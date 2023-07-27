CBIZ, Inc.: Cbiz Reports Second-quarter And First-half 2023 Results

AND RAISES FULL-YEAR 2023 REVENUE GUIDANCE

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE UP 10.1%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 4.1%

GAAP EPS DOWN 11.7%; ADJUSTED EPS DOWN 12.7%

NET INCOME DOWN 14.1%; ADJUSTED EBITDA DOWN 2.3%

FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE UP 13.2%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 7.2%

GAAP EPS UP 16.5%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 11.0%

NET INCOME UP 11.9%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 12.9%

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ" or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

For the 2023 second quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $398.5 million, an increase of $36.6 million, or 10.1%, compared with $362.0 million reported for the same period in 2022. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $21.6 million, or 6.0%, to revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $15.0 million, or 4.1%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Net income was $26.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with $31.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, CBIZ recorded revenue of $853.1 million, an increase of $99.4 million, or 13.2%, over the $753.7 million recorded for the same period in 2022. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $45.5 million, or 6.0%, to revenue growth in the six months ended June 30, 2023 . Same-unit revenue increased by $53.9 million, or 7.2%, compared with the same period a year ago. Net income was $100.0 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $89.4 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Excluding non-recurring transaction and first-year integration expenses related to the acquisition of Marks Paneth in January 2022, and expenses related to the acquisition of Somerset in February 2023, Adjusted net income was $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with Adjusted net income of $32.7 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.55, a decrease of 12.7% compared with Adjusted earnings per share of $0.63 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $54.4 million, down 2.3% compared with $55.7 million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net income was $102.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $95.3 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months was $167.8 million, compared with $148.6 million for the same period in 2022.

Schedules reconciling Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables included in this release.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares of its common stock on the open market. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on June 30, 2023, was $410.6 million with $177.5 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Following an exceptionally strong first quarter, our core businesses continued to perform well during the second quarter, and demand for our financial services, including accounting, tax and our advisory services, as well as our benefits and insurance offerings, remains strong. Our second-quarter results came in much as we expected with the exception of two areas that are largely beyond our control - contract delays in our Government Health Care consulting business and changes to tax filing deadlines in California . Based on our year-to-date performance and current outlook for the remainder of the year, we are pleased to raise revenue guidance and reaffirm our EPS guidance for the full year."

"So far this year, we've completed three strategic acquisitions and two tuck-in transactions that together are expected to add approximately $68 million in annualized revenue. Our most recent transactions include one in the highly in-demand cyber and information security space to expand our advisory services, and another that bolsters our retirement and investment solutions service offerings, and our overall M&A pipeline continues to remain active."

2023 Outlook

The Company increased its revenue growth expectations to within a range of 10% to 12% over the prior year, up from previous guidance of within a range of 8% to 10%.

The Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 28%. The increased rate, up from 25.5% in 2022, will impact diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.08 .

The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 50.5 to 51.0 million shares.

The Company expects GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to grow within a range of 15% to 17%, to $2.31 to $2.36 per share, over the $2.01 per share reported for 2022.

The Company expects Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share to grow within a range of 11% to 13%, to $2.36 to $2.41 per share over the Adjusted earnings per share, of $2.13 per share reported for 2022.

Conference Call

CBIZ will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its results. The call will be webcast and an archived replay will be available at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview . Participants may register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180368/f9d02de210 .

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 120 offices in 33 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the anticipated benefits and perceived advantages of an acquisition may not be achieved; the impact of COVID-19 or governmental rules related to public health issues on the Company's business, operations and clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO, other key employees, producers and service personnel; the effects of any potential cyber-attacks; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental laws or regulation affecting the Company's clients, business, business services operations, or business models. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

%

2022

% Revenue

$ 398,502

100.0 %

$ 361,952

100.0 % Operating expenses (1)

343,987

86.3

289,736

80.0 Gross margin

54,515

13.7

72,216

20.0 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

15,793

4.0

10,926

3.0 Operating income

38,722

9.7

61,290

17.0 Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(5,534)

(1.4)

(1,645)

(0.5) Gain on sale of operations, net

-

-

135

- Other income (expense), net (1) (2)

5,421

1.4

(15,903)

(4.4) Total other expense, net

(113)

-

(17,413)

(4.9) Income before income tax expense

38,609

9.7

43,877

12.1 Income tax expense

11,746





12,622



Net income

$ 26,863

6.7 %

$ 31,255

8.6 %

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.53





$ 0.60





















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

50,385





52,531



Other data:















Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 54,435





$ 55,727



Adjusted EPS (3)

$ 0.55





$ 0.63









(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust

and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are

included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred

compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income

before income tax expense."



Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 are as

follows (in thousands):













Three Months Ended June 30,





2023 % of Revenue 2022 % of Revenue



Operating expenses (income) $ 5,102 1.3 % $ (13,338) (3.7) %



Corporate general and administrative expenses (income) 631 0.1 % (1,811) (0.5) %



Other income (expense), net 5,733 1.4 % (15,149) (4.1) %

















Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 are as follows (in thousands):









Three Months Ended June 30,





2023 2022





As Reported Deferred Compensation Plan Adjusted % of Revenue As Reported Deferred Compensation Plan Adjusted % of Revenue



Gross margin $ 54,515 $ 5,102 $ 59,617 15.0 % $ 72,216 $ (13,338) $ 58,878 16.3 %



Operating income 38,722 5,733 44,455 11.2 % 61,290 (15,149) 46,141 12.7 %



Other income (expense), net 5,421 (5,733) (312) (0.1) % (15,903) 15,149 (754) (0.2) %



Income before income tax expense 38,609 - 38,609 9.7 % 43,877 - 43,877 12.1 %









(2) Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, is expense of $0.8 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.





(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 % 2022 % Revenue $ 853,108 100.0 % $ 753,674 100.0 % Operating expenses (1) 684,998 80.3 580,035 77.0 Gross margin 168,110 19.7 173,639 23.0 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1) 31,391 3.7 27,235 3.6 Operating income 136,719 16.0 146,404 19.4 Other income (expense):







Interest expense (9,175) (1.1) (2,904) (0.4) Gain on sale of operations, net 99 - 135 - Other income (expense), net (1) (2) 10,533 1.2 (22,310) (3.0) Total other income (expense), net 1,457 0.1 (25,079) (3.4) Income before income tax expense 138,176 16.1 121,325 16.0 Income tax expense 38,153

31,943

Net Income 100,023 11.7 89,382 11.9









Diluted earnings per share $ 1.98

$ 1.70











Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 50,639

52,736

Other data:







Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 167,783

$ 148,620

Adjusted EPS (3) $ 2.01

$ 1.81







(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust

and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are

included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred

compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income

before income tax expense."



Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 are as

follows (in thousands):













Six Months Ended June 30,





2023 % of Revenue 2022 % of Revenue



Operating expenses (income) $ 9,862 1.2 % $ (19,005) (2.5) %



Corporate general and administrative expenses (income) 1,273 0.1 % (2,622) (0.3) %



Other income (expense), net 11,135 1.3 % (21,627) (2.9) %

















Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 are as follows (in thousands):





Six Months Ended June 30,







2023





2022

As Deferred Compensation

% of As Deferred Compensation

% of Reported Plan Adjusted Revenue Reported Plan Adjusted Revenue



Gross margin $168,110 $ 9,862 $177,972 20.9 % $173,639 $ (19,005) $154,634 20.5 %



Operating income 136,719 11,135 147,854 17.3 % 146,404 (21,627) 124,777 16.6 %



Other income (expense), net 10,533 (11,135) (602) (0.1) % (22,310) 21,627 (683) (0.1) %



Income before income tax expense 138,176 - 138,176 16.1 % 121,325 - 121,325 16.0 %





(2) Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, is expense of $1.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.

(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable

GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) SELECT SEGMENT DATA



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue







Financial Services $ 290,930 $ 259,308 $ 634,016 $ 548,054 Benefits and Insurance Services 95,838 91,708 195,892 184,194 National Practices 11,734 10,936 23,200 21,426 Total $ 398,502 $ 361,952 $ 853,108 $ 753,674

Gross Margin Financial Services $ 47,485 $ 49,665 $ 146,128 $ 128,611 Benefits and Insurance Services 17,464 16,688 40,595 36,517 National Practices 1,189 1,037 2,072 1,951 Operating expenses - unallocated (1):







Other expense (6,521) (8,512) (10,823) (12,445) Deferred compensation (5,102) 13,338 (9,862) 19,005 Total $ 54,515 $ 72,216 $ 168,110 $ 173,639





(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income (expense), net."

CBIZ, INC. SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 Net income $ 100,023 $ 89,382 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization expense 17,831 16,465 Gain on sale of operations, net (99) (135) Bad debt expense, net of recoveries 805 1,263 Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net 1,445 1,478 Stock-based compensation expense 6,619 6,428 Other noncash adjustments 4,671 4,890 Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 131,295 119,771 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures (101,566) (91,263) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,729 28,508 Net cash used in investing activities (65,617) (89,756) Net cash provided by financing activities 21,793 91,655 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,095) 30,407 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year $ 160,145 $ 150,474 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 146,050 $ 180,881





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,692 $ 3,881 Restricted cash 52,314 42,188 Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients 90,044 134,812 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 146,050 $ 180,881

CBIZ, INC. SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)







June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents 3,692 4,697

Restricted cash 52,314 28,487

Accounts receivable, net 456,397 334,498

Current assets before funds held for clients 554,814 397,113

Funds held for clients 131,374 171,313

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,014,673 951,702









Total assets 2,088,755 1,879,124









Current liabilities before client fund obligations 367,908 338,940

Client fund obligations 133,069 173,467

Total long-term debt, net 408,790 263,654









Total liabilities 1,312,712 1,165,672









Treasury stock (882,088) (824,778)









Total stockholders' equity 776,043 713,452









Debt to equity 52.7 % 37.0 %

Days sales outstanding (DSO) (1) 89 74









Shares outstanding 49,822 50,180

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 50,164 51,502

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 50,639 52,388



(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on June 30, 2022 was 88.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Adjusted Net Income, EPS and EBITDA ( 1 ) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Amounts EPS

Amounts EPS Net income $ 26,863 $ 0.53

$ 31,255 $ 0.60 Adjustments:









Integration & retention costs related to acquisitions (2) 865 0.03

2,048 0.04 Facility optimization costs (3) 221 -

- - Income tax effect related to adjustments (330) (0.01)

(589) (0.01) Adjusted net income $ 27,619 $ 0.55

$ 32,714 $ 0.63 Interest expense $ 5,534



$ 1,645

Income tax expense 11,746



12,622

Gain on sale of operations, net -



(135)

Tax effect related to the adjustments above 330



589

Depreciation 3,116



2,828

Amortization 6,090



5,464

Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,435



$ 55,727





Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

Amounts

EPS

Amounts

EPS Net income $ 100,023

$ 1.98

$ 89,382

$ 1.70 Adjustments:













Transaction costs related to acquisitions (2) 611

0.01

1,329

0.03 Integration & retention costs related to acquisitions (2) 1,868

0.04

6,732

0.13 Facility optimization costs (3) 221

-

-

- Income tax effect related to adjustments (746)

(0.02)

(2,122)

(0.05) Adjusted net income $ 101,977

$ 2.01

$ 95,321

$ 1.81 Interest expense $ 9,175





$ 2,904



Income tax expense 38,153





31,943



Gain on sale of operations, net (99)





(135)



Tax effect related to the adjustments above 746





2,122



Depreciation 6,091





5,607



Amortization 11,740





10,858



Adjusted EBITDA $ 167,783





$ 148,620





(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "Net income" and "Diluted earnings per share." Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes significant non-operating related gains and losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.

(2) These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature. Amounts reported in 2023 related to the costs incurred related to the Somerset acquisition and those reported in 2022 related to the Marks Paneth acquisition.

(3) These costs related to incremental non-recurring lease expense incurred as a result of CBIZ's real estate optimization efforts.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Full Year 2023 Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Adjusted Net Income, EPS and EBITDA Guidance (Amount in millions, except per share data)





Full Year 2023 Guidance

Low High

Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income $ 121.1 $ 2.31 $ 123.2 $ 2.36 Transaction and integration costs related to Somerset (1) 3.6 0.07 3.6 0.07 Income tax effect related to adjustments (1.0) $ (0.02) (1.0) $ (0.02) Adjusted net income $ 123.7 $ 2.36 $ 125.8 $ 2.41









Interest expense $ 20.8

$ 20.8

Income tax expense 47.2

47.2

Tax effect related to the adjustments above 1.0

1.0

Depreciation and amortization 35.9

35.9

Adjusted EBITDA $ 228.6

$ 230.7











GAAP diluted EPS for 2022

$ 2.01

$ 2.01 Adjusted diluted EPS for 2022 (2)

$ 2.13

$ 2.13 GAAP diluted EPS range

15 %

17 % Adjusted diluted EPS range

11 %

13 % GAAP Net income for 2022 $ 105.4

$ 105.4

GAAP Net income range 15 %

17 %



(1) Includes estimated integration costs related to the Somerset acquisition. Such costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature. (2) A reconciliation between net income and adjusted net income and a reconciliation between GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 are presented as follows:



Year Ended December 31, 2022

In millions

EPS

Net income $ 105.4 $

2.01 Adjustments:







Gain on sale of assets, net (2.4)



(0.05) Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth 1.3



0.03 Integration and retention costs related to Marks Paneth 9.2



0.18 Income tax effect related to adjustments (2.1)



(0.04) Adjusted net income $ 111.4 $

2.13

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.