Resumption of trading in AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 27, 2023 to resume trading in shares of AS "Latvijas Gaze" (GZE1R, ISIN code: LV0000100899). Order management will be possible from 14:50 (EEST), continuous trading will start with an opening call auction at 15:00 (EEST). AS "Latvijas Gaze" on July 27, 2023 published adopted decisions of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting. As a result the circumstances based on which the trading in AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares was suspended ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.