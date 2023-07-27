First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Hydract A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 July 2023 due to directed issue. ISIN: DK0061531944 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Hydract -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 20,961,539 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,061,539 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 31,023,078 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.673 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220495 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: HYDRCT -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1157363