Chubb Partners with Global Telemetrics to Launch Vehicle Tracker in UK

New tracking tools to reduce risk of loss from car theft for insurer's personal lines customers

LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has launched a vehicle tracking system in the UK that will help protect the insurer's customers from car theft.

With criminals now often targeting high-value vehicles - particularly "keyless" models - Chubb S5 Vehicle Tracker and Chubb S5 Vehicle Tracker Plus are suitable for any vehicle make or model and come with a range of features. The trackers, introduced in partnership with Global Telemetrics, a stolen vehicle recovery and billing platform, are available to customers of Chubb's UK Personal Risk Services (PRS).

Stephen Vaughan, Head of Personal Risk Services Europe, Chubb said: "The number of luxury vehicles stolen has increased significantly in recent years as car thieves deploy ever-more sophisticated technology. Chubb's vehicle trackers have been developed to provide the highest available level of security for our customers to help protect their vehicles and provide them with peace of mind."

Features include driver recognition, remote deactivation and a phone app that provides live location details, journey history and geofence creation, which means the tracker sends an alert when the vehicle goes outside a defined area. Chubb S5 Vehicle Tracker Plus also offers enhanced security against keyless theft with its "No Tag, No Start" feature that immobilises a vehicle when the driver detection card is not in range or switched off.

For car owners with multiple vehicles, individual trackers can be installed and linked to one driver detection card, designed to fit securely within a purse or wallet.

Both Chubb vehicle trackers come with the highest Thatcham Security certification and are supported by stolen vehicle recovery specialist Global Telemetrics which has recovered cars worth more than £127million in the last four years*.

Chubb S5 Vehicle Tracker Plus costs £804, including installation and a one-year subscription. For subscriptions year two and onwards the fee is £199 per year. Chubb S5 Vehicle Tracker costs £564, including installation and a one-year subscription. For subscriptions year two and onwards the fee is £159 per year. Car owners will also receive tracker subscription renewal reminders from Chubb to ensure they maintain continuous coverage**.

*Global Telemetrics recovery data January 2019- December 2022

**Chubb does not have access to tracker data other than subscription renewal dates.

