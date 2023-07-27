Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023

WKN: A3CNKV | ISIN: DK0061531944 | Ticker-Symbol: 8X3
Frankfurt
27.07.23
08:02 Uhr
0,224 Euro
+0,036
+19,15 %
GlobeNewswire
27.07.2023 | 13:58
First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Hydract A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 28 July 2023 due to directed issue. 



ISIN:              DK0061531944   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Hydract     
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 20,961,539 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             10,061,539 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  31,023,078 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.673    
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          220495      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           HYDRCT      
--------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1157363
