Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.07.2023 | 14:00
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heimdal Security: Heimdal Steps Up to Support NHS Trusts Amid Escalating Ransomware Attacks

LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of growing cyber attacks, Heimdal, a distinguished cybersecurity company, is stepping in to assist NHS Trusts.

This follows a significant ransomware attack on the UK's largest NHS trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, as reported by TechCrunch.

Ransomware attacks are an escalating concern for public sector organisations, particularly those providing vital services like the NHS.

With its ransomware protection technology, Heimdal is poised to equip the NHS with the necessary tools to mitigate future cyber threats and help ensure uninterrupted delivery of health services.

"Our technology is designed to work in harmony with existing antivirus or cybersecurity software. This means we can provide additional layers of security without causing disruption," says Heimdal CEO Morten Kjaersgaard. "We have heard first-hand accounts from our NHS clients about the profound impact of these attacks, and it's clear more needs to be done."

In extending this support, Heimdal looks forward to further strengthening its relationship with NHS Trusts. It has also reached out to other Trusts and anticipates positive responses to the offer.

To benefit from Heimdal's free ransomware protection, NHS Trusts need to register interest on the Heimdal website before August 31st, 2023.

Heimdal's Ransomware Encryption Protection aims to combat the harmful encryption associated with ransomware attacks.

This supports organisations in their goal to remain operational and compliant with legal and industry regulations.

For more information, visit Heimdal's website or contact dmi@heimdalsecurity.com.

Media Contact

Danny Mitchell
Head of Content Marketing & PR
dmi@heimdalsecurity.com
07999 498241

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22623/3810418/2207260.pdf

Heimdal NHS Trust Ramsomware Press Release

https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/i/nhs-trust-ransomware,c3202169

NHS Trust Ransomware

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heimdal-steps-up-to-support-nhs-trusts-amid-escalating-ransomware-attacks-301887352.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.