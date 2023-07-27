Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects. This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market - which is up for grabs.

Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "Passing 10,000 users marks another major milestone for Toggle3D.ai as the platform rapidly gains traction. We are now setting our sights on even faster and bigger growth for Toggle3D as we expand our platform's product offerings and bring on senior marketing team leaders." He continued, "We are experiencing exponential growth with hundreds of new users per day and compounding, setting the stage for significant revenue opportunities and many more milestones to be achieved in 2023 and beyond."

Watch a video of Toggle3D.ai's text to 3D material generative-AI technology for instant 3D texturing: click here

Toggle3D.ai is continuously optimizing the Company's strategic marketing plan for growth and exposure, currently resulting in approximately 450 new users per day and growing.

To achieve growth, Toggle3D.ai is executing the following:

Made the Toggle3D app available in more countries

Running paid ads in more countries

Optimizing marketing budget

Improved SEO strategy

Organic traffic: the growth as a Company has naturally led to more organic traffic and sign-ups

Obtaining valuable feedback and building what customers are saying they need, resulting in more product-led growth.

Earlier this week the Company announced the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue.

Toggle3D.ai's innovative SaaS solution primarily targets product designers and industrial designers, offering seamless integration with CAD files and the ability to convert CAD to Web 3D Mesh effortlessly. Leveraging breakthrough generative AI technology, Toggle3D.ai empowers users to generate 3D materials from text prompts, benefit from AI-powered image analysis and 3D texturing tools, and utilize its powerful CAD to POLY importer capable of converting manufacturing files over 1000mb, a significant improvement of over 10X in converting power. The Company remains dedicated to consistently releasing new features, ensuring a continuously enhanced user experience.

As Toggle3D.ai continues to revolutionize the industry by offering an efficient and user-friendly platform for converting, texturing, customizing, and sharing web-friendly 3D models, its growing user base showcases the platform's versatility and potential. The Company remains committed to delivering exceptional solutions and actively engaging with its users to drive ongoing innovation.

Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software

NO Learning Curve

Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

Web-based Collaboration

Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform will offer advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

