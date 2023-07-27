Regulatory News:

Cyril Buxtorf has been appointed Senior Executive Vice-President, Products Innovation of Groupe SEB (Paris:SK). Member of the Executive Committee, he has joined the General Management Committee. He will continue to report Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe SEB.

Cyril Buxtorf joined Groupe SEB in 1997 and has built up a strong experience, both in the markets and in the Business Units, over the last 26 years.

Cyril started his career at the historic birthplace of Groupe SEB in Selongey, Burgundy, as International Market Manager within one of the Strategic Business Units. He moved to the Continents where he spent 7 years in Moscow as General Manager of CEI (Groupe SEB Vostok; Ukraine; Baltics), and then he was successively General Manager of Eurasia (Eastern Europe, CEI, Turkey, Middle East, Africa), General Manager of Western and Southern Europe.

In 2010, he came back to the Business Units to take the General Management of the Home Personal Care Business Unit for 5 years, before taking up the position of General Manager of the EMEA/Greater Europe Continent in 2015.

Graduating from EM Lyon, Cyril Buxtorf started his career as an export consultant in Germany, and then in marketing and internal audit with L'Oréal

Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe SEB: "I am pleased to welcome Cyril to the General Management Committee in his new role as Executive Vice President, Products and Innovation. His solid experience within the Group, his passion for our products and his knowledge of the needs of every market in the world will be invaluable assets".

Next key dates 2023 October 26 | after market 9-month 2023 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling nearly 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727686470/en/

