Pedro's List To Apply for Listing on OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO) ("Pedro's" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce that it expects to apply for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in short order.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Andrew Birnbaum, CEO of the Company, commented, "We are entering an exciting growth phase, which includes the application to list our common shares on the OTCQB. This move will give Pedro's List to access a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the U.S., while at the same time increasing our brand awareness in our first target Market, Mexico."

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB, following submission of the application, is subject to the approval of OTC Markets Group, Inc. and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

Presently, Pedro's List common shares trade on OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol "PDRO."

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company with the Securities & Exchange Commission that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its corporate website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

https://www.pedroslistinc.com

https://www.facebook.com/pedroslistmx

https://www.instagram.com/pedroslist/

https://www.reddit.com/user/pedroslist

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pedroslist/about/

Investor and Media Relations:

Wall St. Advisor Group Limited

(302) 579-0070

info@wallstadvisor.com

SOURCE: PEDRO'S LIST, INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770594/Pedros-List-To-Apply-for-Listing-on-OTCQB