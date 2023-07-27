Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
WKN: 927061 | ISIN: LV0000100899 | Ticker-Symbol: UMA
Frankfurt
27.07.23
08:04 Uhr
10,600 Euro
+0,050
+0,47 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
27.07.2023 | 13:46
Resumption of trading in AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares

Nasdaq Riga decided on July 27, 2023 to resume trading in shares of AS
"Latvijas Gaze" (GZE1R, ISIN code: LV0000100899). 

Order management will be possible from 14:50 (EEST), continuous trading will
start with an opening call auction at 15:00 (EEST). 

AS "Latvijas Gaze" on July 27, 2023 published adopted decisions of the
extraordinary shareholders' meeting. As a result the circumstances based on
which the trading in AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares was suspended ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
