,835,240 2,891,403 39,864 39,794 40,573 5.69 % 5.69 % 5.63 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans 5,191,040 5,167,727 5,054,223 89,290 85,885 64,500 6.90 % 6.74 % 5.12 % Construction loans 149,783 146,041 124,070 2,903 2,676 1,768 7.77 % 7.43 % 5.72 % Finance leases 769,316 735,500 617,399 14,714 13,809 11,410 7.67 % 7.61 % 7.41 % Consumer loans 2,672,912 2,634,891 2,415,215 74,192 71,214 63,724 11.13 % 10.96 % 10.58 % Total loans (4) (5) 11,591,516 11,519,399 11,102,310 220,963 213,378 181,975 7.65 % 7.51 % 6.57 % Total interest-earning assets $ 18,925,505 $ 18,751,746 $ 19,670,332 $ 257,741 $ 248,749 $ 218,005 5.46 % 5.38 % 4.45 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits $ 2,511,504 $ 2,342,360 $ 2,202,228 $ 15,667 $ 10,782 $ 3,838 2.50 % 1.87 % 0.70 % Brokered CDs 333,557 166,698 76,790 3,761 1,587 404 4.52 % 3.86 % 2.11 % Other interest-bearing deposits 7,517,995 7,544,901 8,704,448 22,176 17,516 3,452 1.18 % 0.94 % 0.16 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 101,397 91,004 200,000 1,328 1,069 1,972 5.25 % 4.76 % 3.95 % Advances from the FHLB 534,231 629,167 200,000 6,048 7,176 1,075 4.54 % 4.63 % 2.16 % Other borrowings 177,701 183,762 183,762 3,409 3,381 1,698 7.69 % 7.46 % 3.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,176,385 $ 10,957,892 $ 11,567,228 $ 52,389 $ 41,511 $ 12,439 1.88 % 1.54 % 0.43 % Net interest income $ 205,352 $ 207,238 $ 205,566 Interest rate spread 3.58 % 3.84 % 4.01 % Net interest margin 4.35 % 4.48 % 4.19 %

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures and Table 4 above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $2.9 million, $3.1 million, and $3.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.

Table 6 - Year-to-Date Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis) Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Money market and other short-term investments $ 511,392 $ 1,682,216 $ 12,530 $ 3,693 4.94 % 0.44 % Government obligations (2) 2,909,587 2,829,675 21,738 18,322 1.51 % 1.31 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,810,491 4,061,883 36,483 42,224 1.93 % 2.10 % FHLB stock 38,539 21,370 1,201 538 6.28 % 5.08 % Other investments 13,441 12,193 197 33 2.96 % 0.55 % Total investments (3) 7,283,450 8,607,337 72,149 64,810 2.00 % 1.52 % Residential mortgage loans 2,821,779 2,926,236 79,658 81,260 5.69 % 5.60 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans 5,179,448 5,078,910 175,175 126,504 6.82 % 5.02 % Construction loans 147,923 119,427 5,579 3,292 7.61 % 5.56 % Finance leases 752,501 602,880 28,523 22,322 7.64 % 7.47 % Consumer loans 2,654,008 2,377,118 145,406 124,875 11.05 % 10.59 % Total loans (4) (5) 11,555,659 11,104,571 434,341 358,253 7.58 % 6.51 % Total interest-earning assets $ 18,839,109 $ 19,711,908 $ 506,490 $ 423,063 5.42 % 4.33 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits $ 2,427,399 $ 2,282,192 $ 26,449 $ 8,259 2.20 % 0.73 % Brokered CDs 250,588 84,210 5,348 881 4.30 % 2.11 % Other interest-bearing deposits 7,531,374 8,419,880 39,692 6,206 1.06 % 0.15 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 96,229 220,442 2,397 4,154 5.02 % 3.80 % Advances from the FHLB 581,436 200,000 13,224 2,138 4.59 % 2.16 % Other borrowings 180,715 183,762 6,790 3,031 7.58 % 3.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,067,741 $ 11,390,486 $ 93,900 $ 24,669 1.71 % 0.44 % Net interest income $ 412,590 $ 398,394 Interest rate spread 3.71 % 3.89 % Net interest margin 4.42 % 4.08 %

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures and Table 4 above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $6.0 million and $5.6 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.

Table 7 - Loan Portfolio by Geography As of June 30,2023 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,179,539 $ 172,771 $ 441,480 $ 2,793,790 Commercial loans: Commercial mortgage loans 1,734,514 65,775 519,780 2,320,069 Commercial and Industrial loans 1,902,803 108,971 934,427 2,946,201 Construction loans 65,427 3,792 94,779 163,998 Commercial loans 3,702,744 178,538 1,548,986 5,430,268 Finance leases 790,711 - - 790,711 Consumer loans 2,630,665 66,078 7,803 2,704,546 Loans held for investment 9,303,659 417,387 1,998,269 11,719,315 Loans held for sale 14,094 201 - 14,295 Total loans $ 9,317,753 $ 417,588 $ 1,998,269 $ 11,733,610 As of March 31, 2023 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,205,659 $ 176,123 $ 429,746 $ 2,811,528 Commercial loans: Commercial mortgage loans 1,766,479 62,694 524,486 2,353,659 Commercial and Industrial loans 1,872,215 69,013 920,961 2,862,189 Construction loans 44,297 3,898 95,469 143,664 Commercial loans 3,682,991 135,605 1,540,916 5,359,512 Finance leases 755,482 - - 755,482 Consumer loans 2,579,532 63,231 8,700 2,651,463 Loans held for investment 9,223,664 374,959 1,979,362 11,577,985 Loans held for sale 14,830 - 353 15,183 Total loans $ 9,238,494 $ 374,959 $ 1,979,715 $ 11,593,168 As of December 31, 2022 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,237,983 $ 179,917 $ 429,390 $ 2,847,290 Commercial loans: Commercial mortgage loans 1,768,890 65,314 524,647 2,358,851 Commercial and Industrial loans 1,791,235 68,874 1,026,154 2,886,263 Construction loans 30,529 4,243 98,181 132,953 Commercial loans 3,590,654 138,431 1,648,982 5,378,067 Finance leases 718,230 - - 718,230 Consumer loans 2,537,840 61,419 9,979 2,609,238 Loans held for investment 9,084,707 379,767 2,088,351 11,552,825 Loans held for sale 12,306 - - 12,306 Total loans $ 9,097,013 $ 379,767 $ 2,088,351 $ 11,565,131

Table 8 - Non-Performing Assets by Geography As of June 30,2023 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 20,047 $ 5,767 $ 7,438 $ 33,252 Commercial mortgage 13,337 8,199 - 21,536 Commercial and Industrial 5,808 1,119 2,267 9,194 Construction 703 974 - 1,677 Consumer and finance leases 15,874 379 109 16,362 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 55,769 16,438 9,814 82,021 OREO 27,107 4,464 - 31,571 Other repossessed property 5,226 168 10 5,404 Other assets (1) 2,111 - - 2,111 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 90,213 $ 21,070 $ 9,824 $ 121,107 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 60,964 $ 2,108 $ 139 $ 63,211 As of March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 22,924 $ 6,069 $ 7,417 $ 36,410 Commercial mortgage 13,677 7,921 - 21,598 Commercial and Industrial 4,589 1,163 7,652 13,404 Construction 737 1,057 - 1,794 Consumer and finance leases 15,483 306 147 15,936 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 57,410 16,516 15,216 89,142 OREO 28,323 4,539 - 32,862 Other repossessed property 4,620 112 11 4,743 Other assets (1) 2,203 - - 2,203 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 92,556 $ 21,167 $ 15,227 $ 128,950 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 72,000 $ 2,380 $ - $ 74,380 As of December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 28,857 $ 6,614 $ 7,301 $ 42,772 Commercial mortgage 14,341 7,978 - 22,319 Commercial and Industrial 5,859 1,179 792 7,830 Construction 831 1,377 - 2,208 Consumer and finance leases 14,142 469 195 14,806 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 64,030 17,617 8,288 89,935 OREO 28,135 3,475 31 31,641 Other repossessed property 5,275 76 29 5,380 Other assets (1) 2,202 - - 2,202 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 99,642 $ 21,168 $ 8,348 $ 129,158 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 76,417 $ 4,100 $ - $ 80,517

(1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes PCD loans previously accounted for under ASC Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $9.5 million as of June 30, 2023 (March 31, 2023 - $10.4 million; December 31, 2022 - $12.0 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $6.5 million as of June 30, 2023 (March 31, 2023 - $7.1 million; December 31, 2022 - $10.3 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Table 9 - Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Finance Leases Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, beginning of period $ 265,567 $ 260,464 $ 245,447 $ 260,464 $ 269,030 Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 - 2,116 - 2,116 - Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases expense (benefit) 20,770 16,256 12,665 37,026 (4,324 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of loans and finance leases: Residential mortgage (389 ) (486 ) (792 ) (875 ) (1,938 ) Commercial mortgage (32 ) 150 1,216 118 1,223 Commercial and Industrial (6,218 ) (28 ) 521 (6,246 ) 1,266 Construction 371 63 27 434 35 Consumer loans and finance leases (13,011 ) (12,968 ) (6,932 ) (25,979 ) (13,140 ) Net charge-offs (19,279 ) (13,269 ) (5,960 ) (32,548 ) (12,554 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, end of period $ 267,058 $ 265,567 $ 252,152 $ 267,058 $ 252,152 Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to period end total loans held for investment 2.28 % 2.29 % 2.25 % 2.28 % 2.25 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period 0.67 % 0.46 % 0.21 % 0.56 % 0.23 % Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases expense (benefit) to net charge-offs during the period 1.08x 1.23x 2.13x 1.14x -0.34x

Table 10 - Annualized Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans Quarter Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Residential mortgage 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.13 % Commercial mortgage 0.01 % -0.03 % -0.22 % -0.01 % -0.11 % Commercial and Industrial 0.87 % 0.00 % -0.07 % 0.44 % -0.09 % Construction -0.99 % -0.17 % -0.09 % -0.59 % -0.06 % Consumer loans and finance leases 1.51 % 1.54 % 0.91 % 1.53 % 0.88 % Total loans 0.67 % 0.46 % 0.21 % 0.56 % 0.23 %

Table 11 - Deposits As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Time deposits $ 2,680,250 $ 2,418,611 $ 2,250,876 Interest-bearing saving and checking accounts 7,901,599 7,356,145 7,673,881 Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,874,261 6,024,304 6,112,884 Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs (1) 16,456,110 15,799,060 16,037,641 Brokered CDs 363,582 252,905 105,826 Total deposits $ 16,819,692 $ 16,051,965 $ 16,143,467 Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits $ 13,021,598 $ 13,125,868 $ 13,268,585

(1) As of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, government deposits amounted to $3.4 billion, $2.7 billion, and $2.8 billion, respectively.

