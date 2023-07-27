CBIZ, Inc.: Cbiz Reports Second-quarter And First-half 2023 Results

AND RAISES FULL-YEAR 2023 REVENUE GUIDANCE
SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 10.1%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 4.1%
- GAAP EPS DOWN 11.7%; ADJUSTED EPS DOWN 12.7%
- NET INCOME DOWN 14.1%; ADJUSTED EBITDA DOWN 2.3%
FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 13.2%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 7.2%
- GAAP EPS UP 16.5%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 11.0%
- NET INCOME UP 11.9%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 12.9%
CLEVELAND, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ" or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .
For the 2023 second quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $398.5 million, an increase of $36.6 million, or 10.1%, compared with $362.0 million reported for the same period in 2022. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $21.6 million, or 6.0%, to revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $15.0 million, or 4.1%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Net income was $26.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with $31.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, CBIZ recorded revenue of $853.1 million, an increase of $99.4 million, or 13.2%, over the $753.7 million recorded for the same period in 2022. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $45.5 million, or 6.0%, to revenue growth in the six months ended June 30, 2023 . Same-unit revenue increased by $53.9 million, or 7.2%, compared with the same period a year ago. Net income was $100.0 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $89.4 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
Excluding non-recurring transaction and first-year integration expenses related to the acquisition of Marks Paneth in January 2022, and expenses related to the acquisition of Somerset in February 2023, Adjusted net income was $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with Adjusted net income of $32.7 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.55, a decrease of 12.7% compared with Adjusted earnings per share of $0.63 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $54.4 million, down 2.3% compared with $55.7 million for the same period in 2022.
Adjusted net income was $102.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $95.3 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months was $167.8 million, compared with $148.6 million for the same period in 2022.
Schedules reconciling Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables included in this release.
During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares of its common stock on the open market. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on June 30, 2023, was $410.6 million with $177.5 million of unused borrowing capacity.
Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Following an exceptionally strong first quarter, our core businesses continued to perform well during the second quarter, and demand for our financial services, including accounting, tax and our advisory services, as well as our benefits and insurance offerings, remains strong. Our second-quarter results came in much as we expected with the exception of two areas that are largely beyond our control - contract delays in our Government Health Care consulting business and changes to tax filing deadlines in California . Based on our year-to-date performance and current outlook for the remainder of the year, we are pleased to raise revenue guidance and reaffirm our EPS guidance for the full year."
"So far this year, we've completed three strategic acquisitions and two tuck-in transactions that together are expected to add approximately $68 million in annualized revenue. Our most recent transactions include one in the highly in-demand cyber and information security space to expand our advisory services, and another that bolsters our retirement and investment solutions service offerings, and our overall M&A pipeline continues to remain active."
2023 Outlook
- The Company increased its revenue growth expectations to within a range of 10% to 12% over the prior year, up from previous guidance of within a range of 8% to 10%.
- The Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 28%. The increased rate, up from 25.5% in 2022, will impact diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.08 .
- The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 50.5 to 51.0 million shares.
- The Company expects GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to grow within a range of 15% to 17%, to $2.31 to $2.36 per share, over the $2.01 per share reported for 2022.
- The Company expects Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share to grow within a range of 11% to 13%, to $2.36 to $2.41 per share over the Adjusted earnings per share, of $2.13 per share reported for 2022.
Conference Call
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
%
2022
%
Revenue
$ 398,502
100.0 %
$ 361,952
100.0 %
Operating expenses (1)
343,987
86.3
289,736
80.0
Gross margin
54,515
13.7
72,216
20.0
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
15,793
4.0
10,926
3.0
Operating income
38,722
9.7
61,290
17.0
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(5,534)
(1.4)
(1,645)
(0.5)
Gain on sale of operations, net
-
-
135
-
Other income (expense), net (1) (2)
5,421
1.4
(15,903)
(4.4)
Total other expense, net
(113)
-
(17,413)
(4.9)
Income before income tax expense
38,609
9.7
43,877
12.1
Income tax expense
11,746
12,622
Net income
$ 26,863
6.7 %
$ 31,255
8.6 %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.53
$ 0.60
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
50,385
52,531
Other data:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 54,435
$ 55,727
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ 0.55
$ 0.63
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 are as
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
% of Revenue
2022
% of Revenue
Operating expenses (income)
$ 5,102
1.3 %
$ (13,338)
(3.7) %
Corporate general and administrative expenses (income)
631
0.1 %
(1,811)
(0.5) %
Other income (expense), net
5,733
1.4 %
(15,149)
(4.1) %
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating
results for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
As
Reported
Deferred
Compensation
Plan
Adjusted
%
of
Revenue
As
Reported
Deferred
Compensation
Plan
Adjusted
%
of
Revenue
Gross margin
$ 54,515
$ 5,102
$ 59,617
15.0 %
$ 72,216
$ (13,338)
$ 58,878
16.3 %
Operating income
38,722
5,733
44,455
11.2 %
61,290
(15,149)
46,141
12.7 %
Other income (expense), net
5,421
(5,733)
(312)
(0.1) %
(15,903)
15,149
(754)
(0.2) %
Income before income tax expense
38,609
-
38,609
9.7 %
43,877
-
43,877
12.1 %
(2)
Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, is expense of $0.8 million and
$0.8 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior
acquisitions.
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable
GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to
shareholders and investors.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
%
2022
%
Revenue
$ 853,108
100.0 %
$ 753,674
100.0 %
Operating expenses (1)
684,998
80.3
580,035
77.0
Gross margin
168,110
19.7
173,639
23.0
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
31,391
3.7
27,235
3.6
Operating income
136,719
16.0
146,404
19.4
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(9,175)
(1.1)
(2,904)
(0.4)
Gain on sale of operations, net
99
-
135
-
Other income (expense), net (1) (2)
10,533
1.2
(22,310)
(3.0)
Total other income (expense), net
1,457
0.1
(25,079)
(3.4)
Income before income tax expense
138,176
16.1
121,325
16.0
Income tax expense
38,153
31,943
Net Income
100,023
11.7
89,382
11.9
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.98
$ 1.70
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
50,639
52,736
Other data:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 167,783
$ 148,620
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ 2.01
$ 1.81
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 are as
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
% of Revenue
2022
% of Revenue
Operating expenses (income)
$ 9,862
1.2 %
$ (19,005)
(2.5) %
Corporate general and administrative expenses (income)
1,273
0.1 %
(2,622)
(0.3) %
Other income (expense), net
11,135
1.3 %
(21,627)
(2.9) %
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating
results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 are as follows (in thousands):
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
As
Deferred
Compensation
% of
As
Deferred
Compensation
% of
Reported
Plan
Adjusted
Revenue
Reported
Plan
Adjusted
Revenue
Gross margin
$168,110
$ 9,862
$177,972
20.9 %
$173,639
$ (19,005)
$154,634
20.5 %
Operating income
136,719
11,135
147,854
17.3 %
146,404
(21,627)
124,777
16.6 %
Other income (expense), net
10,533
(11,135)
(602)
(0.1) %
(22,310)
21,627
(683)
(0.1) %
Income before income tax expense
138,176
-
138,176
16.1 %
121,325
-
121,325
16.0 %
(2)
Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, is expense of $1.4 million and
$1.5 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior
acquisitions.
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable
shareholders and investors.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
SELECT SEGMENT DATA
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Financial Services
$ 290,930
$ 259,308
$ 634,016
$ 548,054
Benefits and Insurance Services
95,838
91,708
195,892
184,194
National Practices
11,734
10,936
23,200
21,426
Total
$ 398,502
$ 361,952
$ 853,108
$
753,674
Gross Margin
Financial Services
$ 47,485
$ 49,665
$ 146,128
$ 128,611
Benefits and Insurance Services
17,464
16,688
40,595
36,517
National Practices
1,189
1,037
2,072
1,951
Operating expenses - unallocated (1):
Other expense
(6,521)
(8,512)
(10,823)
(12,445)
Deferred compensation
(5,102)
13,338
(9,862)
19,005
Total
$ 54,515
$ 72,216
$ 168,110
$ 173,639
(1)
Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation,
consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes
gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan.
These gains or losses do not impact "Income before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to
"Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from
adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in
"Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income (expense), net."
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Net income
$ 100,023
$ 89,382
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
17,831
16,465
Gain on sale of operations, net
(99)
(135)
Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
805
1,263
Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net
1,445
1,478
Stock-based compensation expense
6,619
6,428
Other noncash adjustments
4,671
4,890
Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities
131,295
119,771
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures
(101,566)
(91,263)
Net cash provided by operating activities
29,729
28,508
Net cash used in investing activities
(65,617)
(89,756)
Net cash provided by financing activities
21,793
91,655
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(14,095)
30,407
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
$ 160,145
$ 150,474
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 146,050
$ 180,881
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,692
$ 3,881
Restricted cash
52,314
42,188
Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients
90,044
134,812
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 146,050
$ 180,881
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
3,692
4,697
Restricted cash
52,314
28,487
Accounts receivable, net
456,397
334,498
Current assets before funds held for clients
554,814
397,113
Funds held for clients
131,374
171,313
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,014,673
951,702
Total assets
2,088,755
1,879,124
Current liabilities before client fund obligations
367,908
338,940
Client fund obligations
133,069
173,467
Total long-term debt, net
408,790
263,654
Total liabilities
1,312,712
1,165,672
Treasury stock
(882,088)
(824,778)
Total stockholders' equity
776,043
713,452
Debt to equity
52.7 %
37.0 %
Days sales outstanding (DSO) (1)
89
74
Shares outstanding
49,822
50,180
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
50,164
51,502
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
50,639
52,388
(1)
DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing
twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance
measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner.
DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on
June 30, 2022 was 88.
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Adjusted Net Income, EPS and EBITDA(1)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Net income
$ 26,863
$ 0.53
$ 31,255
$ 0.60
Adjustments:
Integration & retention costs related to acquisitions (2)
865
0.03
2,048
0.04
Facility optimization costs (3)
221
-
-
-
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(330)
(0.01)
(589)
(0.01)
Adjusted net income
$ 27,619
$ 0.55
$ 32,714
$ 0.63
Interest expense
$ 5,534
$ 1,645
Income tax expense
11,746
12,622
Gain on sale of operations, net
-
(135)
Tax effect related to the adjustments above
330
589
Depreciation
3,116
2,828
Amortization
6,090
5,464
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 54,435
$ 55,727
Six Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Net income
$ 100,023
$ 1.98
$ 89,382
$ 1.70
Adjustments:
Transaction costs related to acquisitions (2)
611
0.01
1,329
0.03
Integration & retention costs related to acquisitions (2)
1,868
0.04
6,732
0.13
Facility optimization costs (3)
221
-
-
-
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(746)
(0.02)
(2,122)
(0.05)
Adjusted net income
$ 101,977
$ 2.01
$ 95,321
$ 1.81
Interest expense
$ 9,175
$ 2,904
Income tax expense
38,153
31,943
Gain on sale of operations, net
(99)
(135)
Tax effect related to the adjustments above
746
2,122
Depreciation
6,091
5,607
Amortization
11,740
10,858
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 167,783
$ 148,620
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS and
Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "Net income" and "Diluted earnings per share."
Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an
alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted
EBITDA, which excludes significant non-operating related gains and losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and
debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.
(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating
and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature. Amounts reported in 2023 related to the costs incurred related to
the Somerset acquisition and those reported in 2022 related to the Marks Paneth acquisition.
(3)
These costs related to incremental non-recurring lease expense incurred as a result of CBIZ's real estate optimization efforts.
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Full Year 2023 Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Adjusted Net Income, EPS and EBITDA Guidance
(Amount in millions, except per share data)
Full Year 2023 Guidance
Low
High
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net income
$ 121.1
$ 2.31
$ 123.2
$ 2.36
Transaction and integration costs related to Somerset (1)
3.6
0.07
3.6
0.07
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(1.0)
$ (0.02)
(1.0)
$ (0.02)
Adjusted net income
$ 123.7
$ 2.36
$ 125.8
$ 2.41
Interest expense
$ 20.8
$ 20.8
Income tax expense
47.2
47.2
Tax effect related to the adjustments above
1.0
1.0
Depreciation and amortization
35.9
35.9
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 228.6
$ 230.7
GAAP diluted EPS for 2022
$ 2.01
$ 2.01
Adjusted diluted EPS for 2022 (2)
$ 2.13
$ 2.13
GAAP diluted EPS range
15 %
17 %
Adjusted diluted EPS range
11 %
13 %
GAAP Net income for 2022
$ 105.4
$ 105.4
GAAP Net income range
15 %
17 %
(1)
Includes estimated integration costs related to the Somerset acquisition. Such costs include, but are not limited to, certain
consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring
in nature.
(2)
A reconciliation between net income and adjusted net income and a reconciliation between GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted
diluted EPS for fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 are presented as follows:
Year Ended December 31, 2022
In millions
EPS
Net income
$ 105.4
$
2.01
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of assets, net
(2.4)
(0.05)
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth
1.3
0.03
Integration and retention costs related to Marks Paneth
9.2
0.18
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(2.1)
(0.04)
Adjusted net income
$ 111.4
$
2.13
SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.