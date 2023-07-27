Valley National Bank: Valley National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter 2023 of $139.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, as compared to the second quarter 2022 net income of $96.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, and net income of $146.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2023. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $147.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2023, $165.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, for second quarter 2022, and $154.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2023. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Key financial highlights for the second quarter:

Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $1.2 billion, or 10.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.9 billion at June 30, 2023 from March 31, 2023 mainly as a result of new commercial loan production from mostly seasoned customer relationships and the continuation of slower prepayment activity within the loan portfolio. See the "Loans" section below for more details.

Total loans increased $1.2 billion, or 10.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.9 billion at June 30, 2023 from March 31, 2023 mainly as a result of new commercial loan production from mostly seasoned customer relationships and the continuation of slower prepayment activity within the loan portfolio. See the "Loans" section below for more details. Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans : The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $458.7 million and $461.0 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, representing 0.92 percent and 0.95 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $6.3 million as compared to $9.5 million and $43.7 million for the first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022, respectively.

: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $458.7 million and $461.0 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, representing 0.92 percent and 0.95 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $6.3 million as compared to $9.5 million and $43.7 million for the first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022, respectively. Credit Quality: Total accruing past due loans decreased $38.5 million to $61.8 million, or 0.12 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2023 as compared to $100.3 million, or 0.21 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2023. Non-accrual loans represented 0.51 percent and 0.50 percent of total loans at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Net loan charge-offs totaled $8.6 million for the second quarter 2023 as compared to $30.4 million and $2.3 million for the first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.

Total accruing past due loans decreased $38.5 million to $61.8 million, or 0.12 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2023 as compared to $100.3 million, or 0.21 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2023. Non-accrual loans represented 0.51 percent and 0.50 percent of total loans at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Net loan charge-offs totaled $8.6 million for the second quarter 2023 as compared to $30.4 million and $2.3 million for the first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details. Deposits: Total deposits increased $2.0 billion to $49.6 billion at June 30, 2023 as compared to $47.6 billion at March 31, 2023 largely due to increases in indirect customer deposits and retail CDs. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.

Total deposits increased $2.0 billion to $49.6 billion at June 30, 2023 as compared to $47.6 billion at March 31, 2023 largely due to increases in indirect customer deposits and retail CDs. See the "Deposits" section below for more details. Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $421.3 million for the second quarter 2023 decreased $16.2 million compared to the first quarter 2023 and increased $1.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2022. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased by 22 basis points to 2.94 percent in the second quarter 2023 as compared to 3.16 percent for the first quarter 2023. The decline in both net interest income and margin as compared to the linked first quarter reflects the impact of rising market interest rates on interest bearing deposits and incremental short-term borrowings held during the second quarter 2023. While our cash position declined compared to the linked quarter, elevated liquidity on an average basis continued to weigh on our net interest margin during the quarter. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $421.3 million for the second quarter 2023 decreased $16.2 million compared to the first quarter 2023 and increased $1.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2022. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased by 22 basis points to 2.94 percent in the second quarter 2023 as compared to 3.16 percent for the first quarter 2023. The decline in both net interest income and margin as compared to the linked first quarter reflects the impact of rising market interest rates on interest bearing deposits and incremental short-term borrowings held during the second quarter 2023. While our cash position declined compared to the linked quarter, elevated liquidity on an average basis continued to weigh on our net interest margin during the quarter. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $5.8 million to $60.1 million for the second quarter 2023 as compared to the first quarter 2023 mainly due to a $6.1 million increase in capital market fees. The increase in capital market fees was largely driven by additional fee income from a higher volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers during the second quarter 2023.

Non-interest income increased $5.8 million to $60.1 million for the second quarter 2023 as compared to the first quarter 2023 mainly due to a $6.1 million increase in capital market fees. The increase in capital market fees was largely driven by additional fee income from a higher volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers during the second quarter 2023. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense increased $10.8 million to $283.0 million for the second quarter 2023 as compared to the first quarter 2023 primarily due to a non-core charge of $11.2 million recorded within salary and employee benefits expense largely related to recent workforce reductions. Salary and employee benefits expense increased $4.6 million from first quarter 2023 mainly due to the non-core charge, partially offset by lower cash incentive compensation expense and payroll taxes. Additionally, professional and legal fees increased $4.6 million from first quarter 2023 mostly due to higher technology consulting and managed services, while technology, furniture and equipment expense decreased $4.0 million during the second quarter 2023 due, in part, to lower depreciation expense.

Non-interest expense increased $10.8 million to $283.0 million for the second quarter 2023 as compared to the first quarter 2023 primarily due to a non-core charge of $11.2 million recorded within salary and employee benefits expense largely related to recent workforce reductions. Salary and employee benefits expense increased $4.6 million from first quarter 2023 mainly due to the non-core charge, partially offset by lower cash incentive compensation expense and payroll taxes. Additionally, professional and legal fees increased $4.6 million from first quarter 2023 mostly due to higher technology consulting and managed services, while technology, furniture and equipment expense decreased $4.0 million during the second quarter 2023 due, in part, to lower depreciation expense. Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 55.59 percent for the second quarter 2023 as compared to 53.79 percent and 50.78 percent for the first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Our efficiency ratio was 55.59 percent for the second quarter 2023 as compared to 53.79 percent and 50.78 percent for the first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures. Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders' equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.90 percent, 8.50 percent and 12.37 percent for the second quarter 2023, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, were 0.95 percent, 8.99 percent and 13.09 percent for the second quarter 2023, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



Ira Robbins, CEO commented, "In a challenging and competitive operating environment, Valley continues to exhibit strong and stable asset quality which has set us apart throughout our history. This strength is the product of significant granularity and diversity on both sides of the balance sheet. Further, our ability to service and support our premier clientele will drive our ongoing success in a volatile market."

Mr. Robbins continued, "We will continue to navigate the current impact of an inverted yield curve through a combination of thoughtful and methodical growth and diligent expense management. Our commitment to our local communities remains paramount, and we believe that a brighter future lies ahead for both Valley and the banking industry as a whole."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $421.3 million for the second quarter 2023 decreased $16.2 million as compared to the first quarter 2023 and increased $1.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2022. The decrease as compared to the first quarter 2023 was mainly due to a $3.3 billion increase in average interest bearing liabilities and higher interest rates on most interest bearing deposit products and short-term borrowings, partially offset by higher loan yields. As a result, interest expense increased $83.5 million to $367.7 million for the second quarter 2023 as compared to the first quarter 2023. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $67.3 million to $789.0 million in the second quarter 2023 as compared to the first quarter 2023. The increase was mostly due to higher yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our portfolio and a $1.6 billion increase in average loan balances driven by organic new loan volumes and a continuation of slower loan prepayments.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.94 percent for the second quarter 2023 decreased by 22 basis points and 49 basis points from 3.16 percent and 3.43 percent for the first quarter 2023 and the second quarter 2022, respectively. The decrease as compared to the first quarter 2023 was largely driven by higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings, partially offset by a 29 basis point increase in the yield on average interest earning assets. The yield on average loans increased by 30 basis points to 5.78 percent for the second quarter 2023 as compared to the first quarter 2023 largely due to higher interest rates on new originations and adjustable rate loans. The yields on average taxable and non-taxable investments also increased 13 basis points and 16 basis points, respectively, from the first quarter 2023 mostly due to investment maturities and prepayments redeployed into new higher yielding securities during the first half of 2023. Our cost of total average deposits increased to 2.45 percent for the second quarter 2023 from 1.96 percent and 0.19 percent for the first quarter 2023 and the second quarter 2022, respectively. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities also increased 57 basis points to 3.59 percent for the second quarter 2023 as compared to the first quarter 2023 primarily driven by the rising market interest rates on deposits during the first half of 2023.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $1.2 billion to approximately $49.9 billion at June 30, 2023 from March 31, 2023 mainly due to continued organic loan growth in commercial loan categories and low levels of prepayment activity during the second quarter 2023. Total commercial real estate (including construction) and commercial and industrial loans increased $831.8 million, or 10.8 percent, and $243.4 million, or 10.8 percent, respectively, on an annualized basis during the second quarter 2023. Residential mortgage loans increased $74.1 million during the second quarter 2023 as we largely originated new portfolio loans held for investment. During the second quarter 2023, we sold $44.5 million of residential mortgage loans as compared to $27.3 million in the first quarter 2023. Residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value totaled $23.0 million and $17.2 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. At June 30, 2023, loans held for sale also included one non-performing construction loan totaling $10.0 million, net of charge-offs, transferred from the loan portfolio during the second quarter 2023.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $2.0 billion to $49.6 billion at June 30, 2023 from March 31, 2023 mainly due to a $3.8 billion increase in time deposits, partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing deposits, and savings, NOW and money market deposits totaling $1.1 billion and $626.1 million, respectively. The increase in time deposits from March 31, 2023 was partially attributable to higher fully-insured indirect customer CD balances at June 30, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 25 percent, 45 percent and 30 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to 29 percent, 48 percent and 23 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $5.3 billion to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2023 as compared to March 31, 2023 mainly due to maturities and repayment of FHLB advances. In March 2023, we increased our short-term borrowings to bolster our liquidity position out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the two bank failures and subsequently managed these balances to a lower level during the second quarter 2023, partially through the greater use of time deposits. We continue to closely monitor changes in the current banking environment and have substantial access to additional liquidity. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to March 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $11.2 million to $256.1 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to March 31, 2023 mostly driven by an increase in non-accrual loans. Non-accrual commercial real estate loans increased $14.8 million to $82.7 million at June 30, 2023 due, in part, to the migration of two loans totaling $10.2 million from the 30 to 59 days past due delinquency category at March 31, 2023 and one new $4.5 million non-performing loan at June 30, 2023. Non-accrual construction loans decreased $5.6 million to $63.0 million at June 30, 2023 from March 31, 2023 primarily due to the $4.2 million partial charge-off of one loan, which was transferred to loans held for sale at June 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans represented 0.51 percent of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.50 percent at March 31, 2023.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $38.5 million to $61.8 million, or 0.12 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2023 as compared to $100.3 million, or 0.21 percent of total loans at March 31, 2023.

Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $20.9 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to March 31, 2023 due, in part, to the aforementioned commercial real estate loans totaling $10.2 million included in this delinquency category at March 31, 2023 that moved to non-accrual loans at June 30, 2023. Commercial and industrial loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $14.5 million mainly due to improved performance during the second quarter 2023. Loans 60 to 89 days past due decreased $14.8 million to $12.9 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to March 31, 2023 largely due to a commercial and industrial loan relationship totaling $21.2 million included in this delinquency category at March 31, 2023 that became current with respect to its contractual payments at June 30, 2023. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest decreased $2.8 million to $15.0 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to March 31, 2023. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans $ 128,245 1.38 % $ 127,992 1.42 % $ 144,539 1.70 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 194,177 0.70 190,420 0.70 227,457 0.97 Construction 45,518 1.19 52,912 1.42 49,770 1.47 Total commercial real estate loans 239,695 0.76 243,332 0.79 277,227 1.03 Residential mortgage loans 44,153 0.79 41,708 0.76 29,889 0.60 Consumer loans: Home equity 4,020 0.75 4,417 0.86 3,907 0.91 Auto and other consumer 20,319 0.70 19,449 0.69 13,257 0.49 Total consumer loans 24,339 0.71 23,866 0.71 17,164 0.55 Allowance for loan losses 436,432 0.88 436,898 0.90 468,819 1.08 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 22,244 24,071 22,144 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 458,676 $ 460,969 $ 490,963 Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % total loans 0.92 % 0.95 % 1.13 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $49.9 billion at June 30, 2023, had net loan charge-offs totaling $8.6 million for the second quarter 2023 as compared to $30.4 million and $2.3 million for the first quarter 2023 and the second quarter 2022, respectively. Gross charge-offs totaled $11.3 million for the second quarter 2023 and included the $4.2 million partial charge-off related to the valuation of a non-performing construction loan transferred from the held for investment loan portfolio to loans held for sale at June 30, 2023. This construction loan had specific reserves of $5.2 million within the allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2023 and, as a result, the partial charge-off was fully reserved for prior to the second quarter 2023.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 0.92 percent at June 30, 2023 as compared to 0.95 percent and 1.13 percent at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. During the second quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $6.3 million as compared to $9.5 million and $43.7 million for the first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2022, respectively. At June 30, 2023, our allowance for credit losses for loans as a percentage of total loans decreased as compared to March 31, 2023 as higher economic forecast reserves driven by a more pessimistic Moody's Baseline outlook was more than offset by lower non-economic qualitative reserves for commercial loans. The net impact of other changes in quantitative reserves for each loan category was not significant to the total allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2023.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.52 percent, 9.03 percent, 9.47 percent and 7.86 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Savings Time, today to discuss the second quarter 2023 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should preregister using this link: https://register.vevent.com to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com and archived on Valley's website through Monday, August 28, 2023.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with nearly $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "intend," "should," "expect," "believe," "view," "opportunity," "allow," "continues," "reflects," "would," "could," "typically," "usually," "anticipate," "may," "estimate," "outlook," "project," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the impact of Federal Reserve actions affecting the level of market interest rates and increases in business failures, specifically among our clients, as well as on our business, our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers;

the impact of recent and possible future bank failures on the business environment in which we operate and resulting market volatility and reduced confidence in depository institutions, including impact on stock price, customer deposit withdrawals from Valley National Bank, or business disruptions or liquidity issues that have or may affect our customers;

the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, instability or volatility in financial markets, unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by and factors outside of our control, such as geopolitical instabilities or events; natural and other disasters (including severe weather events) and health emergencies, acts of terrorism or other external events;

risks associated with our acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation (Bank Leumi USA), including (i) the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the acquisition in the amounts or timeframe anticipated and (ii) greater than expected costs or difficulties relating to integration matters;

the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;

the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;

the inability to attract new customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth strategies;

a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;

greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;

the risks related to the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate with Secured Overnight Financing Rate and other reference rates, including increased expenses, risk of litigation and the effectiveness of hedging strategies;

cyber-attacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;

damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;

changes to laws and regulations, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry; changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations; and changes in accounting and reporting standards;

higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;

results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;

our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;

a prolonged downturn in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas; and

unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 421,275 $ 437,458 $ 419,565 $ 858,733 $ 737,927 Net interest income $ 419,765 $ 436,020 $ 418,160 $ 855,785 $ 735,829 Non-interest income 60,075 54,299 58,533 114,374 97,803 Total revenue 479,840 490,319 476,693 970,159 833,632 Non-interest expense 282,971 272,166 299,730 555,137 497,070 Pre-provision net revenue 196,869 218,153 176,963 415,022 336,562 Provision for credit losses 6,050 14,437 43,998 20,487 47,555 Income tax expense 51,759 57,165 36,552 108,924 75,866 Net income 139,060 146,551 96,413 285,611 213,141 Dividends on preferred stock 4,030 3,874 3,172 7,904 6,344 Net income available to common shareholders $ 135,030 $ 142,677 $ 93,241 $ 277,707 $ 206,797 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 507,690,043 507,111,295 506,302,464 507,402,268 464,172,210 Diluted 508,643,025 509,656,430 508,479,206 509,076,303 466,320,683 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 Diluted earnings 0.27 0.28 0.18 0.55 0.44 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.22 0.22 Closing stock price - high 9.38 12.59 13.04 12.59 15.02 Closing stock price - low 6.59 9.06 10.34 6.59 10.34 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 2.93 % 3.15 % 3.42 % 3.04 % 3.30 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 2.94 3.16 3.43 3.05 3.31 Annualized return on average assets 0.90 0.98 0.72 0.94 0.88 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 8.50 9.10 6.18 8.80 7.51 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (3) Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.28 0.30 0.32 0.58 0.60 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.25 % 0.99 % 1.18 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.99 9.60 10.63 9.29 10.09 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity 12.37 % 13.39 % 9.33 % 12.87 % 11.07 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 13.09 14.12 16.05 13.59 14.87 Efficiency ratio 55.59 53.79 50.78 54.69 51.81 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 61,877,464 $ 59,867,002 $ 53,211,422 $ 60,877,792 $ 48,417,469 Interest earning assets 57,351,808 55,362,790 48,891,230 56,362,794 44,609,968 Loans 49,457,937 47,859,371 42,517,287 48,663,070 38,592,151 Interest bearing liabilities 40,925,791 37,618,750 29,694,271 39,281,405 27,930,890 Deposits 47,464,469 47,152,919 42,896,381 47,309,554 39,349,737 Shareholders' equity 6,546,452 6,440,215 6,238,985 6,493,627 5,673,014

As Of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets $ 61,703,693 $ 64,309,573 $ 57,462,749 $ 55,927,501 $ 54,438,807 Total loans 49,877,248 48,659,966 46,917,200 45,185,764 43,560,777 Deposits 49,619,815 47,590,916 47,636,914 45,308,843 43,881,051 Shareholders' equity 6,575,184 6,511,581 6,400,802 6,273,829 6,204,913 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 9,287,309 $ 9,043,946 $ 8,804,830 $ 8,701,377 $ 8,514,458 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 27,793,072 27,051,111 25,732,033 24,493,445 23,535,086 Construction 3,815,761 3,725,967 3,700,835 3,571,818 3,374,373 Total commercial real estate 31,608,833 30,777,078 29,432,868 28,065,263 26,909,459 Residential mortgage 5,560,356 5,486,280 5,364,550 5,177,128 5,005,069 Consumer: Home equity 535,493 516,592 503,884 467,135 431,455 Automobile 1,632,875 1,717,141 1,746,225 1,711,086 1,673,482 Other consumer 1,252,382 1,118,929 1,064,843 1,063,775 1,026,854 Total consumer loans 3,420,750 3,352,662 3,314,952 3,241,996 3,131,791 Total loans $ 49,877,248 $ 48,659,966 $ 46,917,200 $ 45,185,764 $ 43,560,777 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 12.54 $ 12.41 $ 12.23 $ 11.98 $ 11.84 Tangible book value per common share (3) 8.51 8.36 8.15 7.87 7.71 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.24 % 6.82 % 7.45 % 7.40 % 7.46 % Tier 1 leverage capital 7.86 7.96 8.23 8.31 8.33 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.03 9.02 9.01 9.09 9.06 Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.47 9.46 9.46 9.56 9.54 Total risk-based capital 11.52 11.58 11.63 11.84 11.53

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses for loans Beginning balance $ 460,969 $ 483,255 $ 379,252 $ 483,255 $ 375,702 Impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 - (1,368 ) - (1,368 ) - Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans, net (2) - - 70,319 - 70,319 Beginning balance, adjusted 460,969 481,887 449,571 481,887 446,021 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (3,865 ) (26,047 ) (4,540 ) (29,912 ) (6,111 ) Commercial real estate (2,065 ) - - (2,065 ) (173 ) Construction (4,208 ) (5,698 ) - (9,906 ) - Residential mortgage (149 ) - (1 ) (149 ) (27 ) Total consumer (1,040 ) (828 ) (726 ) (1,868 ) (1,551 ) Total loans charged-off (11,327 ) (32,573 ) (5,267 ) (43,900 ) (7,862 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 2,173 1,399 1,952 3,572 2,776 Commercial real estate 4 24 224 28 331 Residential mortgage 135 21 74 156 531 Total consumer 390 761 697 1,151 1,954 Total loans recovered 2,702 2,205 2,947 4,907 5,592 Total net charge-offs (8,625 ) (30,368 ) (2,320 ) (38,993 ) (2,270 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 6,332 9,450 43,712 15,782 47,212 Ending balance $ 458,676 $ 460,969 $ 490,963 $ 458,676 $ 490,963 Components of allowance for credit losses for loans: Allowance for loan losses $ 436,432 $ 436,898 $ 468,819 $ 436,432 $ 468,819 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 22,244 24,071 22,144 22,244 22,144 Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 458,676 $ 460,969 $ 490,963 $ 458,676 $ 490,963 Components of provision for credit losses for loans: Provision for credit losses for loans $ 8,159 $ 9,979 $ 38,310 $ 18,138 $ 41,568 (Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments (1,827 ) (529 ) 5,402 (2,356 ) 5,644 Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 6,332 $ 9,450 $ 43,712 $ 15,782 $ 47,212 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans 0.07 % 0.25 % 0.02 % 0.16 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 0.92 % 0.95 % 1.13 % 0.92 1.13

As of ASSET QUALITY: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 6,229 $ 20,716 $ 11,664 $ 19,526 $ 7,143 Commercial real estate 3,612 13,580 6,638 6,196 10,516 Construction - - - - 9,108 Residential mortgage 15,565 12,599 16,146 13,045 12,326 Total consumer 8,431 7,845 9,087 6,196 6,009 Total 30 to 59 days past due 33,837 54,740 43,535 44,963 45,102 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 7,468 24,118 12,705 2,188 3,870 Commercial real estate - - 3,167 383 630 Construction - - - 12,969 3,862 Residential mortgage 1,348 2,133 3,315 5,947 2,410 Total consumer 4,126 1,519 1,579 1,174 702 Total 60 to 89 days past due 12,942 27,770 20,766 22,661 11,474 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 6,599 8,927 18,392 15,072 15,470 Commercial real estate 2,242 - 2,292 15,082 - Construction 3,990 6,450 3,990 - - Residential mortgage 1,165 1,668 1,866 550 1,188 Total consumer 1,006 747 47 421 267 Total 90 or more days past due 15,002 17,792 26,587 31,125 16,925 Total accruing past due loans $ 61,781 $ 100,302 $ 90,888 $ 98,749 $ 73,501 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 84,449 $ 78,606 $ 98,881 $ 135,187 $ 148,404 Commercial real estate 82,712 67,938 68,316 67,319 85,807 Construction 63,043 68,649 74,230 61,098 49,780 Residential mortgage 20,819 23,483 25,160 26,564 25,847 Total consumer 3,068 3,318 3,174 3,227 3,279 Total non-accrual loans 254,091 241,994 269,761 293,395 313,117 Other real estate owned (OREO) 824 1,189 286 286 422 Other repossessed assets 1,230 1,752 1,937 1,122 1,200 Total non-performing assets $ 256,145 $ 244,935 $ 271,984 $ 294,803 $ 314,739 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.72 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.63 0.70 0.77 0.87 0.89 Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 171.76 180.54 170.02 162.15 149.73

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2) Represents the allowance for acquired PCD loans, net of PCD loan charge-offs totaling $62.4 million in the second quarter 2022. (3) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley's underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 139,060 $ 146,551 $ 96,413 $ 285,611 $ 213,141 Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions (net of tax)(a) 6 17 (56 ) 23 (50 ) Add: Restructuring charge (net of tax)(b) 8,015 - - 8,015 - Add: Provision for credit losses for available for sale securities (c) - 5,000 - 5,000 - Add: Non-PCD provision for credit losses (net of tax)(d) - - 29,282 - 29,282 Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(e) - 2,962 40,164 2,962 43,743 Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 147,081 $ 154,530 $ 165,803 $ 301,611 $ 286,116 Dividends on preferred stock 4,030 3,874 3,172 7,904 6,344 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 143,051 $ 150,656 $ 162,631 $ 293,707 $ 279,772 __________ (a) Included in gains (losses) on securities transactions, net. (b) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense. (c) Included in provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (tax disallowed). (d) Represents provision for credit losses for non-PCD assets and unfunded credit commitments acquired during the period. (e) Included primarily within salary and employee benefits expense. Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 143,051 $ 150,656 $ 162,631 $ 293,707 $ 279,772 Average number of shares outstanding 507,690,043 507,111,295 506,302,464 507,402,268 464,172,210 Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 508,643,025 509,656,430 508,479,206 509,076,303 466,320,683 Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 147,081 $ 154,530 $ 165,803 $ 301,611 $ 286,116 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,546,452 $ 6,440,215 $ 6,238,985 6,493,627 5,673,014 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,051,591 2,061,361 2,105,585 2,056,487 1,823,538 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,494,861 $ 4,378,854 $ 4,133,400 $ 4,437,140 $ 3,849,476 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 13.09 % 14.12 % 16.05 % 13.59 % 14.87 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 147,081 $ 154,530 $ 165,803 $ 301,611 $ 286,116 Average assets $ 61,877,464 $ 59,867,002 $ 53,211,422 $ 60,877,792 $ 48,417,469 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.25 % 0.99 % 1.18 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 147,081 $ 154,530 $ 165,803 $ 301,611 $ 286,116 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,546,452 $ 6,440,215 $ 6,238,985 $ 6,493,627 $ 5,673,014 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 8.99 % 9.60 % 10.63 % 9.29 % 10.09 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 139,060 $ 146,551 $ 96,413 $ 285,611 $ 213,141 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,546,452 $ 6,440,215 $ 6,238,985 6,493,627 5,673,014 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,051,591 2,061,361 2,105,585 2,056,487 1,823,538 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,494,861 $ 4,378,854 $ 4,133,400 $ 4,437,140 $ 3,849,476 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 12.37 % 13.39 % 9.33 % 12.87 % 11.07 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 282,971 $ 272,166 $ 299,730 $ 555,137 $ 497,070 Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax) 11,182 - - 11,182 - Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) - 4,133 54,496 4,133 59,124 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 5,018 4,253 3,193 9,271 6,089 Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 266,771 $ 263,780 $ 242,041 $ 530,551 $ 431,857 Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 419,765 436,020 418,160 855,785 735,829 Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 60,075 54,299 58,533 114,374 97,803 Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 9 24 (78 ) 33 (69 ) Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 60,084 $ 54,323 $ 58,455 $ 114,407 $ 97,734 Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 479,849 $ 490,343 $ 476,615 $ 970,192 $ 833,563 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.59 % 53.79 % 50.78 % 54.69 % 51.81 %

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP): Common shares outstanding 507,619,430 507,762,358 506,374,478 506,351,502 506,328,526 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 6,575,184 $ 6,511,581 $ 6,400,802 $ 6,273,829 $ 6,204,913 Less: Preferred stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,046,882 2,056,107 2,066,392 2,079,731 2,090,147 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,318,611 $ 4,245,783 $ 4,124,719 $ 3,984,407 $ 3,905,075 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.51 $ 8.36 $ 8.15 $ 7.87 $ 7.71 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP): Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,318,611 $ 4,245,783 $ 4,124,719 $ 3,984,407 $ 3,905,075 Total assets (GAAP) $ 61,703,693 $ 64,309,573 $ 57,462,749 $ 55,927,501 $ 54,438,807 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,046,882 2,056,107 2,066,392 2,079,731 2,090,147 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 59,656,811 $ 62,253,466 $ 55,396,357 $ 53,847,770 $ 52,348,660 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.24 % 6.82 % 7.45 % 7.40 % 7.46 %





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 463,318 $ 444,325 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,491,091 503,622 Investment securities: Equity securities 61,010 48,731 Trading debt securities 3,409 13,438 Available for sale debt securities 1,236,946 1,261,397 Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,351 at June 30, 2023 and $1,646 at December 31, 2022) 3,765,487 3,827,338 Total investment securities 5,066,852 5,150,904 Loans held for sale, at fair value 33,044 18,118 Loans 49,877,248 46,917,200 Less: Allowance for loan losses (436,432 ) (458,655 ) Net loans 49,440,816 46,458,545 Premises and equipment, net 386,584 358,556 Lease right of use assets 359,751 306,352 Bank owned life insurance 717,681 717,177 Accrued interest receivable 225,918 196,606 Goodwill 1,868,936 1,868,936 Other intangible assets, net 177,946 197,456 Other assets 1,471,756 1,242,152 Total Assets $ 61,703,693 $ 57,462,749 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 12,434,307 $ 14,463,645 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 22,277,326 23,616,812 Time 14,908,182 9,556,457 Total deposits 49,619,815 47,636,914 Short-term borrowings 1,088,899 138,729 Long-term borrowings 2,443,533 1,543,058 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,934 56,760 Lease liabilities 420,972 358,884 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,498,356 1,327,602 Total Liabilities 55,128,509 51,061,947 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 507,896,910 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 178,187 178,185 Surplus 4,974,507 4,980,231 Retained earnings 1,379,534 1,218,445 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164,747 ) (164,002 ) Treasury stock, at cost (277,480 common shares at June 30, 2023 and 1,522,432 common shares at December 31, 2022) (1,988 ) (21,748 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 6,575,184 6,400,802 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 61,703,693 $ 57,462,749

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 715,172 $ 655,226 $ 415,577 $ 1,370,398 $ 732,942 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 31,919 32,289 27,534 64,208 45,973 Tax-exempt 5,575 5,325 5,191 10,900 7,708 Dividends 7,517 5,185 3,076 12,702 4,752 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 27,276 22,205 1,569 49,481 2,030 Total interest income 787,459 720,230 452,947 1,507,689 793,405 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 164,842 150,766 17,122 315,608 26,749 Time 125,764 80,298 3,269 206,062 6,100 Interest on short-term borrowings 50,208 33,948 4,083 84,156 4,889 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 26,880 19,198 10,313 46,078 19,838 Total interest expense 367,694 284,210 34,787 651,904 57,576 Net Interest Income 419,765 436,020 418,160 855,785 735,829 (Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (282 ) 4,987 286 4,705 343 Provision for credit losses for loans 6,332 9,450 43,712 15,782 47,212 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 413,715 421,583 374,162 835,298 688,274 Non-Interest Income Wealth management and trust fees 11,176 9,587 9,577 20,763 14,708 Insurance commissions 3,139 2,420 3,463 5,559 5,322 Capital markets 16,967 10,892 14,711 27,859 29,071 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,542 10,476 10,067 21,018 16,279 Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 217 378 (309 ) 595 (1,381 ) Fees from loan servicing 2,702 2,671 2,717 5,373 5,498 Gains on sales of loans, net 1,240 489 3,602 1,729 4,588 Bank owned life insurance 2,443 2,584 2,113 5,027 4,159 Other 11,649 14,802 12,592 26,451 19,559 Total non-interest income 60,075 54,299 58,533 114,374 97,803 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 149,594 144,986 154,798 294,580 262,531 Net occupancy expense 25,949 23,256 22,429 49,205 44,420 Technology, furniture and equipment expense 32,476 36,508 49,866 68,984 75,880 FDIC insurance assessment 10,426 9,155 5,351 19,581 9,509 Amortization of other intangible assets 9,812 10,519 11,400 20,331 15,837 Professional and legal fees 21,406 16,814 30,409 38,220 45,158 Amortization of tax credit investments 5,018 4,253 3,193 9,271 6,089 Other 28,290 26,675 22,284 54,965 37,646 Total non-interest expense 282,971 272,166 299,730 555,137 497,070 Income Before Income Taxes 190,819 203,716 132,965 394,535 289,007 Income tax expense 51,759 57,165 36,552 108,924 75,866 Net Income 139,060 146,551 96,413 285,611 213,141 Dividends on preferred stock 4,030 3,874 3,172 7,904 6,344 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 135,030 $ 142,677 $ 93,241 $ 277,707 $ 206,797

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and

Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 49,457,937 $ 715,195 5.78 % $ 47,859,371 $ 655,250 5.48 % $ 42,517,287 $ 415,602 3.91 % Taxable investments (3) 5,065,812 39,436 3.11 5,033,134 37,474 2.98 4,912,994 30,610 2.49 Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 629,342 7,062 4.49 623,145 6,739 4.33 684,471 6,571 3.84 Interest bearing deposits with banks 2,198,717 27,276 4.96 1,847,140 22,205 4.81 776,478 1,569 0.81 Total interest earning assets 57,351,808 788,969 5.50 55,362,790 721,668 5.21 48,891,230 454,352 3.72 Other assets 4,525,656 4,504,212 4,320,192 Total assets $ 61,877,464 $ 59,867,002 $ 53,211,422 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 22,512,128 $ 164,843 2.93 % $ 23,389,569 $ 150,766 2.58 % $ 23,027,347 $ 17,122 0.30 % Time deposits 12,195,479 125,764 4.12 9,738,608 80,298 3.30 3,601,088 3,269 0.36 Short-term borrowings 3,878,457 50,207 5.18 2,803,743 33,948 4.84 1,603,198 4,083 1.02 Long-term borrowings (4) 2,339,727 26,880 4.60 1,686,830 19,198 4.55 1,462,638 10,313 2.82 Total interest bearing liabilities 40,925,791 367,694 3.59 37,618,750 284,210 3.02 29,694,271 34,787 0.47 Non-interest bearing deposits 12,756,862 14,024,742 16,267,946 Other liabilities 1,648,359 1,783,295 1,010,220 Shareholders' equity 6,546,452 6,440,215 6,238,985 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,877,464 $ 59,867,002 $ 53,211,422 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 421,275 1.91 % $ 437,458 2.19 % $ 419,565 3.25 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,510 ) (1,438 ) (1,405 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 419,765 $ 436,020 $ 418,160 Net interest margin (6) 2.93 3.15 3.42 Tax equivalent effect 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 2.94 % 3.16 % 3.43 %

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.

(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.

(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.

(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition.

(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.

(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

