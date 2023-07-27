First To Market post-bid Solution drives impressive performance gains across channels

Yieldmo, the leading advertising technology company that operates a Smart Exchange for buyers and sellers, and GroupM, the world's leading media investment company, have seen impressive results with Yieldmo's newest offering, Dynamic Format Optimization (DFO), as part of GroupM's Tier One Strategic Partnership with Yieldmo. DFO is poised to bring the last mile of performance gains, post-auction optimization, to the investment mix at scale, and early results are positive. GroupM's Wavemaker, through its first-to-market client Danone North America, has seen a 15% VCR lift since implementing DFO, as compared to a control group of Danone North America's campaign on Yieldmo inventory. Additional clients have seen a 70% average CTR lift, while driving 45% efficiency improvement, across all native and video campaigns tested in the past six months.

Dynamic Format Optimization works by transforming a brand's existing creative assets into Yieldmo's suite of programmatic-friendly creative formats called Frictionless Formats and uses machine learning and AI to select the most performant creative format in real-time, with no additional lift from the advertiser. The assets remain DSP hosted and there is no additional build-step or custom workflow. Since the optimization happens post-auction, after the impression is won, DFO does not reduce scale or affect spend, it simply performs better.

"Yieldmo has provided GroupM with a partnership that allows innovation such as Dynamic Format Optimization; the ability to test and learn, to maximize media investment through measures such as attention, creative, data-driven placements, and first to market creative technology," said Esra Bacher, Managing Partner, Programmatic Investment Lead at GroupM. "Partnering with Yieldmo allows GroupM clients access to best in class inventory curation and custom formats in a seamless, transparent, and efficient manner. GroupM clients want a native and video offering that is scalable and curated to maximize performance and Yieldmo provides this solution."

"At the core of this partnership is innovation, transparency, and service," said John Tigg, EVP, Global Buyer Development GM, International at Yieldmo. "We are proud to be the first and only advertising exchange to drive high impact performance for brands by combining creative technology with AI-enabled inventory curation, and we're thrilled with GroupM's partnership. We look forward to applying this technology to a wider range of channels across their client portfolio and strategy."

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising technology company that operates a smarter version of an exchange that differentiates and increases the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers. We capture and interpret unique, privacy-compliant, predictive signals that increase engagement, and use that data to curate inventory in real-time through machine learning and optimization. We surface the highest performing inventory for advertisers, and enhance that inventory's performance with creative format technology, which in turn increases monetization for publishers.

About GroupM

GroupM is WPP's media investment group and the world's leading media investment company with a mission to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. The company is responsible for more than $60 billion in annual media investment, as measured by the independent research bureau COMvergence. Through its global agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom, and mSix&Partners, and cross-channel performance (GroupM Nexus), data (Choreograph), entertainment (GroupM Motion Entertainment) and investment solutions, GroupM leverages a unique combination of global scale, expertise, and innovation to generate sustained value for clients wherever they do business. Discover more at www.groupm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727407104/en/

Contacts:

Laura Chamberlain

lchamberlain@yieldmo.com

603-557-5361