JS Bank Limited: JS Bank Leadership Meets the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK in an Effort to Provide Financial Services to Non-Resident Pakistanis

KARACHI, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / JS Bank's President and CEO, Basir Shamsie, and Chief Operating Officer, Imran Haleem Shaikh, held a significant meeting with His Excellency Moazzam Ahmed Khan, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom. The purpose of this meeting was to enhance and provide seamless and secure financial services to non-residential Pakistanis living in the UK. During the meeting, the focus was on exploring avenues to financially empower customers and cater to the ever-evolving need for simple and convenient financial mechanisms. Additionally, the Bank seeks to empower the new generation of freelancers who aspire to receive payments for their services from across the world.









Basir Shamsie, President and CEO of JS Bank, expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, "At JS Bank, our mission is to provide exemplary financial services to our customers and actively contribute to the improvement of the country's economy. This collaboration has paved the way for the bank to achieve both of these objectives. We extend our sincere gratitude to the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK for supporting us in reaching this goal."

This meeting marks a significant landmark in JS Bank's journey, presenting potential collaborations and exciting opportunities, and stays true to the Bank's unwavering commitment to addressing the unique financial requirements of its users through innovative banking products and services tailored to meet the specific needs of its diverse customer base.

JS Bank is determined to continue its efforts toward becoming the preferred bank for Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, and aspires to continue its journey of impact by providing pioneering conventional and digital financial solutions in the years to come.

