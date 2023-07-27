Braille Energy Systems Inc. Provides Operational and Business Update As of July 27th, 2023

Key Operational Highlights:

Braille Battery Business Update

Electrafy Commercial Update

Firebulb Commercial Update

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSXV:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the following operational and business updates:

Braille Battery Inc. (Sarasota, FL) continues with its commitment to become a volume scale Battery Manufacturing Facility. The Company announces it will be expanding its product range of "Made in USA" Power Sports Batteries to provide additional ultra-high cranking and high-capacity lithium batteries of its Motorcycle V-Twin segment, ATV/UTVs and personal watercrafts. "We believe this market will be significantly larger than our current Motorsports business due in part to Braille's brand equity and the need for high-capacity lithium batteries in this segment," said Lindsay Weatherdon, BESI's President and CEO. "To align with our growth goals, we have outsourced our e-commerce business to allow for larger and more efficient production runs. Most recently, Braille Battery has been pursuing new revenue streams, such as OEM and white-label opportunities."

Braille Energy's ELECTRAFY RESIDENTIAL AND INDUSTRIAL BACK-UP POWER SYSTEM product development is nearing completion, including certification, and discussions have begun with industry leading organizations to bring the product to North American residential and industrial customers. "We are focused on bringing the most cost-effective critical circuit back-up system to the market for $7,000 USD while meeting all provincial and state electrical standards in North America when it comes to installation within a residential dwelling," said Mr. Weatherdon. "There are an increasing number of natural disasters and a greater frequency of scheduled blackouts, as well as unscheduled brownouts throughout North America, that are adversely affecting the electricity grid. Our system has a low cost of maintenance and is well suited for high-density housing, where traditional engine-powered gas generators are noisy, and will provide industrial customers with a power supply for critical low power loads that require many hours of autonomy."

Firebulb Lithium Battery Fire Hazard Detection/Warning System: The commercial development of this system, first announced in our press release of December 12, 2022, is nearing completion. Our primary focus continues to be the prediction of thermal runaway in lithium batteries, which can lead to serious property damage due to its destructive nature. Our current product range is focused on the following key pillars… In-home/residential charging with alarm notification prior to a fire event occurring Integrated charging disconnect system for lithium batteries Peak Shaving and solar-based Residential Lithium Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Industrial Lithium ESS Systems



"While lithium-based technology is safer than ever, thermal runaway continues to be an issue; our goal is to provide that crucial extra layer of safety to reduce the frequency and severity of these events within dwellings and commercial/industrial buildings," said Mr. Weatherdon.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com .

