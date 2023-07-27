Bona Fide Masks Corp. Inks Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement With Harley Commodity for NIOSH- and FDA-Approved Surgical N95 Masks

Company Expands Mask Product Line Approved for Medical Settings

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Bona Fide Masks Corp., part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co. Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies, announced the expansion of its N95 respirator face mask offerings, signing an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with noted mask manufacturer Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co., Ltd. (Harley). Under the deal, Bona Fide Masks Corp. will serve as the sole U.S. distributor for all Harley surgical N95 models, which are NIOSH- and FDA-approved for use in medical settings.

Bona Fide Marks® has offered Harley mask products since 2020 and became an authorized U.S. distributor in 2021. In 2022, Harley granted Bona Fide Masks exclusive distribution rights for its KN95 masks in the U.S. and Canada. The current exclusive distribution agreement covers all Harley surgical N95 models, including the S-108, S-188N and S-288S, bolstering Bona Fide Masks' position in the marketplace as The Trusted Source for authentic protective masks. Featuring liquid barrier protection, Harley's surgical N95s are both NISOH- and FDA-approved, making them suitable for use in medical settings such as doctors' offices, urgent care facilities and dental practices.

"Bona Fide Masks is honored that established mask manufacturer Harley has chosen us to market their surgical N95 masks in the U.S. As a family-owned and -operated company, we value our direct relationship with Harley, which enables us to promote the highest level of supply chain integrity and transparency. Our customers, especially those in the healthcare sector, can purchase Harley surgical N95 masks with confidence," said Bona Fide Masks Corp. President Bill Taubner.

Vivian Tang, Marketing Officer and Export Officer at Harley, states, "We are thrilled to have Bona Fide Masks represent our surgical N95 product line in the U.S. We urge our customers to purchase directly from www.bonafidemasks.com. Bona Fide Masks has an unparalleled business model, providing the highest level of supply chain integrity, with ongoing testing and vetting of partners and their masks."

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and -operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with precision and purpose, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols to assure quality products, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity and providing high-quality masks and protection.

Media Contact:

914.664.7500

Bill Taubner, President

bill@ballchain.com

Cell: 914-720-3164

Priti Patel, Director of Marketing

priti@ballchain.com

WWW.BONAFIDEMASKS.COM

Company Address:

Bona Fide Masks Corp.

800 Westchester Avenue, Suite N-615

Rye Brook, NY 10573

Contact Information

Bill Taubner

President

bill@ballchain.com

914.664.7500

Priti Patel

Director of Marketing

priti@ballchain.com

914.664.7500

SOURCE: Bona Fide Masks Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769944/Bona-Fide-Masks-Corp-Inks-Exclusive-US-Distribution-Agreement-With-Harley-Commodity-for-NIOSH-and-FDA-Approved-Surgical-N95-Masks