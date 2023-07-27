Rezolv Energy, a UK developer, has bought Bulgaria's largest PV project. The company plans to start building the 227 MW PV facility by the end of this year. It will sell power to unspecified clients under power purchase agreements.UK-based Rezolv Energy has acquired a 227 MW solar project in Bulgaria from YGY Industries JSC for an undisclosed sum. Construction of the facility in Silistra, northeastern Bulgaria, will start by the end of this year. Completion is scheduled in early 2025. "Once constructed, it will be the largest solar plant in Bulgaria," the renewable energy developer said in a ...

